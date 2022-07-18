Quiz banner
  • Defense Minister Removed Despite PM's Protest, Know His Excellency's Historical &amp; Interesting Stories

રાષ્ટ્રપતિ સામે અનેક પ્રસંગોએ વડાપ્રધાન ઝુક્યા:PMના વિરોધ છતાં સંરક્ષણ પ્રધાનને હટાવ્યા, મહામહિમની ઐતિહાસિક અને રસપ્રદ વાતો જાણો

નવી દિલ્હી31 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: અનુરાગ આનંદ
મે 1962માં જવાહરલાલ નેહરુએ તેમના પ્રિય નેતા સર્વપલ્લી રાધાકૃષ્ણનને કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પદના ઉમેદવાર બનાવ્યા હતા, પરંતુ ચીન સામે મળેલી હાર બાદ રાધાકૃષ્ણને નહેરુ સરકારની ખોટી નીતિઓની ટીકા કરી હતી. આ પછી તેમણે વડાપ્રધાન નેહરુનાં વિરોધ કરવા છતાં રક્ષા મંત્રીને હટાવી દીધા હતા.

એ જ રીતે રાષ્ટ્રપતિની ચૂંટણી વખતે ઈન્દિરા ગાંધીના વિશ્વાસુ ગણાતા જ્ઞાની ઝૈલ સિંહે કથિત રીતે કહ્યું હતું કે મેડમ કહેશે તો ઝાડુ પણ લગાવવા માટે તૈયાર છું, પરંતુ ઓપરેશન બ્લુ સ્ટાર બાદ તેમણે ઈન્દિરા ગાંધીની આકરી ટીકા કરી હતી.

આ બે ઘટનાઓ માત્ર નમુના જ છે. આજની મન્ડે મેગા સ્ટોરીમાં આઝાદી પછી બનેલા 14 અલગ-અલગ રાષ્ટ્રપતિઓ વિશેની આવી જ ઐતિહાસિક અને રસપ્રદ વાતો જાણીએ...

સહયોગ: શુભમ શર્મા, ગ્રાફિક્સ: હર્ષ સાહની, ઈલસ્ટ્રેશન: ગૌતમ ચક્રવર્તી

