ભાસ્કર એક્સપ્લેનર:વિરાટે વાંધો ઉઠાવ્યા પછી SG બોલમાં થયા 3 ફેરફાર, દાવો-જલદી ખરાબ પણ નહીં થાય; ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાએ હવે બોલને ગણાવ્યો વિચિત્ર

22 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: જયદેવ સિંહ
ભારત અને ઈંગ્લેન્ડ વચ્ચે શરૂ થયેલી ટેસ્ટ સિરિઝની પ્રથમ મેચમાં ભારતને હારનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો. મેચમાં સન્સપરેલ્સ ગ્રીનલેન્ડ એટલે કે SGનો મોડીફાઈડ બોલ ઉપયોગમાં લેવાયો. જણાવાયું કે આનાથી સ્પિનર્સની સાથે ઝડપી બોલર્સને પણ મદદ મળશે.

SG બોલ અંગે ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાએ અગાઉ પણ ફરિયાદ કરી હતી. તેના પછી SGએ બોલ પર નવેસરથી કામ કર્યુ. 18 મહિના પછી ઈંગ્લેન્ડની વિરુદ્ધ રમાયેલી પ્રથમ ટેસ્ટમાં આ નવો બોલ પ્રથમવાર ઉપયોગમાં લેવાયો, પરંતુ ટીમ ઈન્ડિયા હજુ પણ બોલની ક્વોલિટીથી ખુશ નથી.

વિરાટ અને અશ્વિને કહ્યું હતું-ખૂબ ઝડપથી ઘસાઈ જાય છે SG બોલ
SG બોલની ક્વોલિટી અંગે વિરાટ કોહલી અને રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન જેવા ખેલાડીઓ સવાલ ઉઠાવી ચૂક્યા છે. ફેરફાર પછી પણ બંને નાખુશ છે.

  • 2018ઃ વિરાટે વેસ્ટઈન્ડિઝ સિરિઝ દરમિયાન કહ્યું હતું કે પાંચ ઓવરમાં બોલ ઘસાઈ જવો યોગ્ય નથી. SG બોલ અગાઉ ઉપયોગ માટે બરાબર હતો પણ ખબર નહીં કેમ હવે તેની ક્વોલિટી ઘટી છે. વિરાટે ટેસ્ટમાં ડ્યુક બોલના ઉપયોગની તરફેણ કરી હતી.
  • 2021ઃ ચેન્નઈ ટેસ્ટ પછી ફરી એકવાર કોહલીએ કહ્યું કે 60 ઓવર પછી બોલની સીમ સંપૂર્ણપણે ખરાબ થઈ ગઈ. આ પ્રકારની ચીજોની અપેક્ષા ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટમાં તમે ન રાખી શકો.
  • 2018ઃઅશ્વિને કહ્યું હતું કે જ્યારે મેં ટેસ્ટ ક્રિકેટ રમવાનું શરૂ કર્યુ હતું, ત્યારે SG બોલથી 70 અને એટલે સુધી કે 80 ઓવર પછી પણ બોલિંગ કરી શકતા હતા. હવે બોલ ખૂબ ઝડપથી ઘસાઈ જાય છે. એટલે સુધી કે તેની હાર્ડનેસ 10 ઓવરની અંદર જ ખતમ થઈ જાય છે.
  • 2021ઃ અશ્વિને કહ્યું કે આ મેચમાં જે બોલ ઉપયોગમાં લેવાયો, એ ખૂબ વિચિત્ર હતો. આ અગાઉ અમે ક્યારેય SG બોલની સીમ આ રીતે ખરાબ થતી જોઈ નથી.

આવો જાણીએ આખરે SGએ શું ફેરફાર કર્યા અને તેનાથી બોલ અને રમત પર કઈ રીતની અસર થવાના દાવા કરવામાં આવ્યા...

પ્રથમ ફેરફારઃ બોલમાં થનારા વેરિએશનને ઓછું કર્યુ
બોલની સીમ (એટલે કે સિલાઈ) પર કામ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેની કન્ઝિસ્ટન્સીને વધુ ઉત્તમ કરાઈ છે, જેનાથી તે સમગ્ર 80 ઓવર સુધી ગ્રિપિંગ માટે યોગ્ય રહે. આસાન ભાષામાં કહીએ તો હવે બોલની સાઈઝ વધુ બદલાશે નહીં. અગાઉ રમતા-રમતા સિલાઈ ઢીલી પડી જતી હતી, જેનાથી બોલનો ડાયામીટર 1mm સુધી ઓછો થઈ જાય છે પરંતુ હવે 0.25 mm ડાયામીટર સુધી જ ઘટશે, એટલે કે જો બોલ 72 mm ડાયામીટરનો રહેતો તો તે 71 mm સુધી થઈ જતો હતો પણ હવે જૂનો થાય ત્યારે પણ માત્ર 71.75 mm સુધીનો હશે.

ફેરફારની અસરઃ બોલરોની બોલ પર ગ્રિપ સારી થશે. ખાસ કરીને સ્પિનર્સને આનાથી ફાયદો થશે. ઉત્તમ ગ્રિપના કારણે તેઓ બોલને વધુ ઘૂમાવી શકશે. જ્યારે, ફાસ્ટ બોલર્સને પણ ઉત્તમ ગ્રિપથી સીમ પર લેન્ડ કરાવવામાં આસાની થશે. આનાથી બોલર વધુ કંટ્રોલની સાથે બોલિંગ કરી શકશે.

બીજો ફેરફારઃ બોલની અંદર કોર્કની હાર્ડનેસને સારી કરવામાં આવી

બોલની અંદર જે કોર્ક વુડ હોય છે, તેની ડેન્સિટીને એક મિનિમમ લેવલ પર ફિક્સ કરવામાં આવી છે. જો કોર્કની ડેન્સિટી એ મિનિમમ લેવલથી ઓછી હોય છે, તો તેનો ઉપયોગ કરતા નથી. આનાથી દરેક બોલની હાર્ડનેસ કન્ઝિસ્ટન્ટ રહે છે. જો કે, કંપનીએ એ ન જણાવ્યું કે ડેન્સિટી લેવલ કેટલું રહેશે. કોર્કની સાઈઝ વધારવાના સમાચારો મીડિયામાં ચાલી રહ્યા છે. જો કે કંપની તેનો ઈનકાર કરતી રહી છે.

ફેરફારની અસરઃ તેનાથી બોલનો બાઉન્સ સારો થશે. બોલની હાર્ડનેસ 50થી 60 ઓવર સુધી જળવાશે. આનાથી બોલર્સને મદદ મળશે. કોહલીએ 2018માં ડ્યુક બોલની હાર્ડનેસના કારણે જ ટેસ્ટમાં તેનો ઉપયોગ કરવાની તરફેણ કરી હતી.

ત્રીજો ફેરફારઃ રંગને વધુ ડાર્ક કરવામાં આવ્યો
બોલના રંગમાં પણ કેટલાક ફેરફાર કરાયા છે. નવો બોલ અગાઉથી વધુ ડાર્ક રેડ કલરમાં છે.
ફેરફારની અસરઃ આ ફેરફારને કંપની સાયકોલોજિકલ ગણાવે છે. SGના માર્કેટિંગ ડાયરેક્ટર પારસ આનંદ કહે છે કે મેં ટીમ ઈન્ડિયાના અનેક ખેલાડીઓ સાથે વાત કરી, બધાએ કહ્યું કે બોલનો ડાર્ક શેડ વધુ સારો છે. ખેલાડીઓના સૂચન પછી તેના શેડને થોડો વધુ ડાર્ક કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

SG 1993થી ભારતના ફર્સ્ટ ક્લાસ ક્રિકેટની ઓફિશિયલ બોલ સપ્લાયર છે. છેલ્લા અનેક વર્ષોથી કંપની ખેલાડીઓને મળેલા ફિડબેકના આધારે બોલમાં ફેરફાર કરતી આવી છે. આ ફેરફાર પણ એનો જ હિસ્સો છે.

ભારત ઉપરાંત બાકીના દેશો ટેસ્ટમાં ડ્યુક અથવા કૂકાબુરા બોલનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે.

કૂકાબુરાઃ આ બોલ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા, પાકિસ્તાન, સાઉથ આફ્રિકા, ન્યુઝીલેન્ડ, શ્રીલંકા, બાંગ્લાદેશ, ઝિમ્બાબ્વે અને અફઘાનિસ્તાન ટેસ્ટ મેચ માટે ઉપયોગ કરે છે. આ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં બનાવવામાં આવે છે. આની સિલાઈ મશીનથી થાય છે. તેની સીમ દબાયેલી હોય છે. શરૂઆતની 20થી 30 ઓવર સુધી આ બોલ ઝડપી બોલિંગ માટે સારો રહે છે. તેના પછી તે બેટિંગ માટે સારો રહે છે. સીમ દબાયેલી હોવાથી આ બોલ સ્પિનરો માટે અન્ય બોલની તુલનામાં ઓછો મદદરૂપ થાય છે.

કુકાબૂરાની કહાનીઃ આ કંપનીની શરૂઆત 1890માં A.G. થોમસને કરી હતી. એ સમયે આ કંપની ઘોડાની હાર્નેસ અને કાઠી બનાવવાનું કામ કરતી હતી. બજારમાં કાર આવ્યા પછી કંપની સંકટમાંથી પસાર થવા લાગી તો તેણે ક્રિકેટ બોલ બનાવવાનું શરૂ કર્યુ. ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના મેલબર્નમાં શરૂ થયેલી કંપની આજે ક્રિકેટ અને હોકી બોલ અને આ રમતો સાથે સંકળાયેલ સામાન બનાવવા માટે ઓળખાય છે. વનડે અને ટી-20માં ઉપયોગમાં લેવાતા સફેદ બોલ અગાઉ 1978માં બન્યો. તે કુકાબૂરાએ જ બનાવ્યો હતો.

ડ્યુકઃ ઈંગ્લેન્ડ, આયર્લેન્ડ અને વેસ્ટઈન્ડિઝ તેનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. આ બોલ ઈંગ્લેન્ડમાં બને છે. તેની સીમ ઊપસેલી હોય છે. તેની સિલાઈ હાથથી થાય છે. તેની હાર્ડનેસ 60 ઓવર સુધી જળવાય છે. આ બોલરને ઝડપી બોલરો માટે મદદરૂપ માનવામાં આવે છે. તેનાથી 20થી 30 ઓવર પછી જ રિવર્સ સ્વિંગ મળવા લાગે છે. જ્યારે કૂકાબુરા અને SG બોલ 50 ઓવરની આસપાસ રિવર્સ સ્વિંગ હોવાનું શરૂ થાય છે.

ડ્યુકની કહાનીઃ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ શરૂ થવાથી 117 વર્ષ અગાઉ એટલે કે 1760થી ડ્યુક બોલ બનાવી રહી છે. કંપની કહે છે કે ડ્યુક સ્પોર્ટ્સ ઈક્વિપમેન્ટસ બનાવનાર કદાચ સૌથી જૂની કંપની છે. બ્રિટનના કેન્ટથી શરૂ થયેલી આ કંપનીના હાલના માલિક ભારતીય મૂળના દિલિપ જજોદિયા છે. ડ્યુકે 1780માં પ્રથમવાર સિક્સ-સીમ ક્રિકેટ બોલ બનાવ્યો હતો. તેને એ સમયના પ્રિન્સ ઓફ વેલ્સને આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. 1780ની ઈંગ્લિશ ક્રિકેટ સિઝનમાં આ બોલ ઉપયોગમાં લેવાયો હતો.

SGઃ ભારત એકમાત્ર દેશ છે જે SG બોલનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. આ બોલ ભારતમાં જ બને છે. આ બોલની સીમ ઉપસેલી હોય છે. તેની સિલાઈ પણ ડ્યુકની જેમ હાથથી કરવામાં આવે છે. આ બોલને સ્પિનર્સ માટે મદદરૂપ માનવામાં આવે છે. નવા ફેરફારો પછી તેનાથી સ્પિનર્સની સાથે જ ઝડપી બોલર્સોને પણ મદદ મળવાની આશા છે.

SGની કહાનીઃ 1931માં કેદારનાથ અને દ્વારકાનાથ આનંદ નામના બે ભાઈઓએ સિયાલકોટમાં આ કંપનીની શરૂઆત કરી. વિભાજન પછી પરિવાર આગ્રા આવી ગયો. 1950માં મેરઠથી કંપનીની ફરી શરૂઆત થઈ. 1994થી દેશમાં રમાયેલી ટેસ્ટમાં SG બોલનો જ ઉપયોગ થયો છે.

બોલના ઉપયોગને લઈને ICCનો કોઈ નિયમ નહીં
બોલના ઉપયોગ અંગે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્રિકેટ પરિષદ (ICC)ના કોઈ ખાસ દિશાનિર્દેશ નથી. તમામ દેસ પોતાની કંડીશનના હિસાબે બોલનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. જે દેશમાં સિરિઝ રમાતી હોય છે, એ દેશ પોતાની પસંદગીના હિસાબે બોલનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે. કોઈ દેશ ઈચ્છે તો એક સિરિઝ અલગ બોલથી રમે, બીજી સિરિઝ દેશમાં જ અલગ બોલથી રમવા ઈચ્છે તો તે એમ પણ કરી શકે છે.

