પોઝિટિવ સ્ટોરી:નાસીપાસ થતાં બેરોજગારો માટે પ્રેરણારૂપ છે સુરતના પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ, પાપડ-ખાખરા વેચી ‘આત્મનિર્ભર’ બન્યા, પરિવારનું ગર્વભેર ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે

સુરત11 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: સુનિલ પાલડિયા
  • અનામતનો લાભ લઈને સરકારી નોકરીની પાછળ દોડ્યા વિના પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુપણાને ખરા અર્થમાં ‘દિવ્યાંગતા’માં તબદિલ કર્યું

નબળા મનના માણસને રસ્તો મળતો નથી અને અડગ મનના માણસને હિમાલય પણ નડતો નથી. વાત કઈક આવી જ છે જે સુરતના ઘોડદોડ રોડ પર ખાખરા અને ચીકી વેચતા પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ સંદીપ જૈન માટે કહી શકાય તેમ છે. અવાર નવાર એવા બેરોજગારીના કારણે જીવન ટૂંકાવ્યું એવા સમાચાર વાંચવા મળતા હોય છે, ત્યારે નાસીપાસ થતાં બેરોજગાર માટે સુરતના આ પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ પ્રેરણારુપ છે. કુદરતે આપેલી ખામીને નબળાઈ નહીં પણ સાચા અર્થમાં દિવ્યાંગતામાં તબદિલ કરીને સંદીપભાઈ આત્મનિર્ભર બન્યા છે. ગ્રેજ્યુએટ થયા બાદ અનામતનો લાભ લઈને કોઈ સરકારી નોકરી કરવાના બદલે પોતાનો ધંધો શરૂ કરવાનું સંદીપભાઈએ વિચાર્યું. આ માટે ટ્રેનમાં પાપડ વેચ્યા અને પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવતા હતા. આજે તેઓ પાપડ ઉપરાંત ખાખરા અને ચીકીનું વેચાણ પણ કરી રહ્યાં છે. મોટાભાગના કાયમી ગ્રાહકો બંધાઈ ગયા છે અને તેમને માલ વેચીને સંદીપભાઈ બાળકોને સારુ જીવન અને શિક્ષણ આપી રહ્યાં છે. માર્ચ મહિના સુધી સંદીપભાઈ મહિને 20 હજાર સુધીની કમાણી કરતા હતા પરંતુ લોકડાઉન અને કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે હાલ તેઓ મહિને 10 હજાર રૂપિયા સુધીની આવક રળી રહ્યા છે.

ગ્રેજ્યુએશન બાદ 1999માં લગ્ન કર્યા, પત્ની પણ પજ્ઞાચક્ષુ
સુરતના વરાછા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા અશ્વિનીકુમાર ખાતે આવેલા એપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ સંદીપભાઈ, તેમના પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ પત્ની અને બે નોર્મલ દીકરાઓ સાથે રહે છે. સંદીપભાઈએ 1થી 7 ધોરણ સુધીનો અભ્યાસ સુરતની ઘોડદોડ રોડ ખાતે આવેલી સંસ્થામાં કર્યો હતો. ધોરણ 8થી 12 સુધીનો અભ્યાસ અમદાવાદની બ્લાન્ડ પિપલ એસોશિએશન સ્કૂલમાં કર્યો હતો. ત્યારબાદ સુરતની એમટીબી આર્ટ્સ કોલેજમાં ગ્રેજ્યુએશન પૂર્ણ કર્યું હતું. 1999માં લગ્ન થયા હતા અને લગ્નજીવનમાં બે બાળકો છે. એક દીકરો એસવાય બીકોમ અને બીજો દીકરો ધોરણ સાતમાં અભ્યાસ કરે છે.

એસટીડી પીસીઓ બંધ થતાં આ કામ શરૂ કર્યું
પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ સંદીપ જૈનએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, શિક્ષિત બેરોજગાર એટલે એવા કે જેને ભણ્યા તે પ્રમાણેનું કામ મળતું નથી. મને ગ્રેજ્યુએટ થયા બાદ એસટીડી પીસીઓ મળ્યો હતો. પરંતુ ટેલિફોન ક્ષેત્રમાં થયેલી ક્રાંતિના કારણે હવે તેનો કોઈ મતલબ રહેતો નથી. બાદમાં મેં પાપડ વેચવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. હાલ ખાખરા અને ચીકી જેવી વસ્તુઓ વેચું છું. હું ક્વોલિટિવાળો માલ વેચું છું. જેથી ગ્રાહકો મારી પાસે સતત આવતા રહે છે. અમારા ખાખરા સારી ગુણવતાના હોય છે અને દોઢેક મહિનો પણ તેને કંઈ થતું નથી.

ભલે નાના લેવલથી શરૂ કરો. પરંતુ પોતાનું કામ હશે તો તમને મજા આવશેઃ સંદીપભાઈ
કોઈ ફરિયાદ આવતી નથી
ખાખરા, ચીકી, વેફર્સ અને તમામ વસ્તુઓ એ-1 ગ્રેડની રાખુ છું કોઈ ફરિયાદ આવતી નથી. ફરિયાદ આવે તો પેકેટ પરત લઈને રૂપિયા પરત આપી દઉ છું. તેમજ વેપારીને પણ મોકલી આપું છું. ‘બિના કામ મકામ કૈસે’ એવા શબ્દો કહેતા સંદીપભાઈ ઉમેરે છે કે કામ કર્યા પછી જ પૈસા લેવા જોઈએ. વગર કામની કોઈ વેલ્યુ હોતી નથી.

પોતાનું કામ નાનું ન સમજવું
રસ્તા પર ઉભા રહીને ખાખરા વેચતા સંદીપભાઈના વિચારો ખૂબ ઉંચા છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, નોકરી કરવી હોય તો કરાય પરંતુ પોતાનું કામ શરૂ કરવું જોઈએ. ભલે નાના લેવલથી શરૂ કરો. પરંતુ પોતાનું કામ હશે તો તમને મજા આવશે. ગમતું કામ કરો. ક્યારેય કામને નાનું ન સમજવું જોઈએ. કામ કરવામાંથી ખુશી મેળવવી જોઈએ.

સુરત સ્ટેશનથી લઈને મુંબઈના મલાડ સ્ટેશન સુધી ધંધો કર્યો
પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ સંદીપ જૈનએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ઘરમાં પરિવાર સાથે સુખી રીતે પસાર કરીએ છીએ. ઘરમાં કોઈ પણ વસ્તુ લેવા માટે કોઈ સહારો લેવો પડતો નથી. મારા તમામ કામ જાતે કરું છું. આ ધંધો શરૂ કરવા માટે આણંદ હું એકલો ગયો હતો. છેલ્લા 6-7 વર્ષથી સુરતમાં આ ધંધો કરું છું. સુરત સ્ટેશનથી લઈને મુંબઈના મલાડ સ્ટેશન સુધી આ રીતે ધંધો કરી ચૂક્યો છું.

નવી નોટને ઓળખવા RBIની એપનો ઉપયોગ
સંદીપભાઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ગ્રાહકો દ્વારા આપવામાં આવતા રૂપિયા જો જૂની નોટ હોય તો હું ઓળખી જઉ છું કે, 10, 20, 100 છે કે નહીં. જોકે, આ નવી નોટ આવ્યા બાદ થોડી તકલીફ રહેતી હતી. જોકે, આરબીઆઈ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવેલી એપ્લિકેશનથી સરળતા રહે છે. ગ્રાહક દ્વારા નવી નોટ આપવામાં આવે તો તેને મોબાઈલ પર સ્કેન કર્યા બાદ જાણ થઈ જાય છે કે, કેટલા રૂપિયાની નોટ છે.

એપ ખોલો
