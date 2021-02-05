તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વેક્સિન મૂકાવો, સલામત રહો:રાજ્યમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનનો આંક 17.50 લાખને પાર, 3.40 લાખ લોકોએ વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ પણ લીધો

  વેક્સિનેશન પ્રત્યે ગુજરાતના લોકોમાં સૌથી વધુ જાગૃતિ, અમદાવાદમાં શહેરમાં 1.59 લાખ લોકોએ વેક્સિન લીધી
  સુરત 1.04 લાખ લોકોના વેક્સિનેશન સાથે બીજા ક્રમે, ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં ફક્ત 8 હજાર લોકોએ જ વેક્સિન મૂકાવી

અત્યારે ગુજરાત સહિત દેશભરમાં કોવિડ વેક્સિનેશન કાર્યક્રમ પૂરજોશમાં ચાલી રહ્યો છે ત્યારે અત્યારસુધીમાં રાજ્યમાં 17.50 લાખથી વધુનું રસીકરણ થઈ ચૂક્યું છે. રાજ્ય સરકારના આંકડાઓ અનુસાર કોવિડ વેક્સિનેશનની દિશામાં આ મોટું કદમ છે. આમાંથી પણ 3.40 લાખ જેટલા લોકો તો કોરોના વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ લઈ ચૂક્યા છે. પૂના સ્થિત સિરમ ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ દ્વારા નિર્મિત કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સિન અત્યારે ગુજરાતના લોકોને આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. હજી પણ તેજ ગતિએ સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન રાઉન્ડ ચાલુ જ છે. ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વોરિયર્સના વેક્સિનેશનના 2 રાઉન્ડ પૂર્ણ થઈ ગયા છે અને અત્યારે 45થી વધુ વયના કો-મોર્બિડ તેમજ 60 વર્ષથી વધુ વયના તમામ લોકોનું વેક્સિનેશન તબક્કાવાર ચાલુ છે. આમ, કોરોના વેક્સિન લઈને આ મહામારી સામે લડતમાં જોડાવાનો નાગરિકોમાં ઉત્સાહ પણ વધી રહ્યો છે.

7 માર્ચ સુધીના આંકડાઃ વેક્સિનેશનમાં અમદાવાદીઓ મોખરે, ડાંગ સૌથી પાછળ
રાજ્ય સરકારના 7 માર્ચ સુધીના વેક્સિનેશનના આંકડા અનુસાર, અત્યારસુધીમાં રાજ્યમાં 17,50,803 લોકોએ રસી મુકાવી છે. આમાં હેલ્થ વર્કર, ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વોરિયર્સ અને 45થી વધુ વયના લોકો સામેલ છે. વેક્સિન મુકાવનારાના કુલ આંકડા પર નજર કરીએ તો અમદાવાદ કોર્પોરેશનની હદમાં આવતા 1,59,465 લોકો કોરોના વેક્સિન મુકાવી છે. આ આંક રાજ્યભરમાં સૌથી વધુ છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરને બાદ કરતા જિલ્લાના બાકીના વિસ્તારોમાંથી 51256 લોકોએ રસી લીધી છે. અમદાવાદ શહેરમાં 45 થી 60 વર્ષના 44,751 લોકોએ કોરોના વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધો છે, જે કોઈ પણ વયજૂથમાં સૌથી ઊંચો છે. જ્યારે ડાંગ જિલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં માત્ર 7,998 લોકોએ રસી મુકાવી છે, જે આંક જિલ્લાવાર યાદીમાં સૌથી નીચે છે. તેમાં પણ 45 થી 60 વર્ષના માત્ર 505 લોકોએ જ કોરોના રસી લીધી છે.

વેક્સિનેશનમાં સુરત બીજું, પછાત ગણાતો દાહોદ જિલ્લો ત્રીજા સ્થાને
રાજ્યમાં રસીકરણમાં સૌથી રસપ્રદ બાબત એ છે કે સુરત બીજા ક્રમાંકે છે. સુરત મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની હદમાં આવતા વિસ્તારોના કુલ 1,03,914 લોકોએ રસી મુકાવી છે. જ્યારે આખા સુરત જિલ્લાની વાત કરીએ તો કુલ 35615 લોકોએ રસી લીધી છે. આ સિવાય ત્રીજા નંબરે દાહોદ જિલ્લો આવે છે, જ્યા રસીકરણનો આંકડો ઝડપથી એક લાખ સુધી પહોંચે તો નવાઇ નહીં. પછાત અને આદિવાસીઓની વધુ વસતિવાળા ગણાતા દાહોદમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન પ્રત્યે ગજબની સતર્કતા જોવા મળી છે. દાહોદ જિલ્લામાં અત્યારસુધીમાં 89,781 લોકોએ રસી લીધી છે. જ્યારે બનાસકાંઠામાં 75,067 અને કચ્છ જિલ્લામાં 70,045 લોકો રસી લઇ ચૂક્યા છે.

બીજો ડોઝ મુકાવનારા લોકોની સંખ્યા ઘટી
રાજ્યના મોટાભાગના શહેરો અને જિલ્લામાં વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધા બાદ બીજો ડોઝ લેવામાં હેલ્થ વર્કર અને ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કરમાં ઉદાસીનતા જોવા મળી રહી છે. સૌથી રસપ્રદ બાબત એ છે કે દાહોદ જિલ્લો રસીકરણમાં ત્રીજા નંબરે રહેવાની સાથે-સાથે બે ડોઝ લેનારા હેલ્થવર્કરની સંખ્યા પણ ઘણી ઊંચી છે. દાહોદમાં પહેલા તબક્કામાં 12,688 જ્યારે બીજા તબક્કામાં 12496 હેલ્થ વર્કરે રસીનો ડોઝ લીધો છે.

