  • Gujarati News
  • Dharm darshan
  • Kharmas Will Start From 14 March, Aries, Leo And Virgo Rashifal, Surya Transit In Pisces, Surya Meen Rashi Me

સૂર્યનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન:14 માર્ચથી શરૂ થઈ રહ્યો છે ખરમાસ; મેષ, સિંહ અને કન્યા રાશિના જાતકોએ સાવચેત રહેવું

31 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ખરમાસમાં સવાલે વહેલા ઉઠીને સૂર્યને અર્ધ્ય આપવું
  • આ માસમાં માંગલિક કાર્યો ન કરવા જોઈએ

રવિવારે 14 માર્ચે સૂર્યનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન થવાનું છે. સૂર્ય કુંભથી મીન રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે. તેને મીન સંક્રાંતિ કહેવાય છે. આ દિવસથી ખરમાસ શરૂ થઈ જશે. ખરમાસમાં લગ્ન, ગૃહ પ્રવેશ જેવા માંગલિક કામ કરવામાં નથી આવતા. ઉજ્જૈનના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પંડિત મનીષ શર્માના જણાવ્યાનુસાર, ખરમાસમાં સૂર્ય ગ્રહ દેવગુરુ બૃહસ્પતિની સેવામાં રહે છે. તેને કારણે આ મહિનામાં માંગલિક કાર્યોથી બચવું જોઈએ.

જો તમે કોઈ માંગલિક કાર્ય કરવા માગો છો તો ખરમાસ પહેલાં કરી દો. તેના માટે જ્યોતિષ પાસેથી પરામર્શ કર્યા બાદ આયોજન કરો. એક વર્ષમાં સૂર્યને કારણે 2 વાર ખરમાસ આવે છે. એક વાર ધન રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરવા પર અને બીજી વાર મીન રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરવા પર. આ બંને રાશિ ગુરુ ગ્રહની છે. આ મહિનામાં સવારે સૂર્યોદય પહેલાં જાગી જવું જોઈએ. સ્નાન કર્યા બાદ સૂર્યને અર્ધ્ય અર્પિત કરો. સૂર્યના મંત્રોનો જાપ કરો.

પંડિત શર્માના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ચંદ્ર રાશિના આધારે જાણીએ તમામ 12 રાશિઓ પર સૂર્યની અસર કેવી રહેશે...

મેષ: સૂર્યના કારણે ખર્ચામાં વધારો થશે. સૂર્ય દ્વાદશ રહેશે. તેને કારણે આંખો સંબંધિત સમસ્યાઓ થઈ શકે છે. તણાવ વધી શકે છે.

વૃષભ: આ લોકો માટે સૂર્ય એકાદશ રહેશે. તેને કારણે આ રાશિના જાતકોની આવકમાં વધારો થવાના યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. નોકરીમાં કામ પૂર્ણ થઈ શકે છે.

મિથુન: આ રાશિ માટે સૂર્ય દશમ રહેશે. ઘર પરિવારમાં કોઈ શુભ કામ થઈ શકે છે. પરિવારની મદદથી કોઈ પણ કામમાં સફળતા અને લાભ મળી શકે છે.

કર્ક: સર્ય નવમ રહેશે. આ કારણે કર્ક રાશિ માટે સમય શુભ રહેશે. ભાગ્યનો સાથ મળે છે. માન સન્માન અને સફળતા મળી શકે છે.

સિંહ: આ લોકો માટે સૂર્ય અષ્ટમ રહેશે. તેને કારણે અજાણ્યા વ્યક્તિથી ભય રહેશે. તણાવ વધી શકે છે. મહેનત વધારે કરશો તો જ કેટલાક લાભ મળી શકે છે.

કન્યા: સૂર્યના સપ્તમ થવાથી જીવન સાથી સાથે વાદ વિવાદ થઈ શકે છે. પ્રેમ બનાવી રાખો અને વિચારીને પોતાની વાત રાખો. ધીરજ ન છોડો. સાવધાન રહો.

તુલા: સૂર્ય ષષ્ઠમ હોવા પર સ્વાસ્થ્યનું ખાસ ધ્યાન રાખો. શત્રુઓ તમારા પર હાવી થવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરશે, પરંતુ તમારું નુક્સાન નહિ કરી શકે. ધીરજ રાખવી.

વૃશ્ચિક: સૂર્ય પંચમ રહેશે, તેનાં કારણે સંતાનથી સુખ મળશે. નોકરી અને કાર્ય ક્ષેત્રે લાભ મળવાના યોગ છે.

ધન: ધન રાશિના જાતકો માટે સૂર્ય ચતુર્થ હોવાને કારણે લાભદાયક સ્થિતિઓ બની શકે છે. ધન પ્રાપ્તિનો યોગ છે. ઘર પરિવાર અને સમાજમાં સુખદ વાતાવરણ રહેશે.

મકર: સૂર્ય તૃતીય હોવાથી મનસપંદ જગ્યાએ ફરવા જવાનું થશે. ભાઈઓ અને મિત્રોનો સહયોગ મળશે. ધન લાભ પણ થઈ શકે છે.

કુંભ: દ્વિતીય સૂર્ય લાભ અપાવશે, પરંતુ જોશમાં કોઈ કામ ન કરવું. ધીરજ રાખવી. આંખો સંબંધિત સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે.

મીન: સૂર્ય હવે આ જ રાશિમાં રહેશે. તમારાં વર્ચસ્વમાં વધારો થશે. લાભ મળી શકે છે. વિવિધ અવરોધો દૂર થવાના યોગ છે.

