તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:લોંગ કોવિડ શું છે? શું આ એક નવો ખતરો છે, જેની મોટા ભાગના લોકોને જાણકારી જ નથી? અત્યાર સુધીમાં આ અંગે શું ખ્યાલ પડ્યો છે?

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: રવીન્દ્ર ભજની
  • કૉપી લિંક

કોવિડ-19ની મહામારી જ્યારથી આવી છે, ત્યારેથી જણાવવામાં આવે છે કે આ શ્વાસમાં લેવામાં થતી મુશ્કેલીને સંલગ્ન બીમારી છે. મોટા ભાગના લોકો બે-ત્રણ સપ્તાહમાં સ્વસ્થ થઈ જાય છે. પરંતુ, આ અડધું જ સત્ય છે. જ્યારે બાકીનું સત્ય એ છે કે સેંકડો લોકોને કોવિડ-19 નેગેટિવ આવ્યાં બાદ અનેક મહિનાઓ સુધી લક્ષણનો અનુભવ થાય છે.

યુકેના વૈજ્ઞાનિક અને ડોકટર્સે ગ્લોબલ કોમ્યુનિટીને સચેત કર્યા છે લોંગ કોવિડ પર ફોકસ કરવામાં આવે. વિશ્વ આરોગ્ય સંગઠન (WHO)એ પણ આ મુદ્દે વિચારવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું છે. હાલમાં જ યુકેના નેશનલ ઈન્સ્ટીટ્યૂટ ફોર હેલ્થ રિસર્ચ (NIHR)એ પોતાના રિપોર્ટમાં કહ્યું છે કે લોંગ કોવિડ એક સિન્ડ્રોમ નથી, પરંતુ ચાર અલગ અલગ સિન્ડ્રોમ છે.

શું છે લોંગ કોવિડ?

લોંગ કોવિડ પણ કોઈ મેડિકલ પરિભાષા કે લક્ષણોનું લીસ્ટ નથી. જે દર્દી કોવિડ-19 નેગેટવ થયા છે, તેઓને મહિનાઓ પછી સમસ્યાઓ થઈ રહી છે. કોવિડ-19થી છુટકારો મળ્યા બાદ પણ લક્ષણોનો લોંગ-ટર્મ એટલે કે લાંબા સમય સુધી અનુભવ થવો જ લોંગ કોવિડ છે.

  • લોંગ કોવિડનો સામનો કરી રહેલાં બે લોકોના લક્ષણ બિલકુલ અલગ અલગ હોય શકે છે. પરંતુ, કોમન લક્ષણ થાક છે. શ્વાસ લેવામાં તકલીફ પડવી, ઉધરસ, સાંધામાં દુખાવો, મસલ્સમાં દર્દ, સાંભળવા અને જોવાની સમસ્યા, માથામાં દુખાવો, ગંધ અને સ્વાદ ન આવવાની પણ હોય છે.
  • આ સાથે સાથે આંતરડા, કિડની, ફેફસા અને હ્રદયને નુકસાન પણ આનાથી જોડાયેલી સમસ્યાઓ છે. ડિપ્રેશન, એન્ઝાઈટી અને સ્પષ્ટ વિચાર માટે સંઘર્ષ જેવી મેન્ટલ હેલ્થ સમસ્યાઓ પણ સામે આવી રહી છે. આ મુશ્કેલી કોઈ પણ વ્યક્તિની ક્વોલિટી ઓફ લાઈફ બરબાદ કરી શકે છે.
  • લોંગ કોવિડ શબ્દનો ઉપયોગ પહેલી વખત એલિસા પેરેગો (યુનિવર્સિટી કોલેજ લંડનની રિસર્ચ એસોસિએટ) દ્વારા મે 2020માં પોતાના કોવિડ-19 અનુભવોને શેર કરતા કર્યો હતો. ત્યારેથી અનેક દર્દીઓ આ પ્રકારના અનુભવો સંભળાવી ચુક્યા છે.

કેટલા દર્દીઓને થઈ રહ્યો છે લોંગ કોવિડ?

  • રોમની સૌથી મોટી હોસ્પિટલથી ઠીક થઈને ઘરે પરત ફરેલા 143 કોવિડ-19 દર્દીઓ પર કરવામાં આવેલા અભ્યાસનો રિપોર્ટ અમેરિકન મેડિકલ એસોસિએશનના જર્નલમાં છપાયો છે. જેમાં જાણ થઈ છે કે 87% લોકોને બે મહિના પછી પણ ઓછામાં ઓછો એક લક્ષણ તો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. અડધાથી વધુ લોકોને હજુ પણ થાકનો અનુભવ થઈ રહ્યો છે.
  • યુકેમાં ચાલીસ લાખ લોકો ધ કોવિડ સિમ્ટમ્સ ટ્રેકર એપનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. એક વિગત સામે આવી છે કે 12% દર્દીઓમાં 30 દિવસ પછી પણ કોઈને કોઈ લક્ષણ જોવા મળે છે. જેનો નવો ડેટા જણાવે છે કે બે ટકા લોકોમાં 90 દિવસ પછી પણ લોંગ કોવિડના લક્ષણ જોવા મળી રહ્યાં છે.
  • ઓગસ્ટ 2020માં WHOએ પણ તે વાતને ધ્યાનમાં લીધી અને યુકેની નેશનલ હેલ્થ સર્વિસ, બ્રિટિશ મેડિકલ જર્નલ (BMJ) અને અન્ય સંસ્થાઓ સાથે જોડાયેલાં રિસર્ચર્સ તેમજ એક્સપર્ટ્સ સાથે તે વાતે ચર્ચા થઈ કે શું લોંગ કોવિડને અલગ બીમારી ગણીને તેના પર ફોકસ કરવું જોઈએ?

આ વાયરસ કઈ રીતે લોંગ કોવિડનું કારણ બની રહ્યું છે?

  • આ અંગે દાવાઓ અનેક છે, પરંતુ તથ્ય કોઈ જ નથી. એવું લાગે છે કે વાયરસ શરીરના મોટા ભાગના હિસ્સામાં નીકળી જાય છે, પરંતુ ત્યારે પણ પોકેટ્સમાં યથાવત રહે છે. કોરોના વાયરસ શરીરના અનેક સેલ્સનો ઈન્ફેક્ટ કરી શકે છે.
  • એક દાવો કહે છે કે કોવિડ પછી પણ ઈમ્યૂન સિસ્ટમ એકદમથી નોર્મલ નથી થતું અને આ કારણથી બીમાર હોય તેવો અનુભવ થયા કરે છે. આ ઉપરાંત આ ઈન્ફેક્શન વ્યક્તિના શરીરમાં ઓર્ગનના કામ કરવાની રીતમાં ફેરફાર કરે છે. ફેફસામાં થયેલું નુકસાન લાંબા સમય સુધી પરેશાન કરી શકે છે.
  • કોવિડ લોકોના મેટોબોલિઝ્મને પણ બદલી રહ્યું છે. આ કારણે બ્લડ શુગર લેવલ્સ કંટ્રોલ કરવામાં મુશ્કેલી પડે છે. ખાસ કરીને તે લોકોને જેમાં કોવિડ-19 પછી ડાયાબિટીઝના લક્ષણ જોવા મળ્યા છે. કેટલાંક લોકોમાં ફેટ્સને પ્રોસેસ કરવાની રીતમાં પણ ફેરફાર નોંધાય છે.
  • બ્રેન સ્ટ્રકચરમાં બદલાવના પ્રાથમિક લક્ષણો મળ્યા છે. જો કે, શું થયું છે તે જાણવા માટે વિસ્તૃતથી તપાસ કરવાની જરૂર છે. કોવિડ-19થી કેટલાંક લોકોના લોહીમાં પણ અસર પડી છે.અબનોર્મલ ક્લોટિંગની સાથે જ આખા શરીરમાં લોહી પહોંચતી નળીઓમાં નેટવર્કને પણ નુકસાન થયું છે.

શું આ કોવિડ-19ની ગંભીરતા પર પણ નિર્ભર કરે છે?

  • ના, બિલકુલ નહીં. આશ્ચર્ય તો તે વાતનું છે કે જે લોકોને કોવિડ-19થી પોઝિટિવ હતા તેમ છતાં માઈલ્ડ લક્ષણ જોવા મળ્યા હતા, તેઓ પણ લોંગ કોવિડના લક્ષણોનો સામનો કરતા જોવા મળી શકે છે. તેનો અર્થ એ છે કે જરૂરી નથી કે આ માત્ર તે લોકોને જ પરેશાન કરે છે, જે આઇસીયૂમાં એડમિટ હતા.
  • જો તમને લોંગ કોવિડ છે તો શું કરવું જોઈએ?
  • બ્રિટિશ મેડિકલ જર્નલી જોડાયેલાં ડોકટર્સ અને એક્સપર્ટના મતે, જો તમે કોવિડ-19થી રિકવર નથી થઈ શકતા, જો તમારા લક્ષણ સંપૂર્ણ રીતે નાબૂદ નથી થયા અને ઈન્ફેક્શનને લઈને નેગેટિવ આવ્યાં છતા લક્ષણ વધી રહ્યાં છે તો તાત્કાલિક ડોકટરનો સંપર્ક કરવો જરૂરી છે.
એપ ખોલો
  • In Association withFourtune
  • In Association withAstral Pipes
  • In Association withKhata book
બેંગલુરુબેંગલુરુ171-6 (20.0)
VS
પંજાબપંજાબ177-2 (20.0)
કિંગ્સ ઇલેવન પંજાબ એ રોયલ ચેલેન્જર્સ બેંગલોર ને 8 વિકેટે હરાવ્યું
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજીપ્સીમાં 3 લોકો જ બેસાડી ગીરમાં સિંહ દર્શનનો પ્રારંભ, સોસાયટીમાં નવરાત્રી દરમિયાન પૂજા- આરતી માટે પોલીસ પરમિશન જરૂરી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ભાવુકતાની જગ્યાએ પ્રિક્ટિકલ થઇને તમે તમારા કાર્યો પૂર્ણ કરો. જેથી તમે મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય લેવામાં સફળ રહેશો. જો ઘર બદલવાનું વિચારી રહ્યા છો તો આજે તે અંગે મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વાતચીત થઇ શકે છે. ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

ફીડબેક આપો