તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:એન્ટી-નેશનલ્સ વિરુદ્ધ અમિત શાહે બનાવી સાયબર આર્મી, જાણો કેવી રીતે આપ પણ બની શકો છો વોલિન્ટિયર

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

સોશિયલ મીડિયા કે ઈન્ટરનેટ પર સરકાર હવે પોતાની સાયબર આર્મી ઉતારવાની તૈયારી કરી રહી છે. સરકારે તેને સાઈબર વોલિન્ટિયર નામ આપ્યુ છે. તેનું કામ સોશિયલ મીડિયા કે ઈન્ટરનેટ પર ચાલી રહેલી દેશવિરોધી પ્રવૃતિઓ પર નજર રાખવાનું હશે અને સરકારને તેનો રિપોર્ટ આપવાનો રહેશે. તેના પછી સરકાર એ કન્ટેન્ટ કે પોસ્ટ વિરુદ્ધ કોઈ કાર્યવાહી કરશે.

અમિત શાહ જે ગૃહ મંત્રાલય સંભાળે છે, તેણે ઈન્ડિયન સાયબર ક્રાઈમ કોઓર્ડિનેશન સેન્ટર (I4C)ને આ સમગ્ર કામ માટે નોડલ એજન્સી બનાવી છે. સરકારે સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયરની નિયુક્તિનું કામ શરૂ કરી દીધું છે. હાલમાં તેને પાઈલટ પ્રોજેક્ટ તરીકે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર અને ત્રિપુરામાં શરૂ કરાયેલ છે. તેના પછી જ તેને દેશભરમાં શરૂ કરી શકાય છે. પરંતુ ક્યાં સુધી? સરકારે બધુ જણાવ્યું નથી.

સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર એટલે શું...
આપણે સૌ સ્કૂલ-કોલેજમાં ક્યારેકને ક્યારેક વોલિન્ટિયરિંગ કરીએ જ છીએ. આ પણ એ જ વોલિન્ટિયરિંગ છે. બસ તેમાં સોશિયલ મીડિયા કે ઈન્ટરનેટ પર જે કંઈ પણ લખવામાં આવે છે, શેર કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે, તેને જોવાનું રહેશે કે એ દેશવિરોધી તો નથીને? જો દેશવિરોધી છે કે એવી કન્ટેન્ટ કે જે ગેરકાયદે છે, તો તેને આ સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર ફ્લેગ કરશે. સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર કોઈને બ્લોક કરવા માટે પોતાનું મંતવ્ય આપવાનું હોય છે. તેના પછી સરકાર એ પોસ્ટ વિરુદ્ધ કાર્યવાહી કરશે.

તો કઈ કન્ટેન્ટ દેશવિરોધી કે ગેરકાયદે માનવામાં આવશે?
સામાન્ય ભાષામાં કહીએ તો એવી કોઈપણ કન્ટેન્ટ કે જે સરકારના કોઈ કાયદા કે નિયમ વિરુદ્ધ હોય. ગૃહ મંત્રાલય તેને 7 કેટેગરીમાં વહેંચે છેઃ
1. જે ભારતના સાર્વભૌમત્વ કે અખંડિતતા વિરુદ્ધ હોય.
2. જેનાથી ભારતની સુરક્ષાને જોખમ હોય.
3. કોઈ રાજ્યની સુરક્ષા માટે જોખમી હોય.
4.જેનાથી દેશના બીજા દેશો સાથેના સંબંધો ખરાબ હોવાનું જોખમ હોય.
5. સરકારી આદેશનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરતી હોય.
6. જે સાંપ્રદાયિક સૌહાર્દને બગાડતી હોય.
7. જેનાથી ચાઈલ્ડ પોર્નોગ્રાફીને પ્રોત્સાહન મળતું હોય.

જે પણ ઈચ્છે, એ બની શકે છે સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર
જો તમે ભારતના નાગરિક છો તો આપ સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર બની શકે છે. તેના માટે આપે cybercrime.gov.in પર જઈને લોગઈન કરવાનું રહેશે. અહીં જઈને તમારે તમારો રિઝ્યુમ, મોબાઈ નંબર, આઈડી પ્રૂફ, એડ્રેસ પ્રૂફ આપવાનું રહેશે. તેના પછી અહીં ત્રણ કેટેગરી મળશેઃ

1. સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર અનલૉફુલ કન્ટેન્ટ ફ્લેગરઃ તેમાં તમારે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર જે પણ ગેરકાયદે કન્ટેન્ટ કે પોસ્ટ થઈ રહી છે, તેને ફ્લેગ કરવાનું રહેશે. તેમાં ચાઈલ્ડ પોર્નોગ્રાફી, બળાત્કાર, ગેંગરેપ, આતંકવાદ કે રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધી જેવી પોસ્ટ સામેલ હશે. 2. સાયબર અવેરનેસ પ્રમોટરઃ તેમાં તમારે વૃદ્ધજનો, મહિલાઓ, બાળકો, ગ્રામીણ વિસ્તારના લોકો વચ્ચે સાયબર ક્રાઈમને લઈને અવેરનેસ ફેલાવવાની રહેશે. 3. સાયબર એક્સપર્ટઃ તેમાં તમારે સાયબર ક્રાઈમ, ફોરેન્સિક, માલવેર એનેલિસિસ, નેટવર્ક ફોરેન્સિક, મેમરી, એનેલિસિસ અને ક્રિપ્ટોગ્રાફી જેવા ડોમેઈન અંગે મદદ કરવાની રહેશે.

વોલિન્ટિયરના આકરા નિયમ પણ હશે
સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર આ પ્રોગ્રામનો ઉપયોગ અંગત હિત કે લાભ માટે નહીં કરી શકે. તેઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયાથી લઈને કોઈપણ પ્લેટફોર્મ પર ગૃહ મંત્રાલયના નામનો ઉપયોગ નહીં કરી શકે. અને ન તો ખુદને ગૃહ મંત્રાલય સાથે જોડાયેલા બતાવી શકે. જો કોઈ એવું કરે છે તો તેના વિરુદ્ધ કાયદાકીય કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે.

પરંતુ બે સવાલ, જેના જવાબ ગૃહ મંત્રાલયે આપ્યા નથી
પ્રથમઃ રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધીની પરિભાષા શું હશે?
સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયર સામાન્ય લોકોની સોશિયલ મીડિયા એક્ટિવિટી પર નજર રાખશે અને જો કોઈ રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધી કન્ટેન્ટ નાખે છે, તો તેને ફ્લેગ કરશે. પરંતુ રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધીની પરિભાષા શું હશે? તેના વિશે ગૃહ મંત્રાલયે કંઈ કહ્યું નથી. શું સરકારની વિરુ્દ્ધ લખવું રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધી કન્ટેન્ટ માનવામાં આવશે.

બીજુંઃ કયા કાયદા અંતર્ગત કાર્યવાહી થશે?
સાયબર વોલિન્ટિયરના રિપોર્ટ પછી ગૃહ મંત્રાલય એ વ્યક્તિની વિરુદ્ધ કાર્યવાહી કરશે, પરંતુ કયા કાયદા અંતર્ગત? તેના વિશે પણ કંઈ સ્પષ્ટ નથી. અત્યાર સુધી આવા મામલાઓ માટે સરકાર UAPAનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. જેના અંતર્ગત રાષ્ટ્રવિરોધી ગતિવિધિઓમાં સામેલ વ્યક્તિની ધરપકડ કરીને કાર્યવાહી થાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસિમેન્ટ-સ્ટીલના ભાવમાં વધારાના વિરોધમાં 22000 કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટ બંધ રહેશે, મરચાંના ભાવમાં કિલોએ રૂ.200 સુધીનો વધારો, ગૃહિણીઓની આંખમાં આંસુ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો