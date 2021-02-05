તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધુમાડાની કમાણી:સિગારેટનું સેવન હાનિકારક છે, પણ એનાં ઠૂંઠાં કમાણી કરાવી શકે છે; એક કિલો ફિલ્ટરમાંથી રૂ. 100-800 સુધીની આવક થાય છે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: વિમુક્ત દવે
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સિગારેટ-ફિલ્ટરમાંથી મોસ્કિટો રિપેલેન્ટ, કી-ચેઇન, તકિયા, કુશન અને ટેડીબેર જેવી વસ્તુઓ બને છે
  • કોડ એફર્ટ સ્ટાર્ટઅપે બે વર્ષમાં 20 રાજ્યનાં 220 શહેરમાંથી 30 કરોડ સિગારેટ-ફિલ્ટર એકઠાં કર્યાં છે

'સિગારેટનું સેવન સ્વાસ્થ્ય માટે હાનિકારક છે'. આ પ્રકારનું લખાણ આપણે અનેક જગ્યાએ વાંચવા મળી જે છે. પણ તમે સિગારેટ પીતા હોવ કે ન હોવ પણ તેના ફિલ્ટર (ઠુંઠા)ને ભેગા કરશો તો તમને આર્થિક ફાયદો જરૂર થશે, અને સાથે જ પરોક્ષ રીતે તમે પર્યાવરણની જાળવણી પણ કરશો. ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના નોઇડા સ્થિત યુવાન નમન ગુપ્તાએ બે વર્ષ અગાઉ એક સ્ટાર્ટઅપ શરૂ કર્યું છે. જેમાં તે ભારતભરમાંથી સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ એકઠા કરે છે અને તેમાંથી મોસ્કિટો રિપેલેન્ટ, કી-ચેઇન, તકિયા, કુશન અને ટેડીબેર જેવી વસ્તુઓ બનાવે છે. નમન ગુપ્તાની કંપની કોડ એફર્ટ પ્રાઇવેટ લિમિટેડ સિગારેટ વેસ્ટના બદલામાં એક કિલો દીધી રૂ. 800 સુધીના ભાવ ચૂકવે છે. કોડ એફર્ટ સિગારેટ વેસ્ટનું રિસાઈકલિંગ કરતી ભારતની એકમાત્ર કંપની છે.

કોડ એફર્ટ પ્રાઇવેટ લિમિટેડના ફાઉન્ડર નમન ગુપ્તા.
કોડ એફર્ટ પ્રાઇવેટ લિમિટેડના ફાઉન્ડર નમન ગુપ્તા.

દિવ્યભાસ્કર સાથે વાત કરતાં નમન ગુપ્તાએ જણાવ્યું કે, હાલમાં દેશના 20 રાજ્યોના 220 જેટલા શહેરોમાંથી અમે સિગારેટના ઠુંઠા ભેગા કરવાની કામગીરી કરી રહ્યા છીએ. આ માટે અમે 120 જેટલા કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ વેન્ડર્સને અપોઇન્ટ કર્યા છે જે પાનના ગલ્લા, ચાની લારી અથવા દુકાનો તેમજ સ્મોકિંગ ઝોનમાંથી સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ એકઠાં કરે છે અને તેને અમારા સુધી પહોંચાડે છે. આ કામના બદલામાં અમે તેઓને અલગ અલગ કેટેગરી મુજબ રૂ. 10થી લઈને રૂ. 800 પ્રતિ કિલોના ભાવ ચૂકવીએ છીએ.

અત્યાર સુધીમાં 30 કરોડથી વધુ સિગારેટ ફિલ્ટર કલેક્ટ કર્યા
કોડ એફર્ટની શરૂઆત 2018માં થઈ હતી અને ત્યારથી લઈને ડિસેમ્બર 2020 સુધીમાં અંદાજે 30 કરોડથી વધુ સિગારેટના ઠુંઠા ભેગા કરી અને તેને પ્રોસેસ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. કંપનીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, 2500-3000 સિગારેટ પીવાય ત્યારે એક કિલો સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ મળે છે. મહારાષ્ટ્ર, કર્ણાટક અને તમિલનાડુ જેવા રાજ્યોમાં આને લઈને જાગરૂકતા વધુ છે અને એટલે જ ત્યાંથી સૌથી વધુ કલેક્શન થાય છે. નમનના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે આ ત્રણ રાજયોમાંથી જ પચાસ ટકા જેટલું કલેક્શન મળી રહે છે.

પાનના ગલ્લા, ચાની કીટલીઓ પરથી સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ કલેક્ટ કરવામાં આવે છે.
પાનના ગલ્લા, ચાની કીટલીઓ પરથી સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ કલેક્ટ કરવામાં આવે છે.

સ્મોકિંગનું વ્યસન છોડવાની સલાહ પણ આપે છે
નમને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, જેટલી વધુ સિગારેટ પીવાશે તેટલો અમને વધુ ફાયદો થશે. પણ અમે એવું નથી ઇચ્છતા કે આમ થાય. આ માટે જ અમે જ્યાંથી પણ સિગારેટ વેસ્ટનું કલેક્શન કરીએ છીએ ત્યાં વ્યસન મુક્તિને લગતા સ્લોગન લગાવીએ છે તેમજ અમારા સોશિયલ મીડિયા એકાઉન્ટ્સ પર તેને લગતી પોસ્ટ અને વિડીયો પણ મૂકવામાં આવે છે. અમે તો એવું ઈચ્છીએ છીએ કે સરકાર સ્મોકિંગ પર પ્રતિબંધ મુકે.

સિગારેટના ફિલ્ટરને નાશ થતાં આશરે 10 વર્ષ લાગે છે
આ વિચાર કઈ રીતે આવ્યો તે અંગે જણાવતા નમને જણાવ્યું કે, હું કોલેજમાં હતો ત્યારે મારી સાથેના અમુક મિત્રો સિગારેટ પીતા હતા અને તેનું ફિલ્ટર રસ્તા પર ફેંકી દેતા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત ચાની લારી પર કે પછી જાહેર જગ્યા પર આપણે સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ જોવા મળતા હોય છે. આના નિકાલ અંગે જ્યારે સર્ચ કર્યું તો અનેક સ્ટડી સામે આવ્યા અને જાણવા મળ્યું કે આ પ્રકારના કચરાને ડિસ્પોઝ થતાં લગભગ 10 વર્ષ જેટલો સમય લાગે છે. ત્યાર બાદ આના રિસાયકલિંગ વિષે જાણ્યું તો ખબર પડી કે ભારતમાં તો આના માટે કોઈ મિકેનિઝમ જ નથી. અમેરિકા, યુરોપ જેવા વિકસિત રાષ્ટ્રોમાં પણ આને લગતી ખૂબ જ મર્યાદિત પ્રવૃત્તિઓ થાય છે. આ વાતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી અને અમને આ વિચાર આવ્યો કે ભારતમાં આવું કંઈક કરવું જોઈએ.

શરૂ કર્યાના ત્રણ વર્ષમાં જ રૂ. 10 કરોડનું રેવન્યુ
નમને 2018માં પોતાની બચત, પરિવાર અને મિત્રોની આર્થિક મદદથી રૂ. 60 લાખના રોકાણ સાથે કંપનીની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. માત્ર બે વર્ષના ટૂંકાગાળામાં કોડ એફર્ટ પ્રાઇવેટ લિમિટેડની રેવન્યુ રૂ. 10 કરોડને આંબી ગઈ છે. કંપની અત્યારસુધી સરકાર કે પ્રાઇવેટ રૂટથી કોઈ ફંડ મેળવ્યું નથી. હવે આગળના વિસ્તરણ માટે કંપની રૂ. 50 લાખનું ફંડ રેઈઝ કરશે અને તેના માટે 5% સ્ટેક ડાએલ્યુટ કરશે. નમને જણાવ્યું કે, અમે હવે ભારત ઉપરાંત વિયેતનામ અને સર્બિયામાં એક્સપાન્શન કરવા ધારીએ છીએ.

સિગારેટ વેસ્ટમાંથી બનાવાયેલી વિવિધ વસ્તુઓ.
સિગારેટ વેસ્ટમાંથી બનાવાયેલી વિવિધ વસ્તુઓ.

ગુજરાતમાં પણ આવી પ્રવૃત્તિની શરૂઆત થઈ
કોડ એફર્ટ છેલ્લા ત્રણ ચાર મહિનાથી ગુજરાતમાં પણ સક્રિય બની છે. રાજ્યમાં અમદાવાદ, સુરત અને આણંદમાં કંપની કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર્સ એપોઇન્ટ કર્યા છે. અમદાવાદના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ વેન્ડર્સ ધવલ મકવાણાએ જણાવ્યું કે, અમે જાન્યુઆરીથી અમદાવાદમાં 25 જેટલા પાન પાર્લરમાંથી સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ કલેક્ટ કરીએ છીએ. આ ઉપરાંત 15 જેટલા એસોસિએટ્સ જાહેર સ્થળો પરથી સિગારેટ વેસ્ટ કલેક્ટ કરે છે. હાલ તો મહિને 50 કિલો વેસ્ટ મળે છે પણ માર્ચ પૂરો થતાં સુધીમાં આ આંકડો 100 કિલોએ પહોંચાડવાનો લક્ષ્યાંક છે. આગામી 6-8 મહિનામાં સમગ્ર અમદાવાદને કવર કરવાનો ટાર્ગેટ છે. આ ઉપરાંત અમે રાજ્યના અન્ય શહેરોમાં પણ આ રીતે કલેક્શન શરૂ કરીશું.

લગભગ 1000 લોકો પ્રોડક્ટના વેચાણ સાથે જોડાયેલા છે
નમને જણાવ્યું કે, અમે ઓનલાઇન પ્લેટફોર્મ, ડિસ્ટ્રિબ્યુટર અને સેલ્સમેન દ્વારા સિગારેટ વેસ્ટમાંથી બનાવાયેલી બાય-પ્રોડક્ટને વેચવામાં છે. આ સિવાય, અમે કોર્પોરેટ પાસેથી જથ્થાબંધ ઓર્ડર લઈને પણ આ ઉત્પાદનોની ડિલિવરી કરીએ છીએ. લગભગ 1000 લોકો આ કામમાં સામેલ છે, કંપનીએ 40 જેટલી મહિલાઓને રોજગાર પણ આપ્યો છે.

સિગારેટ વેસ્ટને પ્રોસેસ કર્યા પછી એમાંથી નીકળતા ફાઈબરમાંથી વસ્તુઓ બનાવતી મહિલાઓ.
સિગારેટ વેસ્ટને પ્રોસેસ કર્યા પછી એમાંથી નીકળતા ફાઈબરમાંથી વસ્તુઓ બનાવતી મહિલાઓ.
