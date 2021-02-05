તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

'સિલેબસનું ઓપરેશન':અમદાવાદની ત્રિશલા ભણતા-ભણતા બની મેડિકલ ગુરુ, 6 મહિનામાં કરી 8 લાખની કમાણી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અર્પિત દરજી
  • અમદાવાદની NHL કોલેજમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી ત્રિશલાએ મેડકલ અભ્યાસ માટે સ્ટડી મટેરિયલ્સની એપ તૈયાર કરી
  • દેશ અને વિદેશની 250 કોલેજના 13 હજારથી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ કરી રહ્યાં છે સ્ટડી મટેરિયલ્સનો ઉપયોગ

રાજ્યમાં મહિલા દિન નિમીત્તે ભણીને સફળ થયેલા મહિલાઓ વિશે તો આપે સાંભળ્યુ જ હશે, પરંતુ પોતાના અભ્યાસકાળ દરમિયાન એટલે કે કોલેજ કાળમાં જ સ્ટાર્ટઅપના માધ્યમ થકી રેવન્યુ જનરેટ કરનાર વિદ્યાર્થીનીઓના કિસ્સા પ્રમાણમાં ઓછા છે, અને તેમાય મેડિકલ અભ્યાસ ક્ષેત્ર સાથે જોડાયેલ સ્ટાર્ટઅપ નહિવત પ્રમાણમાં છે. તેવામા અમદાવાદનની MBBSના ચોથા વર્ષમાં અભ્યાસ કરતી ત્રીશલા પંજાબી નામની સ્ટાર્ટઅપે મેડિકલના અભ્યાસમાં પોતાને નડેલી સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન સાથે ઉકેલ લાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે.
પહેલા વર્ષની મેડિકલની પરીક્ષામાં અગવડતા પડી, બીજા વર્ષે નિરાકરણ લાવવાની શરૂઆત કરી
ત્રીશલા પંજાબી, હાલ અમદાવાદની એન.એચ.એલ કોલેજમાં મેડિકલના ચોથા વર્ષમાં અભ્યાસ કરે છે. પહેલા વર્ષમાં પ્રવેશ મેળવ્યો ત્યારે તબીબી શિક્ષણમાં કેટલીક બાબતોને થિયરીમાં સમજવી અઘરી લાગી, જે બાદ પહેલા વર્ષની યુનિવર્સિટી પરીક્ષા આપ્યા બાદ, પોતાને પડેલ મુશ્કેલી અને પડકારોનું નિરાકરણ લાવવા વિચાર્યુ. બીજા વર્ષમાં તે દિશામાં કામગીરી શરૂ કરી અને મેડિકલના વિદ્યાર્થીનીઓને પ્રથમ વર્ષના ટોપિક્સ સરળતાથી સમજવા માટે સ્ટડી મટેરિયલ્સની મેડગુરૂ નામે મોબાઇલ એપ તૈયાર કરી.

ઇનોવેશન હબ તરફથી ત્રિશલાને મળેલ મહિલા ઉદ્યોગ સાહાસિક તરીકેનું સર્ટિફિકેટ
શુ છે મેડગુરુ ?
દોઢ વર્ષની મહેનનત બાદ ત્રિશલાએ મેડિકલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે ઉપયોગી સાબિત થાય તેવી સ્ટડી મટેરિયલ્સની એપ તૈયાર કરી છે, જેમાં હાલ તો પહેલા વર્ષના એનાટોમી વિષયની વિસ્તૃત માહિતી આપવામાં આવી છે. એનાટોમીમાં માનવ શરીરની રચના અંગે ભણવાનું હોય છે, જોકે થિયરીમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ તેને સમજવુ અઘરુ હોય છે, જેથી આ એપમાં થ્રી-ડી એનિમેશન સાથે દિલ્હી અને કોલકત્તાની ફેકલ્ટીના લેકચર અપલોડ કરવામાં આવે છે. જેઓ જે-તે વિષયની સમજ આપે છે. દેશ અને વિદેશની 250 જેટલી કોલેજના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આ એપ સાથે જોડાઇ ચૂક્યા છે. આ એપની સબસક્રિપ્શન એક એક હજાર રખાઇ છે. મહત્વની વાત એ છે કે રાજ્યમાં આ પહેલીવાર મેડિકલ સ્ટુડન્ટનું સ્ટાર્ટ અપ રજીસ્ટર થયુ છે.

ત્રિશલાના પ્રોજેક્ટ અંગે શિક્ષણમંત્રીએ પણ મેળવી હતી જાણકારી
6 માસથી મેડગુરુની શરૂઆત કરી, 8 લાખની રેવન્યુ જનરેટ કરી
ત્રિશલાએ 6 માસ પહેલા એપ લોન્ચ કરી હતી, જેના રાજ્ય, દેશ અને વિદેશના પણ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઉપયોગ કરતા થયા છે. 13 હજાર કરતા વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ આ એપ્લિકેશન ડાઉનલોડ કરી છે. દેશમાં ગુજરાત, મહારાષ્ટ્ર અને કર્ણાટક જ્યારે વિદેશમાં ચિનના 200, યુક્રેનના 100, યુએસના 2, રશિયાના 20 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ આ એપનો ઉપયોગ કરી રહ્યાં છે. હાલ પ્રારંભિક તબક્કે આ એપ્લિકેશનમાં પહેલા વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીનું જ મટેરિયલ્સ આપવામાં આવ્યુ છે, આગામી દિવસમાં અન્ય વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે પણ મટેરિયલ્સ પૂરુ પાડશે.

