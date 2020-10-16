તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવોInstall App
કોવિડ-19ની મહામારી જ્યારથી આવી છે, ત્યારેથી જણાવવામાં આવે છે કે આ શ્વાસમાં લેવામાં થતી મુશ્કેલીને સંલગ્ન બીમારી છે. મોટા ભાગના લોકો બે-ત્રણ સપ્તાહમાં સ્વસ્થ થઈ જાય છે. પરંતુ, આ અડધું જ સત્ય છે. જ્યારે બાકીનું સત્ય એ છે કે સેંકડો લોકોને કોવિડ-19 નેગેટિવ આવ્યાં બાદ અનેક મહિનાઓ સુધી લક્ષણનો અનુભવ થાય છે.
યુકેના વૈજ્ઞાનિક અને ડોકટર્સે ગ્લોબલ કોમ્યુનિટીને સચેત કર્યા છે લોંગ કોવિડ પર ફોકસ કરવામાં આવે. વિશ્વ આરોગ્ય સંગઠન (WHO)એ પણ આ મુદ્દે વિચારવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે. હાલમાં જ યુકેના નેશનલ ઈન્સ્ટીટ્યૂટ ફોર હેલ્થ રિસર્ચ (NIHR)એ પોતાના રિપોર્ટમાં કહ્યું છે કે લોંગ કોવિડ એક સિન્ડ્રોમ નથી, પરંતુ ચાર અલગ અલગ સિન્ડ્રોમ છે.
શું છે લોંગ કોવિડ?
લોંગ કોવિડ પણ કોઈ મેડિકલ પરિભાષા કે લક્ષણોનું લીસ્ટ નથી. જે દર્દી કોવિડ-19 નેગેટવ થયા છે, તેઓને મહિનાઓ પછી સમસ્યાઓ થઈ રહી છે. કોવિડ-19થી છુટકારો મળ્યા બાદ પણ લક્ષણોનો લોંગ-ટર્મ એટલે કે લાંબા સમય સુધી અનુભવ થવો જ લોંગ કોવિડ છે.
4 months ago I was a fit 23 year old, doing yoga everyday, running, pole-dancing and working as a frontline medical doctor.— Madumetša (@PheidahN) October 13, 2020
Today, because of #LongCovid, I struggle with basic self care and spend most of my time in bed.
So #LongCovid strikes again. Two weeks ago I thought I was finally getting over this after months of being ill and I even managed to walk up a hill! But it didn’t last. Back to struggling to stand, too dizzy to shower etc. When will this be over? @long_covid #longhaulers #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5BVYCY5QVs— Amy Durant (@SavingBooks) October 15, 2020
કેટલા દર્દીઓને થઈ રહ્યો છે લોંગ કોવિડ?
I am living with #LongCOVID. I am experiencing multi-dimensional and episodic disability, across all dimensions of disability. My primary symptom is fatigue & post-exertion malaise. Along with other symptoms. I want to describe the nature & extent of disability I experience. pic.twitter.com/JCw5MqmXWo— Darren Brown; HIV Physiotherapist (@darrenabrown) October 9, 2020
આ વાયરસ કઈ રીતે લોંગ કોવિડનું કારણ બની રહ્યું છે?
UK folks with Long Covid, please complete this quick and useful survey to let the NIHR know of your experiences of Long Covid and accessing healthcare. Please RT https://t.co/yy4dxQjgOg— Claire Hastie (@ClaireHastie1) October 15, 2020
When herd immunity was proposed in March I was worried about long-term health effects of a new 🦠 Now we have FACTS not just worry. Previously healthy people with #LongCovid. How can anyone talk abt building population immunity by natural infection NOW? It’s denialism & cruelty.— Dr Nisreen Alwan 🌻 (@Dr2NisreenAlwan) October 10, 2020
શું આ કોવિડ-19ની ગંભીરતા પર પણ નિર્ભર કરે છે?
