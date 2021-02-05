તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આજની પોઝિટિવ સ્ટોરી:અમદાવાદની બાળકીને 8 વર્ષની ઉંમરે કેક બનાવવાનો શોખ જાગ્યો, 11 વર્ષની વયે કંપની શરૂ કરી દીધી, 11 કલાકમાં 200 કેક બનાવી ઈન્ડિયા-એશિયા બૂક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ સ્થાન મેળવ્યું

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: હિરેન પારેખ
માતા-પિતામાંથી પ્રેરણા લઈને નાનકડી જાઈ નાની ઉમરે અભ્યાસની સાથે સફળતાથી બિઝનેસ કરી રહી છે.
  • લોકડાઉનમાં ઘરમાં રહેતી જાઈએ શોખ પૂરો કરવા કેક બનાવવાનું શીખીને ઓર્ડર લેવાનું શરૂ કર્યું
  • ઓનલાઈન અભ્યાસ કરવાની સાથે સાથે જાઈ હવે યંગેસ્ટ બેકર બનીને પોતાની ટેલેન્ટ દર્શાવી રહી છે

કોરોનાકાળમાં લાગેલા લોકડાઉનની બાળકો અને તેના પરિવાર પર ઘણી વિપરીત અસર જોવા મળી હતી.જો કે, ઘણા એક્ટિવ બાળકોએ લોકડાઉનનો સદઉપયોગ કરીને ગમતી પ્રવૃતિઓમાં કાઠું કાઢ્યું હતું. જેમાં અમદાવાદની એક બાળકીએ પોતાના શોખને પૂરો કરવાની સાથે સાથે આજે તે કંપનીની માલિક પણ બની ગઈ છે. જરા અચરજ પમાડે તેવું કાર્ય જાઈ શાહએ કર્યું છે. જાઈને 8 વર્ષની ઉમરથી કેક સહિતના બેકિંગનો શોખ જાગ્યો હતો. જો કે, લોકડાઉનમાં તે શોખ પૂરો થયો અને આજે 11 વર્ષની દીકરીએ કૂકિંગ-બેકિંગનો બિઝનેસ શરૂ કરી સમગ્ર ગુજરાતનું નામ રોશન કર્યું છે. લોકડાઉનના સમયે ઓનલાઇન સ્ટડી કરવાની સાથે એક્ટિવિટીના ભાગરૂપે કૂકિંગ-બેકિંગ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. ધીરે-ધીરે સમય જતાં તેનો આ શોખ બિઝનેસમાં બદલાઈ ગયો છે અને આજે તે યંગેસ્ટ બેકર બની ગઈ છે. જાઈ શાહને પોતાના ટેલન્ટ બદલ યંગેસ્ટ બેકર ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા તેમજ એશિયા બૂક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સમાં સ્થાન પ્રાપ્ત કર્યું છે.

પિતા સાથે વિકેન્ડમાં બેકિંગ કરતી જાઈ બની બિઝનેસવુમન
અમદાવાદની જાઈ શાહને નાનપણથી જ કૂકિંગ અને બેકિંગનો શોખ હતો. લોકડાઉન સમયે ઘરે બેઠા ટાઈમ પાસ કરવા માટે એક નવી એક્ટિવિટીના ભાગરૂપે જાઈએ બેકિંગ શરૂ કર્યું હતું. જાઈનો આ શોખ આજે બિઝનેસમાં રૂપાંતરીત થતાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા તેમજ અન્ય પ્લેફોર્મ પર પ્રખ્યાત થઈ રહ્યો છે.જાઈથી મોટી ઉંમરના લોકો પણ તેની પાસેથી કૂકિંગ તેમજ બેકિંગની ટિપ્સ લઈ રહ્યા છે. જાઈના માતા-પિતા કોચિંગ ક્લાસિસ ચલાવે છે. શરૂઆતમાં તે અને તેના પિતા દર વિકેન્ડમાં કૂકિંગ-બેકિંગ કરતા હતા. પોતાના ભણતર પર કોઈ અસર ન પડે એ માટે જાઈ લોકડાઉનમાં ઓનલાઇન સ્ટડી કર્યા બાદ પોતાના પિતા સાથે બેકિંગ કરતી હતી. ત્યારબાદ પોતાના બેકિંગ ટેલન્ટને નેક્સ્ટ લેવલ પર લઈ જવા માટે પોતાના પેરન્ટ્સની મદદથી તેણે હોમ કિચનના સેટ-અપ દ્વારા કપકેક તેમજ અન્ય કેકની વાનગીઓ બનાવવાની શરૂઆત કરી.

ઈન્ડિયા-એશિયા બૂક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સમાં સ્થાન મળ્યું
શરૂઆતમાં ઘણીવાર તેણે બનાવેલી કેક તેમજ કપકેક બરોબર ન બનતાં જાઈ ઘણીવાર અપસેટ થઈ જતી હતી. છતાં, તે સતત પ્રયત્નો કરતી રહેતી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ લોકડાઉનમાં સતત પ્રેક્ટિસ થતી જાઈએ બહારથી ઓર્ડર લેવાના શરૂ કરી દીધા હતા. શરૂઆતમાં આસપાસના વિસ્તારમાંથી ઓર્ડર મળવાના શરૂ થયા અને આજે તેનો બિઝનેસ ખૂબ જ સારી રીતે ચાલી રહ્યો છે. પોતાના પેશનને ફોલો કરી જાઈએ પોતાના ટેલન્ટથી આજે સમગ્ર દેશમાં પોતાની છાપ છોડી છે. તેને યંગેસ્ટ બેકર ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા તેમજ એશિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડ્સ સહિતના અનેક અવૉર્ડ પોતાના નામે કરી લીધા છે.

હાથ દાઝ્યો છતાં 11 કલાકમાં 200 કેક બનાવી
જાઈ શાહે દિવ્યભાસ્કર સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મને નાનપણથી જ બેકિંગ કરવાનો ખૂબ જ શોખ છે, હું જ્યારે 8 વર્ષની હતી ત્યારથી બેકિંગ કરી રહી છું. શરૂઆતમાં હું મારા પાપા સાથે દર વીક એન્ડમાં કેક તેમજ કપ કેક બનાવતી હતી. ત્યાર બાદ લોકડાઉનમાં મમ્મા-પાપાએ મને આ પ્રોફેશનલ બિઝેનસ કરવા માટે હા પાડી, જેથી 7 જુલાઈ 2020ના રોજ મેં મારી પહેલી કેકનો ઓર્ડર લીધો હતો. ત્યાર બાદ એક મહિનામાં મેં 25 કેક બનાવી હતી, અને એ જ મહિનામાં મને એક દિવસમાં 110 કપકેક બનાવવાનો ઓર્ડર મળ્યો હતો. પછી મારો બિઝનેસ સતત ચાલુ થઈ ગયો હતો. ડિસેમ્બર મહિનામાં મને એકસાથે 200 કપ કેક બનાવવાનો ઓર્ડર મળ્યો હતો, જેને મેં 11 કલાકમાં તૈયાર કર્યો હતો. એના માટે મને ઈન્ડિયા તેમજ એશિયા બુક ઓફ રેકોર્ડનો અવૉર્ડ પણ મળ્યો છે. 200 કેક બનાવતા એકવાર હાથ પણ દાઝી ગયો હતો, છતાં સમગ્ર ઓર્ડર પુરો કર્યો હતો.

હું ઓનલાઈન સ્કૂલ બાદ જ કેક ઓર્ડર લઉ છું: જાઈ
મારા સૌથી વધુ ફેવરિટ ફ્લેવર વેનિલા, ચોકલેટ, કૂકી એન્ડ ક્રીમ છે, જે બનાવવામાં મને ખૂબ જ મજા આવે છે. મારી કંપનીનું નામ લિટલ બેકર છે, જેમાં હું કેક, કપકેક, ડોનટ્સ, બ્રાઉનીઝ સહિતની વાનગીઓ બનાવું છું. મારા પેશનને કારણે મારો અભ્યાસ ન બગડે એ માટે હું ઓનલાઇન સ્કૂલ પૂર્ણ કરીને જ કેક ઓર્ડર લઉં છું અને કસ્ટમરને ડિલિવરી કરું છું, સાથે જ હું મારાં મમ્મા-પાપા સહિત એ તમામ લોકોનો આભાર માનું છું. જેમણે મને સતત સપોર્ટ કર્યો અને મને એ લાયક બનાવી કે લોકો મારી કેકના વખાણ કરી શકે તેમ વધુમાં જાઈએ ઉમેર્યુ હતું.

