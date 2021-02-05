તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાગ્યના ભેદ:મહિલાઃ સૃષ્ટિની અલૌકિક ભેટ અને ઈશ્વરની સર્વોપરિ રચના

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સ્વયં ભગવાન શ્રીકૃષ્ણ પણ મહિલાઓને સન્માન બક્ષતા હતા
  • બ્રહ્માંડના સર્જક બ્રહ્માએ પણ પોતાના બ્રહ્મપુરાણમાં પોતાના સર્જન માટે માતા(મહિલા)પ્રત્યેનું ઋણ અદા કર્યું છે

ગીતકાર સ્વ. પ્રેમ ધવને મહિલાઓ માટે પોતાના એક અવતરણમાં કહેલું કે જો દુનિયા કો હિલા દે ઉસિકો કહતે હૈ મહિલા. અલબત્ત, આ અવતરણ ઇન્દિરા ગાંધીના ચૂંટણીપ્રચાર દરમિયાન બોલાયેલું, પરંતુ આ વાક્યમાં મહિલાની તાકાત અને શક્તિની વાત પ્રચ્છન્ન રીતે છુપાયેલી છે. મધર ટેરેસા, કિરણ બેદી, રાણી એલિઝા બેથ, અમૃતા પ્રિતમ, લતા મંગેશકર, પ્રતિભા પાટીલ, સુનિતા વિલિયમ્સ, કલ્પના ચાવલા હોય કે પછી જગત જનની મા જગદંબા, અગર સર્વ સુખોની દાતા મા લક્ષ્મી હોય, આ તમામેતમામ ઉદાહરણોમાં મહિલાઓની શક્તિ અને શક્તિની ભક્તિની વાત છે. સ્વયં ભગવાન શ્રીકૃષ્ણ પણ મહિલાઓને સન્માન બક્ષતા હતા. જો આપે શ્રીમદ ભાગવતનો દસમા સ્કંધનો બત્રીસમો અધ્યાય વાંચ્યો હોય તો એમાં શ્રીકૃષ્ણ ભગવાને મહિલાઓની ભક્તિથી સંતૃષ્ટ થઈ તેમના પરત્વે કૃતજ્ઞતાનો ભાવ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. બ્રહ્માંડના સર્જક બ્રહ્માએ પણ પોતાના બ્રહ્મપુરાણમાં પોતાના સર્જન માટે માતા(મહિલા)પ્રત્યેનું ઋણ અદા કર્યું છે.

યત્ર નાર્યસ્તુ પૂજ્યતે, રમંતે તત્ર દેવતા: અર્થાત જ્યાં નારીની પૂજા થાય ત્યાં દેવતાઓની પણ હાજરી હોય છે.

નારીની કુંડળીમાં શુક્ર ચંદ્રની યુતિ હોય તે અતિ લાગણીશીલ હોય છે
જેના આંચલમાં દેવતાઓનું પાલનપોષણ થાય છે અને જેના ચરણમાં જ સ્વર્ગનો અહેસાસ છે તેનું નામ નારી, એટ્લે જ એક કવિએ નારી માટે અક્ષરોરસ: કહ્યું છે કે “ભગવાન તો ક્યા દેવતા ભી આંચલમેં પલે તેરે, હૈ સ્વર્ગ ઇસી દુનિયાકા કદમો કે તલે તેરે ...મમતા હી લૂટાએ જિસકે નયન ઐસી કોઈ મૂરત ક્યાં હોગી?” અલબત્ત, આ પંક્તિની રચના મા માટે કરેલી છે . બોલો તમે જ કહો આ જગત પર માથી મોટી મહિલા કઈ હોઈ શકે? ગ્રહ શૃંગારમાં અત્રિ ઋષિ કહે છે કે જે નારીની કુંડળીમાં શુક્ર ચંદ્રની યુતિ હોય તે અતિ લાગણીશીલ અને સૌભાગ્યવતિ હોય છે. મંગળ શનિની યુતિવાળી મહિલા મક્કમ મનોબળવાળી અને મંગળ શુક્રની યુતિ ધરાવતી નારીને સ્વર્ગની અપ્સરા સાથે સરખાવી છે. તેઓ પોતાના પાંચમા પ્રકરણમાં લખે છે કે જે નારીની કુંડળીમાં ચાર શુભ ગ્રહો, એટલે કે ગુરુ-ચંદ્ર-શુક્ર અને બુધની યુતિ હોય તે મહિલા સર્વ ગુણ સંપન્ન હોય છે. જે મહિલાની કુંડળીમાં સ્ત્રી ગ્રહો ચંદ્ર અને શુક્ર બળવાન હોય એટલે કે ચંદ્ર જો વૃષભ-કર્ક રાશિમાં હોય અગર શુક્ર વૃષભ-મીન કે તુલા રાશિમાં હોય તેવી સ્ત્રી જીવનમાં તમામ સુખ મેળવે છે અને આવી સ્ત્રી થકી કુટુંબ, સમાજ અને દેશ પ્રગતિ કરે છે. જો કોઈ મહિલાએ કુટુંબ સમાજ કે દેશનું નામ રોશન કર્યું હોય તેવી મહિલાની વાત આવે તો સૌપ્રથમ આપણને ઝાંસીની રાણી,

મધર ટેરેસા કે કલ્પના ચાવલા યાદ આવે. આ તમામેતમામ મહિલાઓનાં નામ માનવજાત-સમાજ કે દેશ માટે સમર્પિત થયેલાં છે.

મધર ટેરેસા આજના સમાજમાં માટે શ્રેષ્ઠ ઉદાહરણ
મધર ટેરેસાની વાત કરીએ તો આ વૈશ્વિક માતા એ પોતાનું સમગ્ર જીવન કોઢી, રક્તપીતિયા દર્દીઓની સેવા પાછળ વિતાવ્યું. રોગની સૂગથી જયારે આપણે દૂર ભાગતા હોઈએ ત્યારે ભાગ્ય સ્થાનમાં આવેલો બળવાન સૂર્ય અને મંગળ આ મધરને અધર (બીજા)ની સેવાપ્રવૃત્તિમાં કેવા જોતરી દે છે એ બાબત પણ આજના સ્વાર્થી જગત માટે શ્રેષ્ઠ ઉદાહરણ છે. જેના દસમાં કર્મ ભાવમાં ગુરુ આવેલો છે તેનાં કર્મ કેટલાં શ્રેષ્ઠ અને સરાહનીય હોઈ શકે એની કલ્પના માત્રથી આ વૈશ્વિક માતાને સાષ્ટાંગ પ્રણામ કરવા પડે.

મધર ટેરેસાની કુંડળી
મધર ટેરેસાની કુંડળી

આઠમા સ્થાને આવેલા શનિ ચંદ્ર તથા ગુરુને કારણે કલ્પના ચાવલાને અલ્પ આયુષ્ય મળ્યું
આજે આપણે આ વિભાગમાં બીજી એક અદભુત મહિલાની વાત કરીએ, જેને ભારતરત્ન પણ ઓછો પડે અને જેને પૃથ્વી પરની અણમોલ ઈશ્વરીય ભેટ ગણી શકાય. આ મહિલાનું નામ છે સ્વ.કલ્પના ચાવલા. અકલ્પ્ય અને કલ્પના બહારની સિદ્ધિ મેળવનાર કલ્પના ચાવલાનો જન્મ મિથુન લગ્નમાં થયો છે. મિથુન લગ્નની કુંડળીમાં લગ્ને સૂર્ય-બુધની યુતિ બુદ્ધાદિત્ય યોગનું સર્જન કરે છે. ત્રીજે રાહુ-મંગળની યુતિએ તેને પરાક્રમી બનાવી. બારમે શુક્ર તેની સિદ્ધિઓનાં દર્શન કરાવે છે. લગ્ને સૂર્ય તેમની આગવી પ્રતિભાના દર્શન કરાવે છે અને સાથે સ્વગૃહી બુધ સૂક્ષ્મ બુદ્ધિ શક્તિનો પરિચય કરાવે છે. કલ્પના ચાવલાની કુંડળીમાં શુક્ર-બુધ-શનિ અને રાહુ અતિ બળવાન બને છે, કારણ કે આ ગ્રહો નવમાંશ અને ષડવર્ગ બળમાં પણ વધુ માર્કસ મેળવે છે. કોઈપણ કુંડળીમાં ગુરુ ગ્રહ જીવ અને જીવન બક્ષવાનું કામ કરે છે. કલ્પનાની કુંડળીમાં અન્ય ગ્રહો બળવાન છે, પરંતુ ગુરુ નામનો જીવ પોતાની નીચ રાશિમાં અને એ પણ આઠમા આયુષ્ય મૃત્યુ સ્થાનમાં શનિ જેવા મારક ગ્રહ સાથે અને મારકેશ ગ્રહ ચંદ્રની યુતિમાં છે ચંદ્ર અહી બીજા સ્થાનનો માલિક ગ્રહ છે અને જન્મકુંડળીમાં બીજું સ્થાન મારક ગણાય. કલ્યાણ વર્મા, મુનિ પરાશર અને ગર્ગ ઋષિના મતે દીર્ઘાયુ માટે આ યોગ અતિ નિર્બળ ગણાય. કુંડલીના અન્ય યોગોએ કલ્પનાને અનન્ય અને શ્રેષ્ઠ મહિલા બનાવી પણ આઠમા સ્થાનમાં આવેલા શનિ ચંદ્ર અને ગુરુએ તેને અલ્પ આયુષ્ય આપ્યું.

સ્ત્રીષું પ્રીતિ: વિશેષત:, સ્ત્રીષું અપત્યમ પ્રતિષ્ઠિતમ ! ધર્માર્થો સ્ત્રીષું લક્ષ્મીશ્ચ, સ્ત્રીષું લોકા: પ્રતિષ્ઠિતમ !!

અંતમાં, જે મહિલા અત્ર તત્ર અને સર્વત્ર છે અને જે અમરત્વનું અમૃત પી ગઈ છે તેવી સ્વ. કલ્પના ચાવલાને મહિલા દિને સો સો સલામ.

(આ સંપૂર્ણ માહિતી ડો.પંકજ નાગર અને ડો.રોહન દ્વારા (drpanckaj@gmail.com) mail addressથી આપી છે, જેઓ કાશી બનારસ હિંદુ વિશ્વ વિદ્યાલયથી જ્યોતિષમાં PhD થયેલા છે અને 1984થી આ ક્ષેત્રે જોડાયેલા છે.)

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ6 મનપાના મેયર નક્કી કરવા ભાજપની પાર્લમેન્ટરી બોર્ડની બેઠક, વલસાડના માલવણમાં પત્નીની આત્મહત્યા, લાશ જોઈ પતિનો પણ આપઘાત - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો