તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:અમેરિકન ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો નક્કી કરશે દુનિયામાં ક્લીન અને ગ્રીન એનર્જીનું ભવિષ્ય, જાણો કેવી રીતે?

2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: રવીન્દ્ર ભજની
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ટ્રમ્પ જીતે તો અમેરિકા શરૂ કરશે પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાંથી બહાર નીકળવાની પ્રક્રિયા
  • અમેરિકાએ ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ સાથે જોડાયેલા ગ્લોબલ કમિટમેન્ટ પુરું નહીં કરવું પડે
  • સમગ્ર દુનિયામાં ક્લીન અને ગ્રીન એનર્જીને લઈને ચાલી રહેલા પ્રયાસોનો લાગશે આંચકો

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો પર સમગ્ર દુનિયાની નજર છે. આ પરિણામો માત્ર અમેરિકાના નવા રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ નક્કી નહીં કરે પરંતુ સમગ્ર દુનિયમાં ક્લીન અને ગ્રીન એનર્જી માટે કરાઈ રહેલી કોશિશો પર પણ અસર કરશે. પ્રેસિડન્ટ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે ત્રણ વર્ષ અગાઉ ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ અંગે બનેલા પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાંથી બહાર નીકળી જવાની ઘોષણા કરી હતી. એવું બનશે તો ઈરાન અને તુર્કી પછી અમેરિકા ત્રીજો મોટો દેશ હશે, જે ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ સાથે સંકળાયેલા કમિટમેન્ટ પૂરા નહીં કરે. વાસ્તવમાં, બુધવારે અમેરિકા ઔપચારિક રીતે પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાંથી બહાર નીકળી રહ્યું છે. ટ્વિસ્ટ એ છે કે ડેમોક્રેટિક ઉમેદવાર જો બાઈડેને વચન આપ્યું છે કે તેઓ ચૂંટણી જીતશે તો પેરિસ ક્લાઈમેટ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાં અમેરિકા ફરી જોડાઈ જશે. તેમાં એક મહિના જેટલો સમય લાગી શકે છે. આખરે, ડેમોક્રેટ પ્રેસિડન્ટ બરાક ઓબામાના શાસનકાળમાં જ તો આ એગ્રીમેન્ટને સાકાર કરવામાં અમેરિકાએ મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવી હતી.

શું છે પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ અને આ ગ્લોબલ ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ રોકવામાં મહત્વપૂર્ણ કેમ છે?
-દાયકાઓ સુધી વાતચીત પછી દુનિયાના 197 દેશો એ વાત અંગે સહમત થયા હતા કે તેઓ ધરતીનું તાપમાન વધારનારા ગેસોનું ઉત્સર્જન (એમીશન) ઘટાડશે. ચુનંદા દેશોએ જ ડીલથી અળગા રહેવાનું પસંદ કર્યુ. એક્સપર્ટ્સને લાગે છે કે પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાં ટારગેટ્સ ખૂબ ઓછા રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે, પરંતુ દુનિયાના મોટાભાગના દેશોને એક વાત માટે રાજી કરવા એટલું સરળ નહોતું.

  • 2015માં પેરિસમાં બધા દેશો સાથે આવ્યા. યુનાઈટેડ નેશન્સ ફ્રેમવર્ક કન્વેન્શન ઓન ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ બનાવ્યું. એ સમયે અમેરિકન રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બરાક ઓબામાએ એગ્રીમેન્ટને ઐતિહાસિક ગણાવ્યું હતું. એમ પણ કહ્યું હતું કે આ માત્ર શરૂઆત છે. ધરતીના વધતા તાપમાનને રોકવા માટે આગળ પણ ઘણું બધું કરવાની જરૂર પડશે.
  • આ એગ્રીમેન્ટનું લક્ષ્ય છે દુનિયાના તાપમાનને ઓદ્યોગિકીકરણ અગાઉની સ્થિતિના મુકાબલે મહત્તમ 2 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસ સુધી સીમિત રાખવામાં આવે. જો કે વૈજ્ઞાનિકો તો ઈચ્છે છે કે ધરતીનું તાપમાન 1.5 ડિગ્રી સે. સુધી સીમિત રાખવામાં આવે, પરંતુ હવે એ સંભવ લાગતું નથી. કેમકે 1 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસ તાપમાન તો અગાઉથી જ વધી ચૂક્યું છે. પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાં દરેક દેશને પોતાના સ્તરે ટારગેટ્સ સેટ કર્યા અને એ તેના પર પોતાનો પ્રોગ્રેસ રિપોર્ટ આપી રહ્યું છે.

શું અત્યાર સુધીમાં એગ્રીમેન્ટના કારણે કંઈ સુધારો થયો છે?

  • હાલમાં કોઈ પરિણામ પર પહોંચવું ઉતાવળ ગણાશે. એમિશન ઓછું કરવાના પ્રયાસોના સારા પ્રારંભિક પરિણામો સામે આવ્યા છે. સત્ય એ પણ છે કે જેટલા પ્રયાસો અત્યાર સુધીમાં થયાછે, તે આવનારા સમયમાં ધરતની તાપમાનને 2 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસ સુધી વધતા રોકવામાં અપૂરતા હશે.
  • પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ પછી પણ દુનિયા હાલની સ્પીડથી 3 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસ સુધી ગરમ રહેવાના માર્ગે છે. ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જના કારણે પરેશાનીઓ સામે આવવા લાગી છે. જો અત્યારે પણ ગંભીર પ્રયાસો ન કર્યા તો વધારે ગરમ લૂ ફૂંકાશે, સમુદ્રનું સ્તર વધશે અને મોટા શહેરોમાં પૂરનો સામનો કરવાનો આવશે. સરકારોએ દરેક ઋતુની તીવ્રતાનો સામનો કરવા માટે તૈયાર રહેવું પડશે.

જો પૃથ્વીનું તાપમાન 2 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસથી વધી જશે તો શું થશે?
કાર્બન બ્રીફના એક વિશ્લેષણ અનુસાર, જો દુનિયા 2 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસ ગરમ થશે તો...

  • સમુદ્રનું જળસ્તર 56 સેમી અથવા 2 ફૂટ વધી જશે.
  • 2055 સુધી સમુદ્ર તટીય વિસ્તારોમં રહેનારા 30 મિલિયન લોકો દર વર્ષે પૂરમાં ડૂબશે.
  • 37 % વસતીને દર પાંચ વર્ષમાં આકરી લૂનો સામનો કરવો પડશે અને 19.5 કરોડ લોકો દુષ્કાળનો સામનો કરશે.
  • 2100 સુધી મુખ્ય પાકની ઉપજ 9% સુધી ઓછી થઈ ચૂકી હશે.
  • 2100 સુધી ગ્લોબલ પર-કેપિટા જીડીપી 13% સુધી ઓછી થઈ ચૂક્યો હશે.

શું ટ્રમ્પ શાસને ક્લાઈમેટ સંકટને ટાળવા માટે કોઈ ઉપાયો કર્યા છે?

  • નહીં, પરંતુ સંકટ વધારવાનું કામ જ કર્યુ છે. છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષમાં ટ્રમ્પ શાસને માત્ર ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ રોકવાની આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય કોશિશોની મજાક જ ઉડાવી છે. તેમણે ઓબામાના સમયમાં બનેલા ક્લાઈમેટ-ફ્રેન્ડલી કાયદાઓને રદ કર્યા. ડ્રિલીંગ અને માઈનિંગ એક્ટિવિટીને વધારી. એટલું જ નહીં, ઓઈલ, ગેસ અને કોલસા જેવા પારંપરિક ઊર્જા સ્ત્રોતોથી હટીને ક્લીન એનર્જીને અપનાવવાના પ્રયાસો પર પણ બ્રેક લગાવી.

જો ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ ફરી રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા તો શું થશે?

  • ટ્રમ્પે જૂન 2017માં વ્હાઈટ હાઉસમાં પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સ કરીને પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટથી બહાર થવાની ઘોષણા કરી હતી. તેમણે એમ પણ કહ્યું હતું કે પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ અમેરિકાના હિતમાં નથી. આ કારણથી તેઓ નવેસરથી વાતચીત શરૂ કરશે અને એવું એગ્રીમેન્ટ કરશે જે અમેરિકાના હિતમાં હશે.
  • 4 નવેમ્બર 2019ના રોજ અમેરિકાએ ડીલમાંથી બહાર નીકળવાની એક વર્ષ લાંબી પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી. યુનાઈટેડ નેશન્સ (યુએન)ને જાણ કરી ચૂક્યું છે કે 4 નવેમ્બર, 2020ના તે ઔપચારિક રીતે પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાંથી બહાર નીકળી જશે.
  • જીત્યા પછી ટ્રમ્પને પ્રેસિડન્ટ તરીકે ફરી ચાર વર્ષ મળી જશે અને તેઓ ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ માટે ગ્લોબલ લેવલ પર ચાલી રહેલી કોશિશોને નુકસાન પહોંચાડી શકે છે. વૈજ્ઞાનિકો કહી રહ્યા છે કે શક્ય એટલી ઝડપથી ઉપાયો કરવાની જરૂર છે અને જો અત્યારે નહીં કરીએ તો વિલંબ થઈ ચૂક્યો હશે.
પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ પર ટ્રમ્પના નિર્ણયનો વિરોધ કરી રહેલા દેખાવકારો.
પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ પર ટ્રમ્પના નિર્ણયનો વિરોધ કરી રહેલા દેખાવકારો.

અમેરિકાએ અત્યાર સુધીમાં પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ પર શું કર્યુ છે?

  • અમેરિકાએ 2025 સુધી એમિશનને 2005ના સ્તરેથી 26%થી 28% સુધી ઘટાડવાનું વચન આપ્યું હતું. આ અમેરિકાની તરફથી આ દિશામાં માત્ર શરૂઆત જ હોત. તેના પછી વધુ પ્રયાસો કરવાના હોત.
  • ઈકોનોમિક ફર્મ રોડિયમ ગ્રૂપના એનેલિસિસ પ્રમાણે, કોવિડ-19 મહામારીએ ઈકોનોમીને તબાહ કરી છે, તેને જોઈે અમેરિકા પાસેથી એ આશા છે કે તે 2025 સુધી એમિશનને 2005ના સ્તરથી 20%-27% સુધી લઈ જશે.
  • ક્લાઈમેટ એક્શન ટ્રેકરના એનેલિસિસના પ્રમાણે, અમેરિકાએ જે વચન આપ્યું છે, તે પણ પર્યાપ્ત નથી. જો તમામ દેશો એટલું જ કરે જેટલું અમેરિકા કરી રહ્યું છે તો પણ આવનારા વર્ષોમાં પૃથ્વીનું તાપમાન 3-4 ડિગ્રી સેલ્સિયસ વધતા કોઈ રોકી નહીં શકે.

જો બાઈડેન જીત્યા તો શું થશે?

  • બાઈડેને અગાઉ જ સ્પષ્ટ કર્યુ છે કે તેઓ શક્ય એટલી ઝડપથી પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટ જોઈન કરશે. તેમાં પણ 30 દિવસનો સમય લાગી જ જશે. પૂર્વ વાઈસ-પ્રેસિડન્ટે મહત્વાકાંક્ષી ક્લાઈમેટ પ્લાન બનાવ્યો છે, પરંતુ તેના પર કોંગ્રેસની મંજૂરીની જરૂર પડશે.
  • તેમનો પ્રસ્તાવ લાગુ કરવો અશક્ય હશે જો ડેમોક્રેટિસ સેનેટ પર કંટ્રોલ ન કરી શકે. જો ડેમોક્રેટિસ પાસે હાઉસ અને સેનેટમાં બહુમતી હશે અને વ્હાઈટ હાઉસમાં બાઈડેન હશે તો જ ક્લાઈમેટને લઈને અમેરિકન ચિંતા જાહેર થઈ શકશે.
  • બાઈડેને કહ્યું છે કે તેઓ 2050 સુધી એમિશન નેટ-ઝીરો લઈ જવાની દિશામાં પ્રયાસ શરૂ કરશે. વૈજ્ઞાનિકો પણ એ જ કહી રહ્યા છે કે જો દરેક દેશ આ પ્રકારનો ટારગેટ સેટ કરશે તો જ ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જનું સંકટ ટાળી શકાશે નહીંતર મુશ્કેલી તો આવવાની જ છે.
  • બાઈડેન ઈચ્છે છે કે 2035 સુધીમાં ઈલેક્ટ્રિસિટી સિસ્ટમ કાર્બન-ફ્રી થઈ જાય. તેમનું કહેવું છે કે તેઓ ક્લીન એનર્જી ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચર અને અન્ય ક્લાઈમેટ ઉપાયો પર 2 લાખ કરોડ ડોલર ખર્ચ કરશે. પ્રથમ ચાર વર્ષમાં જેટલો વધુ થઈ શકે, તેઓ એટલો ખર્ચ કરવા તૈયાર છે.

જો અમેરિકા બહાર નીકળે તો દુનિયા પર શું અસર હશે?

  • જો અમેરિકા પેરિસ એગ્રીમેન્ટમાંથી બહાર નીકળે તો બાકીના દેશોને ગંભીરતાથી ક્લાઈમેટ એક્શન લેવા માટે મનાવવામાં મુશ્કેલી થશે. અમેરિકા ઐતિહાસિક રીતે ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જમાં મોટું કન્ટ્રીબ્યુટર રહ્યું છે.
  • આ સમયે ચીન સૌથી વધુ એમિશન કરી રહ્યું છે. તેણે પણ ઘરેલુ એમિશન ગ્રોથ ઓછો કર્યો છે. એ વાત અલગ છે કે તે વિકાસશીલ દેશોમાં નવા કોલ-પ્લાન્ટ્સને ફંડિંગ કરી રહ્યું છે. અમેરિકા જો બહાર થયું તો ચીનનો જિયો-પોલિટિકલ પ્રભાવ વધી જશે. ક્લાઈમેટને લઈને વાતચીતમાં પણ. તે ક્લીન એનર્જી મેન્યુફેક્ચરીંગનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવી શકે છે.
  • જો અમેરિકાની રાષ્ટ્રીય સરકારે ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જને રોકવા માટે પ્રયાસો ન કર્યા તો શક્ય છે કે ગ્રીન અને ક્લીન એનર્જી વિશે વિચારનારા અમેરિકન સ્ટેટ્સ પોતાના સ્તરે દુનિયાની સામે એમિશન ઓછું કરવાનું ઉદાહરણ રજૂ કરે.
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓનાસીપાસ થતાં બેરોજગારો માટે પ્રેરણારૂપ છે સુરતના પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ, પાપડ-ખાખરા વેચી ‘આત્મનિર્ભર’ બન્યા, પરિવારનું ગર્વભેર ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો