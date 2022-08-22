સાઉદી અરબની અનોખી ફ્યુચર સિટી:170 કિમી લંબાઈ, 200 મીટર પહોળાઈ; બંને બાજુએ 500 મીટર ઊંચી કાચની દિવાલો

ભારતની રાજધાની દિલ્હી 1,483 ચોરસ કિલોમીટરના વિસ્તારમાં ફેલાયેલી છે. જો આપણે કહીએ કે તેને માત્ર 40 ચોરસ કિલોમીટરમાં આવરી શકાય છે, તે પણ વસ્તી ઘટાડ્યા વિના. તમે કહેશો કે વિચાર સારો છે, પણ કેવી રીતે થશે?
સાઉદી અરબનો દાવો છે કે તેણે ઉકેલ શોધી લીધો છે. તે એવી ફ્યુચર સિટીનું નિર્માણ કરી રહ્યું છે, જે સમગ્ર દુનિયાના શહેરી જીવનમાં ક્રાંતિ લાવશે. તેની ડિઝાઇન ક્રાઉન પ્રિન્સ મોહમ્મદ બિન સલમાને લોન્ચ કરી હતી અને 2030 સુધીમાં તૈયાર કરવાનો ટોર્ગેટ છે.
આજની મન્ડે મેગા સ્ટોરીમાં કહાની વિશ્વના સૌથી અનોખા શહેર 'ધ લાઈન'ની...
ગ્રાફિક્સઃ હર્ષરાજ સાહની References:-
https://www.neom.com/en-us/regions/theline https://www.youtube.com/c/NEOMChannel https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/ https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/2022-08-02/ty-article-magazine/.premium/neom-and-the-line-saudi-arabias-futuristic-city-already-belongs-in-the-past/00000182-53b8-d2c3-a5a3-57f802a30000 https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/saudi-arabia-the-line-city-scli-intl/index.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41sgRP0G6y4 https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/magazine/saudi-arabia-neom-the-line.html
Copyright © 2022-23 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.