ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:આજથી શરૂ થઈ રહેલી ચીનની સંસદની વાર્ષિક બેઠકમાં ઉઠશે ભારતનો મુદ્દો, 5 હજારથી વધુ પ્રતિનિધિઓ એકત્ર થશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
બેઈજિંગમાં આજથી ચીનની સંસદની વાર્ષિક બેઠક શરૂ થઈ રહી છે. આ બેઠકમાં દેશભરના 5 હજારથી વધુ પ્રતિનિધિઓ એકત્ર થવાના છે. તેમાં ચીન પોતાની આગળની યોજનાઓ અને લક્ષ્ય નક્કી કરે છે. આ વખતે ચીન 2021 માટે પોતાના લક્ષ્યોની ઘોષણા કરશે. આ સાથે જ આર્થિક વિકાસની પંચવર્ષીય યોજનાને પણ મંજૂરી આપશે.

બેઠક દરમિયાન ગત વર્ષે ભારતીય સેના સાથે સરહદ પર થયેલી તંગદિલીને લઈને પણ ચર્ચા થશે. કહેવાય છે કે બેઠકમાં આગળની તૈયારી માટે કેટલાક મહત્વના નિર્ણયો લેવાઈ શકે છે. વાર્ષિક બેઠક દરમિયાન બે પ્રકારની મીટિંગ થાય છે. પ્રથમ-નેશનલ પીપલ્સ કોંગ્રેસ (NPC) અને બીજી-ચાઈનીઝ પીપલ્સ પોલિટિકલ કન્સલ્ટેટિવ કોન્ફરન્સ (CPPCC)ની મીટિંગ.

ભારતના સરહદી વિસ્તારોમાં એડવાન્સ ડ્રોન તહેનાત કરવા અંગે પણ ચર્ચા શક્ય NPCમાં ભારતના સરહદી વિસ્તારોમાં એડવાન્સ ડ્રોન્સને તહેનાત કરવાના પ્રસ્તાવ વિશે ચર્ચા થઈ શકે છે. ગત વર્ષે વાસ્તવિક નિયંત્રણ રેખા (LAC) પર ભારત અને ચાઈનીઝ સેનાઓ વચ્ચે તંગદિલીને જોઈને આ મહત્વનું માનવામાં આવે છે. આ પ્રસ્તાવને પીપલ્સ લિબરેશન આર્મી (PLA) એટલે કે ચાઈનીઝ સેનાના પ્રતિનિધિઓમાંથી એકે બનાવ્યો છે.

તિબેટ મિલિટરી કમાન્ડમાં બોર્ડર ડિફેન્સ રેજિમેન્ટના કમાન્ડર હાઉ યુને સરકારી મીડિયાને જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેઓ પ્રસ્તાવ આપી રહ્યા છે. ચીને પોતાના સરહદી સંચાલનને વધારવું જોઈએ અને ડ્રોન્સ જેવા સ્માર્ટ ઉપકરણોને તહેનાત કરવા જોઈએ. મિલિટરીમાં આ પ્રકારના ઉપકરણોનો વ્યાપક ઉપયોગ પછી પણ તેનો અનુભવ અને રિસર્ચ જણાવે છે કે સુધારાની શક્યતા છે.

આ મીટિંગ શા માટે યોજાય છે?
ચીનની સત્તા પર રહેલી કમ્યુનિસ્ટ પાર્ટી અનેક મેજર પોલિસીઝ અને પર્સનલ ચેન્જનું એલાન NPCમાં કરે છે. આજથી શરૂ થઈ રહેલી આ બેઠક એક સપ્તાહ ચાલશે. ગત વર્ષે NPCમાં હોંગકોંગ માટે રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષા સુનિશ્ચિત કરવા માટે એન્ફોર્સ મિકેનિઝમ પ્લાન સાથે જોડાયેલું બિલ પાસ કરવાનું એલાન કર્યુ હતું. પરંતુ ક્યારેક-ક્યારેક પાર્ટી લાઈનની બહાર જઈને કેટલાક પ્રતિનિધિઓ ભ્રષ્ટાચાર અને અપરાધો પર પોતાનો ગુસ્સો વ્યક્ત કરે છે. જો કે, આ મોટાભાગે એક રબર-સ્ટેમ્પ પાર્લામેન્ટ જેવું છે. જ્યાં કમ્યુનિસ્ટ પાર્ટીની નિર્ણયો પર મહોર લાગે છે.

ચાઈનીઝ પીપલ્સ પોલિટિકલ કન્સલ્ટેટિવ કોન્ફરન્સ (CPPCC)એક સેરેમોનિયલ એડવાઈઝરી બોડી છે, જેની બેઠકો સાથે સાથે ચાલે છે. આ બંને કાર્યક્રમોમાં બધુ મળીને 5000 પ્રતિનિધિઓ ભાગ લેશે. કોરોનાના કારણે આ વખતે આકરી વ્યવસ્થા કરાઈ છે. ગત વર્ષે આ બેઠક કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે મે મહિનામાં થઈ હતી. 18 વર્ષથી વધુ વયના નાગરિક ટેકનીકલી NPC માટે ચૂંટાવા યોગ્ય હોય છે. આ ચૂંટણી નીચલા સ્તરના એકમોમાં વોટ્સ દ્વારા થાય છે. મોટાભાગના પ્રતિનિધિ સ્થાનિક સ્તરના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા ચૂંટવામાં આવે છે. પ્રિમિયર લી કેકિયાંગ અને સરકારના ટોચના ડિપ્લોમેટ, સ્ટેટ કાઉન્સેલર વાંગ યી ન્યુઝ કોન્ફરન્સને સંબોધિત કરે છે.

આ વખતની બેઠકના એજન્ડામાં શું છે?

  • એજન્ડામાં કોરોનાકાળમાં ચીન અને તેના રાજ્યોના બજેટ, દેશની અર્થવ્યવસ્થા અને 14માં ફાઈવ યર પ્લાન પર ચર્ચા થશે. ચીનના 2021થી 2025 સુધી આર્થિક અને સામાજિક વિકાસની બ્લુપ્રિન્ટને પણ જાહેર કરાશે. એનેલિસ્ટ કહે છે કે આ વખતે વિઝન વધુ ગ્રીનર, વધુ ઈનોવેટિવ ઈકોનોમીનું હશે, જેમાં બાહ્ય દુનિયા પર નિર્ભરતા ઓછામાં ઓછી હશે.
  • તેમાં ગ્રોથ, પર્યાવરણીય સંરક્ષણ, ટેકનોલોજિકલ ડેવલપમેન્ટ અને લિવિંગ સ્ટાન્ડર્ડ્સના લક્ષ્યો નક્કી કરાશે. તેના સચોટ પ્લાન પછી જારી થશે. સમગ્ર અવધિ માટે સરેરાશ ગ્રોથ ટારગેટ 5% રાખવામાં આવે એવી આશા છે. અગાઉ રિપોર્ટ મળ્યા છે કે તેમાં અગાઉના પાંચ વર્ષોમાં સરેરાશ ગ્રોથ ટારગેટ 6.5%નો રહ્યો હતો.
  • હોંગકોંગની ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયામાં ફેરફારનું પણ એલાન થઈ શકે છે કે જેનાથી ચીનનું નિયંત્રણ હજુ પણ વધી શકે. જો કે, આ મુદ્દો પબ્લિક એજન્ડાનો હિસ્સો નથી. અન્ય એક મુદ્દો જેના પર ચર્ચા થઈ શકે છે, એ છે ચીનની બર્થ પોલિસી. શક્ય છે કે એક દાયકા પછી દેશના લોકોને એક બાળકના સ્થાને બે બાળકો પેદા કરવાની છૂટ આપી દેવાશે. ચીનની મોટાભાગની વસતી ઝડપથી વૃદ્ધ થઈ રહી છે અને તેમાં સામેલ ડેમોગ્રાફિક પડકારો પણ ચર્ચામાં રહેશે.
  • સરકાર ઘરેલુ વપરાશ વધારવા અને આત્મનિર્ભરતાનો પ્લાન રજૂ કરી શકે છે, જે પ્રેસિડન્ટ શી જિનપિંગની ડ્યુઅલ સર્ક્યુલેશન સ્ટ્રેટેજીનો હિસ્સો રહેશે. એક તરફ પ્રાથમિકતા હશે કાર્બન ઉત્સર્જન ઘટાડવાની, જેના માટે શી જિનપિંગે 2060 સુધી ચીનને કાર્બન ન્યુટ્રલ બનાવવાનું લક્ષ્ય રાખ્યું છે.

વર્ક રિપોર્ટમાં શું ઘોષણા થશે?
ચીન સામાન્ય રીતે GDP ગ્રોથના લક્ષ્યોની ઘોષણા કરે છે. જો કે, ગત વર્ષે કોવિડ-19ના કારણે સર્જાયેલી આર્થિક અનિશ્ચિતતાઓના માહોલના લીધે એવું બન્યું નહોતું. પોલિસી સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું કે આ વર્ષે પણ ટારગેટ નહીં હોય. તેના પછી પણ એનેલિસ્ટ માને છે કે ગત વર્ષે કોરોના વાયરસના કારણે ઘટાડો નોંધાયો હતો અને આ વર્ષે 8% સુધીની મજબૂત રિકવરી થશે.

2021 ઈન્ફ્લેશન, રોજગારી સર્જન, બજેટ ખાધના ટારગેટ્સ સાથે જ સ્થાનિક સરકારના બોન્ડ જારી કરવાના મુદ્દે સહમતિ થવાના પણ આસાર છે. ચીન તેમાં સંરક્ષણ ખર્ચમાં વધારા અંગેનો અંદાજ પણ રાખે છે. ગત વર્ષે એ 6.6% રખાયું હતું, જે ત્રણ દાયકાઓમાં સૌથી ઓછું હતું. ઘરેલુ અર્થવ્યવસ્થામાં સુધાર અને તાઈવાન સહિત અન્ય પડોશીઓ સાથે વધતી તંગદિલીને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને અનેક એનેલિસ્ટ્સ માને છે કે આ વર્ષે સંરક્ષણ ખર્ચ અનેક ગણો વધી શકે છે.

