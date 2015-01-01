તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:ક્યારે મળશે વેક્સીન? ફાઈઝરની 90%થી વધુ ઈફેક્ટિવ કોરોના વેક્સીન અંગે જાણો બધું જ

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: રવીન્દ્ર ભજની
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • અમેરિકાની કંપની ફાઈઝરે જર્મન કંપની બાયોએનટેકની સાથે મળીને વેક્સીન બનાવી છે.
  • હાલ 11 કંપનીઓની વેક્સીન લાર્જ સ્કેલ એટલે કે તેની ટ્રાયલ્સ અંતિમ તબક્કામાં છે
  • ભારત બાયોટેકની સ્વદેશી કોવેક્સિન પણ હાલના સમયે લાર્જ સ્કેલ ટ્રાયલ્સમાંથી પસાર થઈ રહી છે

ભારતમાં ભલે જ કોરોના વાયરસના નવા કેસ એક મહિનાથી ઘટી રહ્યાં છે, યુરોપના મોટા ભાગના દેશ અને અમેરિકામાં નવા કેસ ઝડપથી વધી રહ્યાં છે. યુરોપના અનેક દેશોએ લોકડાઉનની કડક અમલવારી શરૂ કરી છે કે જેથી લોકોને વાયરસથી બચાવી શકાય. આ વચ્ચે ફાઈઝર (Pfizer) અને તેમની પાર્ટનર કંપની બાયોએનટેક (BioNTech)એ જાહેરાત કરી છે કે તેમના દ્વારા બનાવવામાં આવેલી વેક્સીનના ફેઝ-3 હ્યુમન ટ્રાયલ્સના પ્રાથમિક પરિણામો પોઝિટિવ રહ્યાં છે. આ વેક્સીનની ઈફેક્ટિવનેસ 90%થી વધુ રહી છે.

આ એક મહત્વપૂર્ણ સમાચાર છે, કેમકે હાલના સમયે દુનિયાભરમાં 11 વેક્સીન ફેઝ-3 એટલે કે લાર્જ-સ્કેલ ટ્રાયલ્સમાંથી પસાર થઈ રહી છે. ફાઈઝર ફેઝ-3ના પ્રાથમિક પરિણામો જાહેર કરનારી પહેલી મોટી કંપની બની ગઈ છે. આ પરિણામો પ્રાથમિક તબક્કાના છે. હજુ પણ આ વેક્સીનના 100% સેફ અને ઈફેક્ટિવ હોવાની ગેરંટી નથી મળી અને આ આગામી કેટલાંક મહિનાઓમાં બધા સુધી નથી પહોંચવાની. બચાવના મોટા અને કડક ઉપાયો નહીં કરવામાં આવે તો વધુ લોકોના જીવ જઈ શકે છે.

વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ હજુ સુધી જાણકારી મેળવી છે?

  • ફાઈઝર અને બાયોએનટેકએ પોતાની કોવિડ-19 વેક્સીન માટે જુલાઈમાં લેટ-સ્ટેજ ક્લિનિકલ ટ્રાયલ્સ શરૂ કર્યા હતા. જેમાં 44 હજાર લોકોને સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા. અડધા લોકોને વેક્સીન લગાડવામાં આવી અને અડધા લોકો મીઠાવાળા પાણીના પ્લેસેબો અપાયા. જે બાદ કંપનીઓએ રાહ જોઈ કે આ વેક્સીન કોવિડ-19થી બચાવે છે કે નહીં. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 44 હજારમાંથી 94 લોકો જ કોવિડ-19 પોઝિટિવ આવ્યા છે. તે વાત પણ માત્ર ઈન્ડિપેન્ડેન્ટ બોર્ડને જ ખ્યાલ છે કે કયા લોકોને વેક્સીન આપવામાં આવી અને કેટલાને પ્લેસેબો.
  • પ્રાથમિક આંકલન જણાવે છે કે વેક્સીન 90% સુધી ઈફેક્ટવી રહી છે. ક્લિનિકલ ટ્રાયલ્સના સ્ટાન્ડર્ડ મુજબ ડેટા 'બ્લાઈન્ડેડ' રહ્યાં. જેનો અર્થ એવો છે કે ઈન્ડિપેન્ડન્ટ બોર્ડને છોડીને કોઈને નથી ખ્યાલ કે જે લોકો કોરોનાનો શિકાર બન્યા, તેઓને પ્લેસેબો અપાયું હતું કે વેક્સીન. હજુ સુધીના ડેટાને જોતા કહેવામાં આવે છે કે આ વેક્સીન 90% ઈફેક્ટિવ છે. જે બાદ પણ આપણે તે માની શકીએ છીએ કે જે લોકોને વેક્સીન લગાડવામાં આવી હતી, તેમાં ઘણાં ઓછા લોકો કોવિડ-19 પોઝિટિવ છે.

શું આ પ્રાથમિક પરિણામોને સારા કહી શકાય છે?

  • નિઃસંદેહ. અમેરિકાના ફુડ એન્ડ ડ્રગ એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન (USFDA)એ તો કહ્યું છે કે જો ઈમરજન્સી એપ્રવુલ્સ જોઈએ તો વેક્સીન બનાવનારે વેક્સીનની ઓછામાં ઓછી 50% ઈફેક્ટિવનેસ હોવી જરૂરી છે. જો ફાઈઝર અને બાયોએનટેકના પ્રાથમિક પરિણામો જ અંતિમ રૂપ લે છે તો આ FDA દ્વારા સેટ કરવામાં આવેલી મિનિમમ લિમિટથી ઉમદા રહેશે.
  • આ પરિણામ કેટલા સારા છે, તે સમજવા માટે અન્ય વેક્સીનની ઈફેક્ટિવનેસ જોવી પડશે. સામાન્ય ઈનફ્લુએન્ઝા વેક્સીનની ઈફેક્ટિવનેસ 40%થી 60% હોય છે. તેનું એક કારણ એવું છે કે દર વર્ષે ઈનફ્લુએન્ઝા વાયરસ નવા સ્વરૂપમાં સામે આવે છે. તો મીઝલ્સની બે વેક્સીન 97% સુધી ઈફેક્ટિવ છે.

શું ફાઈઝરની વેક્સીન સેફ છે?

  • ફાઈઝર અને બાયોએનટેકે હજુ સુધી પોતાની વેક્સીનની સેફ્ટીને લઈને કોઈ ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરી નથી. લાર્જ-સ્કેલ સ્ટડીથી પહેલાં કંપનીઓએ મેમાં નાના સ્તરે ક્લિનિકલ ટ્રાયલ કર્યા હતા. જેમાં તેઓએ વેક્સીનના ચાર વર્ઝનનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો, અને તાવ કે થાક જેવી સાઈડ ઈફેક્ટ સૌથી ઓછા કે મધ્યમ સ્તરના હતા, તેની પસંદગી કરી હતી. જો આ વેક્સીનને FDAથી ઈમરજન્સી એપ્રુવલ મળે તો લાખો લોકો તેનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવી શકશે. આગળનું ધ્યાન સેન્ટર ફોર ડિસીઝ કંટ્રોલ (CDC) અને FDA મળીને કરશે. ટ્રાયલમાં સામેલ લોકો બે વર્ષ સુધી તપાસ હેઠળ રહેશે.

ફાઈઝરની વેક્સીન માર્કેટમાં ક્યાં સુધીમાં આવશે?

  • ફાઈઝરે કહ્યું કે નવેમ્બરના ત્રીજા સપ્તાહમાં ઈમરજન્સી એપ્રુવલ માટે FDA પાસે જશે. ત્યાં સુધી તેની પાસે બે મહિનાનો સેફ્ટી ડેટા ઉપલબ્ધ હશે. જે બાદ એજન્સી વિશેષજ્ઞોની એક્સટર્નલ એડવાયઝરી કમિટી પાસેથી અભિપ્રાય લશે. વેક્સીનની સેફ્ટી, ઈફેક્ટિવનેસના વિસ્તૃત ડેટાની સ્ટડીમાં કેટલાંક સપ્તાહ પણ લાગી શકે છે. તે પણ જોવામાં આવશે કંપનીઓ સુરક્ષિત રીતે લાખો ડોઝ બનાવી શકે છે કે નહીં.
  • આ વેક્સીનને હાઈ-રિસ્ક વસ્તી માટે આ વર્ષના અંત સુધી એપ્રુવલ આપવામાં આવી શકે છે. એવું ત્યારે જ થશે જ્યારે બધું જ પ્લાનિંગ મુજબથી ચાલે અને કોઈ જ અનપેક્ષિત ઘટના ન ઘટે. ફાઈઝર અને બાયોએનટેકનું કહેવું છે કે તેઓ 1.3 અબજ ડોઝ દર વર્ષે બનાવી શકે છે. પરંતુ, આ વિશ્વભરની જરૂરિયાતથી ઓછું છે.

કયાં સુધી ટ્રાયલ ચાલતું રહેશે?

  • ટ્રાયલમાં સામેલ 94 ટકા કોવિડ-19 પોઝિટિવ નીકળ્યા છે. જ્યાં સુધી 164 કેસ સામે નથી આવતા ત્યાં સુધી સ્ટડી યથાવત રહેશે. તે બાદ પરિણામોનું એનાલિસિસ થશે. શરૂઆતના પરિણામો જણાવે છે કે આ વેક્સીન ઈફેક્ટિવ છે, પરંતુ તે નથી જાણતા કે કેટલી ઈફેક્ટિવ. જ્યારે લાખો લોકોને કોઈ વેક્સીન લગાડવામાં આવે, ત્યારે જ ખ્યાલ આવે છે કે તેની ઈફેક્ટિવનેસ શું છે.

શું આ બાળકો અને વૃદ્ધો માટે અસરકારક છે?

  • નવા પરિણામો તે અંગે કંઈ નથી જણાવતા. ફાઈઝર અને બાયોએનટેકના ટ્રાયલમાં 65 વર્ષથી વધુની ઉંમરના વૃદ્ધોની સાથે જ 12 વર્ષના બાળકોને પણ સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. પ્રાથમિક સ્ટડી જણાવે છે કે વૃદ્ધોમાં કોરોના વાયરસ વેક્સીનથી નબળો ઈમ્યુન રિસ્પોન્સ મળ્યો છે. જો કે ઓવરઓલ પરિણામોથી લાગે છે કે વેક્સીનથી મજબૂત સપોર્ટ મળે છે.

ફાઈઝરની શરૂઆતી સફળતાને અન્ય કંપનીઓના વેક્સીન માટે શું અર્થ છે?

  • વિશ્વ સ્વાસ્થ્ય સંગઠનના કોવિડ-19 વેક્સીન લેન્ડસ્કેપ મુજબ હાલના સમયે વિશ્વભરમાં 212 વેક્સીન પર કામ ચાલી રહ્યું છે. તેમાં પણ 48 વેક્સીન ક્લિનિકલ ટ્રાયલ્સમાં છે અને તેમાં 11 વેક્સીન અંતિમ સ્ટેજમાં એટલે કે લાર્જ-સ્કેલ ટ્રાયલ્સમાંથી પસાર થઈ રહી છે.
  • એક અન્ય અમેરિકી કંપની મોડર્નાની વેક્સીન પણ લાર્જ-સ્કેલ ટ્રાયલ્સમાંથી પસાર થઈ રહી છે. આ ઉપરાંત રશિયાની એક અને ચીનની ચાર વેક્સીન પોતપોતાના દેશમાં ઈમરજન્સી ઉપયોગ માટે એપ્રુવ કરવામાં આવી છે. તેના હજુ લાર્જ-સ્કેલ ટ્રાયલ્સ પૂરા નથી થયા.

ભારતમાં વેક્સીનના ટ્રાયલ્સની શું સ્થિતિ છે?

  • ભારતમાં હાલ ભારત બાયોટેકની કોવેક્સિન અને ઓક્સફોર્ડ/એસ્ટાજેનેકાની કોવીશીલ્ડ વેક્સીનના ફેઝ-3 ટ્રાયલ્સ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. તેના પ્રાથમિક પરિણામો ડિસેમ્બર-જાન્યુઆરીમાં આવવાના સંકેત મળી રહ્યાં છે. જો બધું જ પ્લાન મુજબ થયું તો આગામી વર્ષની શરૂઆત સુધીમાં આ વેક્સીન એપ્રુવ થઈ જશે. ઝાયડસ કેડિલા દ્વારા બનાવવામાં આવેલી વેક્સીનને લઈને પણ અત્યાર સુધીમાં સારા પરિણામો સામે આવી રહ્યાં છે. આ વેક્સીનનું પણ ફેઝ-3 ટ્રાયલ્સ શરૂ થવાના છે.
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે, અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિ.માં મૃતદેહની અદલાબદલીથી હોબાળો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો