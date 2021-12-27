મંડે મેગા સ્ટોરી:બે વર્ષમાં 28 કરોડ સંક્રમિત અને 54 લાખ લોકોનાં મોત; હવે 2022માં શું કરશે કોરોના?

ડિસેમ્બર 2019માં ચીનના વુહાન શહેરમાં કોરોના વાઈરસનો પ્રથમ કેસ મળ્યો. 11 માર્ચ 2020માં વિશ્વ આરોગ્ય સંસ્થાએ એને વૈશ્વિક મહામારી જાહેર કરી. 2021નું વર્ષ પૂરું થવામાં છે. બે વર્ષના આ ગાળામાં કોરોનાએ વિશ્વભરમાં 28 કરોડ લોકોને સંક્રમિત કર્યા અને 54 લાખ લોકોના જીવ લીધા છે.
આપણે નવા વર્ષને આવકારવા માટે તૈયાર છીએ, પરંતુ સૌથી મોટો સવાલ છે કે આગામી વર્ષમાં કોરોના વાઈરસ શું કરશે? 2022માં આ મહામારી કેવી હશે? 2022 આપણા રોજિંદા જીવન પર એની શી અસર થશે? આજે મંડે મેગા સ્ટોરીમાં આ તમામ સવાલોના જવાબ.....
ગ્રાફિક્સ પુનિત શ્રીવાસ્તવ
