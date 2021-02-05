તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિચાર:બુદ્ધિમાન શત્રુ જો એકલો છે, તો પણ તેને નાનો ન સમજો; આવા દુશ્મન જીવનભર દુ:ખ આપે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • રોજિંદા જીવનમાં જીવન પ્રબંધનથી જોડાયેલી વાતોનું ધ્યાન રાખશો તો ઘણી મુશ્કેલીઓથી બચી શકાય છે

જો કોઈ શત્રુ બુદ્ધિમાન છે તો તેની અવગણના ન કરો. આવા શત્રુ ભલે એકલા હોય પરંતુ ખતરનાક હોય છે. સમુદ્ર મંથનની કથા પ્રમાણે, એકલા અસુર રાહુએ દેવતાઓ સાથે અમૃત પાન કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ સૂર્ય અને ચંદ્રએ તેની ઓળખ કરી તો ભગવાન વિષ્ણુને આ વાત કરી. વિષ્ણુએ રાહુનું માથું અને ધડ અલગ કરી રાખ્યું. તેણે અમૃત પીધું હતું તેથી તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું નહિ. આજે પણ તે સૂર્ય અને ચંદ્રને પોતાના શત્રુ માને છે. આજે પણ રાહુ સૂર્ય અને ચંદ્રને ગ્રસિત કરી દુખી કરે છે. તેથી શત્રુને નબળો ગણી તેની અવગણના ન કરવી જોઈએ.

