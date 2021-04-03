તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગે જે ટૂલકિટને શેર કરી, તેને બનાવનારાઓ વિરૂદ્ધ FIR; શું છે આ અને કેમ થઈ રહ્યો છે તેના પર વિવાદ?

39 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જયદેવ સિંહ
સ્વીડનની ક્લાઈમેન્ટ એક્ટિવિસ્ટ ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગ પર છેલ્લાં ત્રણ દિવસથી ભારતમાં ચાલી રહેલા ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સમર્થનમાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખી રહી છે. બુધવારે તેને ખેડૂતોના સમર્થનમાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખ્યું. સાથે જ એક ટૂલકિટ ડોક્યુમેન્ટ પર શેર કર્યું. હવે આ ટૂલકિટ બનાવનારા વિરૂદ્ધ દિલ્હી પોલીસે FIR દાખલ કરી છે. જો કે પહેલાં સમાચાર હતા કે FIR ગ્રેટા પર થઈ છે. જે બાદમાં સામે આવ્યું કે આ ટૂલકિટ બનાવનારા પર થઈ છે, તે ટૂલકિટ જેને ગ્રેટાએ શેર કરી હતી.

દિલ્હી પોલીસની FIR પછી ગ્રેટાએ સોશિયલ મીડિય પર ફરી લખ્યું કે હું હજુ પણ ખેડૂતોની સાથે ઊભી છું. કોઈ ડર કે ધમકી તેને બદલી નહીં શકે. ગ્રેટાએ જે ટૂલકિટને શેર કરી છે, તે શું છે? આ ટૂલકિટનો ઉપયોગ શું પહેલાં ક્યાંય થયો છે? દિલ્હી પોલીસે જે FIR દાખલ કરી છે, તેનો અર્થ શું છે? આવો જાણીએ...

ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગે શું કર્યું છે?
મંગળવારે મોડી રાત્રે થનબર્ગે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખ્યું કે અમે ભારતના ખેડૂત આંદોલન પ્રત્યે એકજૂથતા વ્યક્ત કરીએ છીએ. જે બાદ તેને બુધવારે મોડી રાત્રે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર એક ટૂલકિટ નામનું એક ડોક્યુમેન્ટ શેર કર્યું. થોડીવાર પછી તેને ડિલીટ કરીને અપડેટ ટૂલકિટ શેર કર્યું. આ ટૂલકિટના કારણે જ વિવાધ વધ્યો છે.

હવે આ ટૂલકિટ શું છે?
ટૂલકિટ એક એવું ડોક્યુમેન્ટ છે જેમાં આંદોલન દરમિયાન સોશિયલ મીડિય પર સમર્થન કેવી રીતે ભેગું કરી શકાય. કઈ રીતે હેશટેગનો ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય. પ્રદર્શન દરમિયાન જો કોઈ મુશ્કેલી આવે તો ક્યાં કોન્ટેક્ટ કરવો? આ દરમિયાન શું કરાય અને શું કરવાથી બચી શકાય? આ બધું જ ટૂલકિટમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે.

શું પહેલી વખત આ પ્રકારની ટૂલકિટ ચર્ચામાં આવી છે?
ના, એવું નથી. ગત વર્ષે અમેરિકામાં પોલીસે એક અશ્વેતની રોડ પર હત્યા કરી દિધી હતી. જે બાદ 'બ્લેક લાઈફ મેટર' કેમ્પેન શરૂ કરાયું હતું. ભારત સહિત વિશ્વભરમાં લોકોએ અશ્વેત લોકોના પક્ષમાં અવાજ ઉઠાવ્યો હતો. આ આંદોલનને ચલાવનારાઓએ એક ટૂલકિટ તૈયાર કરી હતી.

જેમાં આંદોલનને લઈને અનેક વાતો જણાવવામાં આવી હતી. જેમકે- આંદોલનમાં કઈ રીતે જવું, કઈ જગ્યાએ જવું, ક્યાં ન જવું, પોલીસ એક્શન લે તો શું કરવું? પ્રદર્શન દરમિયાન કયા પ્રકારના કપડાં પહેરવા, જેનાથી મૂવમેન્ટમાં સહેલાય રહે. પોલીસ પકડી લે તો શું કરવું. આ અંગે તમારા અધિકાર શું છે? આ ઉપરાંત હોંગકોંગમાં પણ ચીન વિરૂદ્ધ ચાલી રહેલા આંદલોનમાં ટૂલકિટને શેર કરવામાં આવી હતી.

ગ્રેટા તો સ્વીડિશ નાગરિક છે, તેના વિરૂદ્ધ કાર્યવાહી કઈ રીતે કરશે દિલ્હી પોલીસ?
NALSAR યુનિવર્સિટી ઓફ લૉના વાઈસ ચાન્સેલર ફૈઝાન મુસ્તફા કહે છે કે આ FIRનો કોઈ જ અર્થ નથી. જે વ્યક્તિ ઈન્ડિયામાં છે જ નહીં તેના વિરૂદ્ધ તમે FIR કરી રહ્યાં છો. પરંતુ તમે તેના વિરૂદ્ધ કંઈ પણ ન કરી શકો. આ માત્ર પોલીસનો પ્રોપેગેન્ડા છે.

કોણ છે ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગ?

  • ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગનો જન્મ 3 જાન્યુઆરી 2003નાં રોજ સ્વીડનના સ્ટોકહોમમાં થયો હતો. તેમની માતા માલેના એમાન એક ઓપેરા સિંગર છે, જ્યારે પિતા સ્વાંતે થનબર્ગ એક્ટર છે. ગ્રેટાના દાદા એસ. અરહૈનિયસ વૈજ્ઞાનિક હતા. તેઓએ ગ્રીનહાઉસ ઈફેક્ટ પર એક મોડલ આપ્યું હતું. તેને 1903માં કેમેસ્ટ્રીનો નોબેલ મળ્યો હતો.
  • 18 વર્ષની ગ્રેટા 11 વર્ષની ઉંમરથી જળવાયુ પરિવર્તન માટે કામ કરી રહી છે. જળવાયુ પરિવર્તનના આંદોલન માટે ગ્રેટાએ સ્વીડનની સંસદની બહારે દર શુક્રવારે પ્રદર્શન કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. તેમના આ #FridaysForFutureની સાથે દુનિયાના અનેક દેશ જોડાયા. અને વિશ્વના હજારો બાળકો ગ્રેટાની જેમ જળવાયુ પરિવર્તન વિરૂદ્ધ અવાજ ઉઠાવી રહ્યાં છે.
  • 2019માં UNમાં જળવાયુ પરિવર્તન પર આપેલું તેનું ભાષણ ઘણું ચર્ચામાં રહ્યું હતું. આ ભાષણમાં ગ્રેટાએ વિશ્વભરના નેતાઓની નિંદા કરી હતી. તેમના ભાષણ પછી 2019ના અંતમાં ટાઈમ​​​​​મેગેઝીને તેને પર્સન ઓફ ધ યર તરીકે પસંદ કરી હતી.
  • પર્યાવરણ ઉપરાંત બીજા મુદ્દાઓને પણ ગ્રેટા બેખૌફ રીતે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઉઠાવી રહી છે. જેને લઈને તે અનેક વખત ચર્ચામાં રહી છે. પોતાના એક્ટિવિઝ્મના કારણે તે અનેક વખતઅમેરિકાના પૂર્વ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ટ્રંપના નિશાને પણ રહી છે.
