ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:આત્મનિર્ભર ભારતના મંત્રએ રોકી દુનિયાની સૌથી મોટી ટ્રેડ ડીલમાં ભારતની એન્ટ્રી! જાણો બધું જ

2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: રવિન્દ્ર ભજની
એશિયા-પેસિફિકના 15 દેશોએ 37માં ASEAN (એસોસિએશન ઓફ સાઉથઇસ્ટ એશિયન નેશન્સ) સમિટમાં 15 નવેમ્બરે વિશ્વની સૌથી મોટી ટ્રેડ ડીલ પર સાઈન કરી છે. આ ડીલમાં સામેલ દેશોનો ગ્રોસ ડોમેસ્ટિક પ્રોડક્ટ (GDP) 26 લાખ કરોડ ડોલર એટલે કે વિશ્વભરની કુલ GDPના 30%થી વધુ છે. ભારતે આ ડીલથી દૂર રહેવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

વિયેતનામએ 10 દક્ષિણ પૂર્વી એશિયાઈ દેશોના આ એસોસિએશનની વાર્ષિક સમિટ વર્ચ્યુઅલી કરી હતી. આ સમિટમાં ડીલ પર સાઈન કરવામાં આવી. ભારતે આ ડીલથી બહાર રહેવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યા બાદ અન્ય 15 દેશોએ રવિવારે તેને અંતિમ સ્વરૂપ આપ્યું. ડીલમાં સામેલ મોટા ભાગના દેશ ચીન પર આર્થિક રૂપે નિર્ભર છે. આ ડીલને આ ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રભાવ વધારવાના ચીનના પ્રયાસ તરીકે જોવામાં આવી રહી છે.

RCEP શું છે?

  • રીઝનલ કોમ્પ્રેહેન્સિવ ઈકોનોમિક પાર્ટનરશિપ (RCEP) એક એવી ટ્રેડ ડીલ છે, જેમાં સામેલ દેશ એક-બીજાને માર્કેટ ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવશે. પોતપોતાના દેશોમાં ઈમ્પોર્ટ ડ્યૂટીને ઘટાડીને 2014ના સ્તર પર લાવશે. સર્વિસ સેક્ટરને ખોલવાની સાથે જ સપ્લાઈ અને ઈન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટની પ્રક્રિયા અને નિયમ સરળ બનાવશે.
  • આ ડીલ પર વાતચીત નવેમ્બર 2012માં શરૂ થઈ હતી. આ ટ્રેડ ગ્રુપમાં 2.1 અબજ લોકો એટલે કે વિશ્વની લગભગ 30% વસ્તી સામેલ છે. ડીલમાં ઈન્ટેલેક્ચ્યુઅલ પ્રોપર્ટીને લઈને પણ કેટલાંક નિયમ છે, પરંતુ એનવાયરમેન્ટ પ્રોટેક્શન અને લેબર રાઈટ્સનો કોઈ જ ઉલ્લેખ નથી.

RCEPમાં કયા કયા દેશ સામેલ છે?

  • આ ડીલમાં 10 આસિયના સભ્ય દેશ- બ્રુનેઇ દારુસ્સલામ, કંબોડિયા, ઈન્ડોનેશિયા, લાઓસ, મલેશિયા, મ્યાનમાર, ફિલિપાઈન્સ, સિંગાપુર, થાઈલેન્ડ અને વિયેતનામ સામેલ છે. સાથે જ આસિયાન દેશોના પાંચ ફ્રી ટ્રેડ એગ્રીમેન્ટ (FTA) પાર્ટનર- ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા, ચીન, જાપાન, કોરિયા અને ન્યૂઝીલેન્ડ સામેલ છે. ભારતનું આસિયાન દેશોની સાથે FTA છે અને આ ડીલ પર થયેલી પ્રાથમિક વાતચીતમાં સામેલ રહ્યાં હતા. જો કે નવેમ્બર, 2019નાં રોજ વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ આ ડીલમાં સામેલ થવાનો ઈનકાર કરી દીધો.

RCEPના આટલા ફાયદા છે, તો ભારત બહાર કેમ થઈ ગયું?

  • ભારતે RCEPમાંથી બહાર રહેવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે તો તેનું કારણ છે- આત્મનિર્ભર ભારત અભિયાન. જો ભારત આ ડીલમાં સામેલ થાય છે તો તેના માટે પોતાના માર્કેટમાં ચીનના સસ્તા સામાનને આવતા રોકવાનું મુશ્કેલભર્યું છે. જેને પગલે સ્થાનિક ઉદ્યોગોને નુકસાન થાત. ચીન સાથે ભારતનો વેપાર નુકસાન 50 અબજ ડોલર છે, જે હજુ વધી શકે છે.
  • ભારતીય દવા કંપનીઓ RCEPમાં સામેલ હોવાના પક્ષમાં હતી, કેમકે તેનાથી તેના માટે ચીનને જેનેરિક દવાઓ સપ્લાઈ કરવાનું સહેલું બની જાત. જો કે ડેરી, એગ્રીકલ્ચર, સ્ટીલ, પ્લાસ્ટિક, તાંબુ, એલ્યુમિનિયમ, મશીનના પાર્ટસ, કાગળ, ઓટોમોબાઈલ્સ, કેમિકલ્સ અને બીજા સેકટરમાં નુકસાન સહન કરવાનો વારો આવત.
  • આ ડીલના કારણે ઈમ્પોર્ટેડ સામાન પર ઈમ્પોર્ટ ડ્યૂટી 80%થી 90% સુધી ઘટાડવી પડત. આ ઉપરાંત સર્વિસ અને ઈનવેસ્ટમેન્ટ નિયમોને પણ આસાન બનાવવા પડત. કેટલાંક ભારતીય ઉદ્યોગોને ડર હતો કે જો કસ્ટમ ડ્યૂટી ઘટાડવામાં આવત, તો દેશમાં ઈમ્પોર્ટેડ સામાનનો વ્યાપ વધી જાત, ખાસ કરીને ચીનનો સામાન.
  • ભારતે આ ડીલ પર થયેલી વાતચીત દરમિયાન મોસ્ટ ફેવર્ડ નેશન (MFN) ઓબ્લિગેશનની જોગવાઈ ઉપલબ્ધ ન હોવાનો મુદ્દો ઉઠાવ્યો હતો. આ ડીલ અંતર્ગત RCEP દેશોને પણ ભારતે તે દરજ્જો આપવો પડત, જે તેને MFN દેશોને આપી રાખ્યો છે. ટેરિફ ઘટાડવા માટે 2014ને બેઝ યર માનવાની વાતનો પણ ભારતે વિરોધ કર્યો હતો.
  • વડાપ્રધાન મોદીના મત મુજબ, ભારતે આ ટ્રેડ ડીલમાંથી બહાર રહેવાનો નિર્ણય તમામ ભારતીયોના જીવન અને આજીવિકા પર પડનારી અસરને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને જ કર્યો છે. ખાસ કરીને સમાજના વંચિત તબક્કાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને કર્યો છે. અધિકારીઓના મત મુજબ, ભવિષ્યમાં આ ડીલમાં ભારતને સામેલ થવાના દ્વાર હજુ પણ ખુલ્લાં જ છે.

RCEPમાં સામેલ ન થઈ ભારતે શું ગુમાવ્યું?

  • દવા કંપનીઓ સાથે સાથે કેટલાંક સેકટર્સમાં ભારતને RCEP ડીલમાં સામેલ દેશોમાં વેપાર વધુ સુઘડ બની જાત. હવે આ એટલું સહેલું નહીં બને. જો ભારત આ ડીલમાં સામેલ થયું હોત તો તે બ્લોકમાં ત્રીજી સૌથી મોટી ઈકોનોમી હોત.
  • ડીલથી બહાર રહેવાનો અર્થ છે કે ભારતને ડીલમાં સામેલ દેશો સાથે નવા ઈન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટમાં મુશ્કેલી આવી શકે છે. આ રીતે જ ભારતીયોને આ દેશોમાંથી ઈમ્પોર્ટેડ સામાન પર વધુ કિંમત ચુકાવવી પડશે. ખાસ કરીને એવા વાતાવરણમાં જ્યારે ગ્લોબલ ટ્રેડ, ઈન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ અને સપ્લાઈ ચેન વિકસિત કરવાના પ્રયાસોને કોરોનાએ નુકસાન પહોંચાડ્યું છે.

હવે ભારત માટે કેવા પ્રકારની શક્યતાઓ બની છે?

  • ડીલથી બહાર રહેવાને કારણે ભારત હવે પોતાની સ્થાનિક ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીને પ્રોત્સાહન આપી શકશે અને આત્મનિર્ભર ભારત અભિયાનને સાકાર કરી શકશે. જે સામાન ઈમ્પોર્ટ થાય છે, તેનું પ્રોડક્શન દેશમાં વધારવામાં મદદ મળશે, જેનાથી આ દેશોની સાથે થતા વેપાર નુકસાનને ઘટાડી શકાય.

ચીન માટે RCEP ડીલનું શું મહત્વ છે?

  • અમેરિકાના પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ બરાક ઓબામાએ ટ્રાંસ-પેસિફિક પાર્ટનરશીપ (TPP) અંતર્ગત મલ્ટીનેશનલ ટ્રેડ ડીલની જાહેરાત કરી હતી, જેમાં ચીન સામેલ ન હતું. આ ડીલમાં અમેરિકા અને પેસિફિક રિમના 11 દેશ હતા. જે બાદ જ RCEPને લઈને 2012માં વાતચીત શરૂ થઈ હતી.
  • અમેરિકામાં આ ડીલને લઈને બધાં લોકો ખુશ ન હતા. જ્યારે ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ પ્રેસિડન્ટ બન્યા તો તેઓએ TPPને સાઈડ ટ્રેક પર મૂકી દીધું. તેઓએ એશિયાની ઊભરતી અર્થવ્યવસ્થાઓ સાથે કોઓપરેશન વધાર્યું અને ચીન પર હાયર ટેરિફ લગાવ્યા. એવામાં ચીન પાસે પોતાનો સામાન વેચવા માટે જગ્યાઓ ઘટી ગઈ હતી અને તેઓએ RCEP માટે પ્રયાસને વેગ આપ્યો.
  • આ વાતને એ રીતે સમજી શકાય છે કે ચીનને વેપાર ઘટતા થયેલા નુકસાનનો આંકડો 1 લાખ કરોડ ડોલરથી વધુ છે. તેઓ અન્ય દેશોમાંથી સામાન ઓછો ખરીદે છે અને તેમને પોતાનો સામાન વધુ વેચે છે. આ સરપ્લસમાં અડધો ભાગ તો અમેરિકા સાથે થતાં ટ્રેડના કારણે હતો. અમેરિકા ચીનમાંથી જેટલો માલ ખરીદે છે, તેટલો અન્ય એશિયાઈ દેશો પાસેથી નથી ખરીદતા.
  • ટ્રમ્પે 2019ના પહેલાં હાફ કવાર્ટરમાં ચીન સાથે ટ્રેડ વોરની શરૂઆત કરી. ચીનથી અમેરિકામાં થતા એક્સપર્ટનો દર ઓવરઓલ 8.5% જેટલો ઘટી ગયો. તો વિશ્વના અન્ય દેશોમાં માત્ર 2.1% જેટલો જ વધ્યો. તેનું પરિણામ તે આવ્યું કે તેમને ત્યાં પ્રોડક્શનની સ્થિતિ સરપ્લસ બની ગઈ. તેઓએ પોતાનો માલ વેચવા માટે નવા માર્કેટને શોધવાની જરૂરિયાત ઊભી થઈ ગઈ હતી.
  • ચીનની કોમ્યુનિસ્ટ પાર્ટીના ઝિંઝિયાંગ ક્ષેત્રમાં અત્યાચાર વધી ગયા છે, જેના પર યુરોપિયન સંઘ (EU)ની નજર છે. ટ્રમ્પ અને EUએ પહેલાં જ હિકવિઝન અને હુવાઈ જેવી ચીની મિલિટ્રી-સમર્થિત ટેક કંપનીઓની સાથે પોતાનો વેપાર બંધ કરી દીધો છે. ટૂંક સમયમાં જ EU પણ અમેરિકાની જેમ ચીન સાથેના ટ્રેડ સંબંધોની સમીક્ષા કરી શકે છે.
  • અમેરિકાના પ્રેસિડન્ટ ઈલેક્ટ જો બાઈડને પણ ચીનને લઈને તેમની પોલિસી પર એવા કોઈ સંકેત આપ્યા નથી કે સ્થિતિ પહેલાં જેવી બની જાય. તેના કારણે ચીનની ચિંતા વધી ગઈ છે અને તેઓએ RCEPને ગતિ આપી છે, અને પોતાના માટે નવું માર્કેટ ઊભું કર્યું છે.
