ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:અટવાઈ ગયુ અમેરિકાનું ઈલેક્શન! ટ્રમ્પ અથવા બાઈડેનની જીતની જાહેરાતમાં આટલો વિલંબ શા માટે?

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફોટો ભૂતપુર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ હૈરી એસ ટ્રૂમૈનનો છે. 2 નવેમ્બર 1948ના રોજ અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ પદ માટે ચૂંટણી હતી. શરૂઆતી તારણોના આધાર પર શિકાંગો ડેલી ટ્રિબ્યૂને સમાચાર છાપ્યા કે ડેમોક્રેટ ડ્યૂવીએ રિપબ્લિકન ટ્રૂમેનને હરાવ્યા છે. આ તારણો ખોટા સાબિત થયા અને ટ્રૂમેન ચૂંટણી જીતી ફરી વખત રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બન્યા

અમેરિકામાં રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણીના પરિણામ અટવાઈ ગયા છે. સામાન્ય રીતે ઈલેક્શન-ડે એટલે કે જે દિવસે ચૂંટણી હોય છે તે રાત્રે જ મતગણતરી થઈ જાય છે અને ત્યારપછીના દિવસની સવારે નવા રાષ્ટ્રપતિના નામની વિશ્વ જાણ થાય છે. આ વખતે કોરોના વાયરસને લીધે બદલાયેલા નિયમોને લીધે સમગ્ર પ્રક્રિયાને અસર થઈ છે.આશરે 10 કરોડ મતદાતાએ અર્લી વોટિંગ કર્યું છે એટલે કે ચૂંટણીના દિવસ અગાઉ પોસ્ટલ બેલટ અથવા મેઈલ-મારફતે મત આપ્યા છે. હવે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓને આ મતોને ગણવામાં સમય લાગી રહ્યો છે.

હવે પ્રેસિડેન્ટ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પે એમ કહીને સ્થિતિને કપરી બનાવી દીધી છે કે બેલેટ્સની કાઉન્ટિંગને અટકાવવા માટે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં જશે. તો ચાલો જાણીએ કે આ વખતે શું અલગ થઈ રહ્યું છે અને કઈ બાબતને લીધે અમેરિકામાં ચૂંટણી પરિણામો અટકી ગયા છે...

સામાન્ય રીતે શુ થતુ હોય છે?

  • અમેરિકાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણી પોપ્યુલર વોટ્સ પર જીતતા આવતા નથી. દરેક રાજ્યને જીતવા સાથે જ પાર્ટી ત્યાંથી પોતાના ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટ્સ મેળવે છે. વ્હાઈટ હાઉસ પહોંચવા માટે 50 રાજ્યોના 538 ઈલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ વોટ્સમાંથી 270ની જરૂર હોય છે.
  • દરેક ચૂંટણીમાં કન્ફર્મેશન અગાઉ જ મુખ્ય અમેરિકી મીડિયા આઉટલેટ્સ દરેક સ્ટેટમાં કોઈ એક ઉમેદવારને વિજેતા જાહેર કરે છે. આ ફાઈનલ વોટ કાઉન્ટના આધાર પર હોતા નથી, જોકે પ્રોજેક્ટના આધાર પર હોય છે, જે સામાન્ય રીતે સટીક હોય છે. વર્ષ 2016ની ચૂંટણી જોઈએ તો વોશિંગ્ટનમાં સવારે 2:30 વાગ્યા હતા અને જરૂરી 270 ઈલેક્ટોરલ વોટ્સ સુધી પહોંચતા જ ટ્રમ્પના નામની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી હતી.
  • આ બાબત આપણે ત્યાં થોડી અલગ હોય છે. એક તો મતદાન અને કાઉન્ટિંગ એક જ દિવસે થતા નથી. બીજુ, આપણે ત્યાં ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક વોટિંગ મશીનોથી કાઉન્ટિંગ થાય છે, જે થોડા કલાકોમાં જ મતોની સચોટ ગણતરી કરી લે છે. જ્યાં સુધી અધિકારીઓ જાહેર નથી કરતાં ત્યા સુધી મીડિયા હાઉસિસ ચોક્કસ આંકલન કરતા રહે છે. આ કારણથી રાહ જોવી પડતી નથી. અમેરિકામાં આ પ્રકારની વ્યવસ્થા નથી. ત્યાં ઔપચારિક જાહેરાતમાં સમય લાગે છે, માટે મીડિયા આઉટલેટ્સની જાહેરાતથી જ તસવીર સ્પષ્ટ થાય છે.

આ વખતે પરિણામ શા માટે અટવાયા?

  • કોરોના વાયરસને લીધે જ આમ થયુ છે. 68 ટકા મતદાતાએ અર્લી-વોટિંગ કર્યું છે એટલે કે ઈલેક્શન-ડેથી અગાઉ. અમેરિકામાં આમ થાય પણ છે. કેટલાક રાજ્યોમાં ઈલેક્શન-ડે અગાઉ મતદાનની પરવાનગી છે. તેમા મતદાતાને પોસ્ટલ બેલેટ આપવાની મંજૂરી પણ છે.
  • પોસ્ટલ બેલેટની ગણતરી ધીમી હોય છે કારણ કે મતદાતા અને સાક્ષીઓની સહી તથા સરનામાનો તાળો મેળવવાનો હોય છે. કાઉન્ટિંગ મશીનોમાં નાંખતા પહેલા મતપત્રોની અનેક તબક્કામાં તપાસ થાય છે. કેટલાક રાજ્યોએ ઈલેક્શન-ડે અગાઉ જ વેરિફિકેશનની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ કરી હતી, જેથી ચૂંટણી પૂરી થાય તે અગાઉ ગણતરી શરૂ કરી શકાય. જ્યારે કેટલાક રાજ્યોએ આ પ્રમાણે કર્યું નથી.

આપણે કયા રાજ્યોની વાત કરી રહ્યા છીએ?

  • એવા રાજ્યો છે જે આ વખતે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ચૂંટણી માટે નિર્ણાયક હોઈ શકે છે. ટ્રમ્પે ફ્લોરિડા,ઓહિયો અને ટેક્સાસમાં જીત હાંસલ કરી લીધી છે અને તેમના રી-ઈલેક્શનની આશાને યથાવત રાખી છે. જોકે, એરિજોના બાઈડેનના ખાતામાં ગયુ છે. અહીં ડેમોક્રેટીકના ઉમેદવારને મિશિગન અને વિસકોન્સિનમાં જીત મળી છે તો તેમની પાસે જ્યોર્જિયા અને પેન્સિલ્વેનિયા ગુમાવ્યા બાદ પણ ટ્રમ્પની તુલનામાં બે ઈલેક્ટોરલ કોલેજ વોટ્સ વધારે રહેશે.
  • આ રાજ્યોમાં લાખો પોસ્ટલ વોટ્સ હજુ સુધી ગણી શકાયા નથી. ત્યારે એવો અંદાજ વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવે છે કે મોટાભાગે ડેમોક્રેટીક મતદાતાએ આ વખતે કોરોનાના ડરથી પોસ્ટલ બેલેટથી મતદાન કર્યું છે. તેની તુલનામાં આમ કરનારા રિપબ્લિકન મતદાતાની સંખ્યા ઓછી છે.
  • જ્યોર્જિયામાં નિયમ અબસેન્ટી બેલેટ્સને પહેલા પ્રોસેસ કરવાની મંજૂરી આપે છે, પણ ત્યાં હજુ અનેક મોટી કાઉન્ટીમાં મતદાનમાં વિલંબ થયો છે. કેટલાક કાઉન્ટર્સ પર મંગળવાર મોડી સાંજ સુધી મતદાન ચાલુ રહ્યું છે. આ કારણથી મોડી રાત્રે ગણતરી થઈ શકી નથી.
  • વિસકોન્સિનમાં પણ આ જ સ્થિતિ છે, જ્યાં બાઈડેનને મામુલી લીડ મળી છે. પેનસિલ્વેનિયામાં પણ સ્થિતિ લગભગ એક સમાન રહી છે. જ્યાં ટ્રમ્પ આગળ ચાલી રહ્યા છે. અહીં પણ પોસ્ટલ બેલેટ્સને ઈલેક્શન ડે અગાઉ તૈયાર કરવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી હતી. પેનસિલ્વેનિયામાં ઈલેક્શન ડે પર સવારે 7 વાગે શરૂ થયું, અહીંથી પરિણામ આવવામાં બે દિવસનો સમય લાગી શકે છે. મિશિગનમાં પણ ઈલેક્શન ડેથી 24 કલાક અગાઉ પોસ્ટલ બેલેટ્સને તૈયાર કરવા મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી હતી, પણ અધિકારી કહે છે કે ત્યાં જલ્દીથી પરિણામ મળવાની આશા ઓછી છે.

અન્ય એવી બાબતો છે કે જે સ્થિતિને ગુચવી રહી છે
અડધાથી વધારે રાજ્યો ઈલેક્શન ડે બાદ પહોંચનાર પોસ્ટલ વોટ્સને પણ મંજૂરી આપી રહ્યા છે. પણ શરત એ છે કે પોસ્ટ ઓફિસે તેને 3 નવેમ્બર બાદ પ્રોસેસ ન કર્યા હોય. પેન્સિલ્વેનિયામાં શુક્રવારની ડેડલાઈન છે અને ત્યાં સુધી પરિણામોને પૂરા માની શકાશે નહીં. આવા પણ કેસ છે જ્યાં લોકોએ પોસ્ટલ બેલેટ્સ માંગ્યા છે અને ઈલેક્શન ડે પર જાતે જ મતદાન માટે પહોંચી ગયા છે. કોઈના મતની બે વખત ગણતરી ન થાય તે માટે પણ ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓ સાવધાની રાખી રહ્યા છે.

જો પરિણામોમાં વિવાદ થશે તો શુ થશે?

  • ટ્રમ્પ તો અગાઉથી જ કહી રહ્યા છે કે જો જરૂર પડશે તો કોર્ટમાં ચૂંટણી જીતશું. તેમનો ઈશારો વર્ષ 2000માં યોજાયેલી ચૂંટણી તરફ છે. તે સમયે ડેમોક્રેટીક ઉમેદવાર અલ ગોર ફ્લોરિડામાં 537 મતોથી હારી ગયા હતા. વિવાદોમાં ફસાયેલી રિકાઉન્ટીંગની પ્રક્રિયા અને સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટના ચૂંકાદા બાદ જ્યોર્જ ડબ્લ્યુ બુશને વિજેતા જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.
  • વર્ષ 2020ની ચૂંટણીમાં અગાઉથી 300થી વધારે કેસ દાખલ થઈ ચુક્યા છે. આ તમામ કેસ ચૂંટણીને લગતી પ્રક્રિયાનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરવા સાથે જોડાયેલા છે.પોસ્ટલ બેલેટ્સને લગતી ગેરરીતિઓ તથા બદલાયેલા ચૂંટણી નિયમોને જોતા હજુ પણ વધુ કેસ કરવામાં આવી શકે છે. જો આ પ્રમાણે થશે તો પરિણામ આવવામાં કેટલાક સપ્તાહનો સમય પણ લાગી શકે છે.
  • વિશ્લેષકોનું કહેવું છે કે રિકાઉન્ટીગ એક કરતા વધારે રાજ્યોમાં થશે અને ટ્રમ્પે તો આ અગાઉથી જ કહી દીધુ છે કે બેલેટ કાઉન્ટીંગ અટકાવવા માટે તેઓ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ જઈ રહ્યા છે. હકીકતમાં તેઓ જાણે છે કે મોટાભાગના પોસ્ટલ બેલેટ્સ બાઈડેનના સમર્થનમાં છે. તેઓ તેને નકારવાની અથવા ગેરમાન્ય ઠરાવવા શક્ય તમામ પ્રયત્ન કરતા દેખાય છે.
