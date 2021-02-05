તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાશિ પરિભ્રમણ:12 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ શનિ ગ્રહની રાશિ કુંભમાં સૂર્યનો પ્રવેશ થશે, આ ભ્રમણ ચૂંટણીમાં વાદ-વિવાદ વધારી શકે છે

39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મિથુન રાશિના જાતકોને ભાગ્ય પરિવર્તનનો યોગ, વૃશ્ચિકના જાતકોનો ઉદ્વેગ વધે

સૌથી તેજસ્વી ગ્રહ સૂર્ય 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી ને શુક્રવારે રાત્રે 9.12 વાગ્યે કુંભ રાશિમાં ભ્રમણ કરશે. આ પરિભ્રમણ 14 માર્ચ સુધી, એટલે કે 30 દિવસ સુધી રહેશે. સૂર્ય આયુ, આરોગ્ય સાથે આત્મવિશ્વાસનો કારક ગ્રહ છે. જ્યોતિષી પ્રદ્યુમ્ન ભટ્ટના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે કુંભ રાશિનો સ્વામી શનિ છે અને સૂર્ય તથા શનિ ગ્રહોના કારકત્વમાં વિરોધાભાસ રહેલો હોવાથી સૂર્યને કુંભ રાશિ અનુકૂળ નથી. પૂર્વાચાર્યોના મતે આ ભ્રમણ અશુભ માનવામાં આવે છે. આ ભ્રમણ દરમિયાન સરકારી વાદ-વિવાદ વકરી શકે!! સરકારી નીતિ વિષયક નિર્ણયમાં આમ જનતામાં વિરોધ સંભવી શકે. હાલની ચૂંટણીનો ચકરાવો વધવાની સાથે વાદવિવાદની સંભાવના નકારી શકાતી નથી. નૈસર્ગિક ભાવથી અગિયારમે હોવાથી વેપાર-વ્યવસાયમાં તેજી લાવશે. જ્યોતિષી આશિષ રાવલે દરેક રાશિના જાતકોને આ પરિભ્રમણ કેવું ફળ આપશે, તે જણાવ્યું છે.

મેષ: લાંબા સમયનાં સરકારી કામો, અટકેલાં કાર્ય પૂર્ણ થઈ શકે. પારિવારિક સમસ્યાઓ પણ સમાપ્ત થઈ શકે. નિત્ય સૂર્યને જળ ચડાવવું.
વૃષભ: સરકારી કામો, અટવાયેલાં પૂર્ણ થાય. માતાની તબિયત બગાડી શકે. સરકારી અધિકારીઓ સાથે સંબંધો રાખવાથી લાભ.
મિથુન: ભાગ્યમાં પરિવર્તન આવી શકે. નવા સાહસ કરવાથી સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થાય. વડીલોને ચરણસ્પર્શ કરીને દિનારંભ કરવો.
કર્ક: નેત્રરોગ સંભવ. વાણીમાં ઉગ્રતા આવે. વાહન ચલાવવામાં ખાસ કાળજી રાખવી.
સિંહ: ભાગીદારી પેઢીમાં સરકારી નોટિસ મળી શકે. માન-સન્માન સાથે યશ મળે. કાયદાનું ફરજપાલન અવશ્ય કરવું.
કન્યા: લાંબા સમયથી ચાલતી સમસ્યાઓથી રાહત મળશે. તમારા કામની પ્રશંસા થશે. સૂર્યનું નંગ પહેરવાથી લાભ થઈ શકે.
તુલા: સંતાનના શુભ સમાચાર મળે. વડીલોની સલાહ લાભદાયી નીવડે. વ્યસનોથી દૂર રહેવું.
વૃશ્ચિક: માનસિક ઉદ્ગવેગ વધે. નજીકના મિત્રો સાથે સંબંધ બગડે. ખાવા-પીવામાં કાળજી અવશ્ય રાખવી.
ધન: આદરેલાં કામ પૂર્ણ કરી શકાશે. પાડોશીથી લાભ થાય. નિત્ય દેવમંદિરમાં દર્શન અવશ્ય કરવા.
મકર: કુટુંબમાં માંગલિક કાર્યો આવે. વાહન અકસ્માત થઈ શકે. ગુપ્ત દર્દથી કાળજી રાખવી.
કુંભ: બગડેલા સંબંધો સુધરી જશે. નવાં કાર્ય સિદ્ધ કરી શકાશે. નવાં કામો આદરી શકાશે.
મીન: આત્મવિશ્વાસ ન રહે. કોર્ટ-કચેરીનાં કામ આવી પડે. સૂર્ય ગ્રહના મંત્રની માળા કરવી.

