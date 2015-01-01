તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ:વિક્રમ સંવત 2077 બારેય રાશિના જાતકો માટે કેવું રહેશે, વીડિયો દ્વારા જાણો આખું ભવિષ્યફળ

3 કલાક પહેલા
આજે 16 નવેમ્બર, સોમવારથી વિક્રમ સંવત 2077 શરૂ થઇ ગયું છે. આ સંપૂર્ણ વર્ષ દરમિયાન બારેય રાશિના જાતકોની ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ કેવી રહેશે? તેમની નાણાકીય સ્થિતિ, માનસિક સ્થિતિ, લગ્નજીન અને દાંપત્ય, વ્યવસાય તથા આરોગ્ય કેવું રહેશે? તેની વિગતવાર માહિત જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય ડૉ. જલ્પેશ મહેતા પાસેથી જાણીએ.

રાશિ મુજબ લિંક ઉપર ક્લિક કરીને જાણો વાર્ષિક રાશિફળઃ-

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે મેષ જાતકો ઉપર શનિની કૃપા બની રહેશે, વેપારમાં લાભ થશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે ગુરુ ગ્રહની કૃપાથી વૃષભ જાતકોની આધ્યાત્મિક પ્રગતિ થશે, ધાર્યા કામ સફળ થશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે મિથુન જાતકો ઉપર શનિની નાની પનોતી રહેશે, વર્ષના મધ્યથી આપને ધનલાભ થશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષ કર્ક જાતકોના શરીરમાં પિત્ત અને વાયુનો વધારો થઇ શકે છે, શનિ તમારા સાહસમાં વધારો કરશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષ ગુરુ ગ્રહ સિંહ જાતકોને આર્થિક રીતે મદદ કરશે, શનિ મહારાજ આપને આશીર્વાદ આપશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે કન્યા જાતકોને આરોગ્યનો સાથ મળશે, શનિદેવ અણધાર્યા લાભ કરાવી શકે છે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે તુલા જાતકો ઉપર શનિદેવની અઢી વર્ષની નાની પનોતી રહેશે, સ્વાસ્થ્યનું ધ્યાન રાખવું

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે વૃશ્ચિક રાશિની માનસિક સ્થિતિ ખૂબ જ સારી રહેશે, જાતકોની છાપ પ્રભાવશાળી બનશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ ધન જાતકો ઉપર આ વર્ષે શનિની પનોતીનો છેલ્લો તબક્કો રહેશે, જેથી ધનલાભ અને સામાજિક લાભ થશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષ મકર જાતકો માટે થોડું મુશ્કેલીભર્યું રહેશે, ગુરુ ગ્રહની કૃપાથી આપ બુદ્ધિનો સદુપયોગ કરીને આગળ વધશો

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે કુંભ જાતકો માટે રાહુ મધ્યમ ફળદાયી બની શકે છે, આરોગ્યની દૃષ્ટિએ સાચવવું પડશે

વિક્રમ સંવત 2077નું વાર્ષિક રાશિફળ/ આ વર્ષે મીન જાતકો ઉપર શનિ મહારાજની કૃપા રહેશે, નોકરીને લઇને વર્ષ થોડુંક કંટાળાજનક લાગશે

