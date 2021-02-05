તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સૂર્યનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન:આજથી 14 માર્ચ સુધી સૂર્ય કુંભ રાશિમાં રહી જાતકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધારશે; કર્ક, સિંહ સહિત આ રાશિના લોકોને પણ થશે ધનહાનિ

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મેષ, વૃષભ, કન્યા અને ધન રાશિના લોકો માટે ધનલાભ અને ઉન્નતિ આપનારો સમય રહેશે

શુક્રવાર, 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી એટલે આજે સૂર્ય મકર રાશિમાંથી કુંભ રાશિમાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આ રાશિ પરિવર્તનથી થોડા લોકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે. જ્યારે થોડી રાશિઓ માટે કુંભ રાશિનો સૂર્ય ભાગ્યોદય આપનાર રહેશે. સૂર્ય કુંભ રાશિમાં 14 માર્ચ સુધી રહેશે. એ પછી મીન રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે.

કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે આચાર્ય વરાહમિહિરના ગ્રંથ બૃહત્સંહિતાના ગોચરાધ્યાયમાં સૂર્યના રાશિ પરિવર્તન અંગે જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે, જેને પ્રમાણે સૂર્યના કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશથી મેષ, વૃષભ, કન્યા અને ધન રાશિના લોકો માટે સમય શુભ રહેશે. આ સિવાય મિથુન, તુલા અને મકર રાશિના લોકો પર મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ પડશે. ત્યાં જ કર્ક, સિંહ, વૃશ્ચિક, કુંભ અને મીન રાશિના લોકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે, એટલે આ 5 રાશિના લોકોએ સાવધાન રહેવું પડશે.

4 રાશિના લોકો માટે સમય સારોઃ-
મેષ, વૃષભ, કન્યા અને ધન રાશિના લોકો માટે સૂર્ય શુભ ફળ આપનારો રહેશે. આ રાશિના નોકરિયાત અને બિઝનેસ કરનાર લોકોને ધનલાભ અને પ્રમોશન મળી શકે છે. વિચારેલાં જરૂરી કાર્યો પૂર્ણ થશે અને એનો ફાયદો પણ મળશે. પ્રોપર્ટી સાથે જોડાયેલાં કાર્યોમાં ફાયદો થવાના યોગ છે. મહેનત અને પરાક્રમ વધશે. એનાથી અધિકારી અને મોટા પદ પર રહેલા લોકો પ્રભાવિત થશે. દુશ્મનો પર વિજય પ્રાપ્ત થશે. સરકારી કાર્યોમાં સફળતા મળવાના પણ યોગ બની રહ્યા છે.

કુંભ સહિત 5 રાશિના જાતકોએ સાવધાન રહેવું-
સૂર્યના રાશિ બદલવાથી કર્ક, સિંહ, વૃશ્ચિક, કુંભ અને મીન રાશિના લોકોએ સાવધાન રહેવું પડશે. આ રાશિના લોકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે. રોજિંદા કાર્યોમાં મુશ્કેલીઓ આવવાના યોગ છે. લગ્નજીવનમાં ઉતાર-ચઢાવ રહેશે. કોઇ રહસ્યની વાત જાહેર થઇ શકે છે. મહેનત વધારે રહેશે અને તેનું ફળ પણ ઓછું જ મળશે. કિસ્મતનો સાથ મળી શકશે નહીં. દુશ્મન પરેશાન કરી શકે છે. યાત્રાઓમાં ધનહાનિ થઇ શકે છે. સ્વાસ્થ્યને લગતી પરેશાનીઓ પણ રહેશે. ગુસ્સાને કારણે થોડાં કાર્યો ખરાબ થવાની શક્યતા છે.

મિથુન, તુલા અને મકર રાશિના લોકો માટે સમય સામાન્ય રહેશેઃ-
સૂર્યના રાશિ બદલવાથી મિથુન, તુલા અને મકર રાશિના લોકો માટે મિશ્રિત સમય રહેશે. આ 3 રાશિના નોકરિયાત અને બિઝનેસ કરનારા લોકોએ મહેનત અને ભાગદોડ વધારે કરવી પડશે. જોકે એનો સંપૂર્ણ ફાયદો મળી શકે છે. યોજનાઓ પૂર્ણ થવામાં વિઘ્નો આવી શકે છે, પરંતુ તે પૂર્ણ થવાથી ધનલાભ પણ થશે. ત્યાં જ થોડા લોકોની રહસ્યની વાત જાહેર થઇ શકે છે. આ સમયગાળામાં આ જાતકોને ધનલાભ થશે અને બચત પણ વધશે.

13 માર્ચ સુધી શું કરવું-
સૂર્યની અશુભ અસરથી બચવા માટે દરેક રાશિના લોકોએ સવારે જલદી જાગીને ઊગતા સૂર્યના દર્શન કરીને પ્રણામ કરવા જોઇએ. પછી સૂર્યને જળ ચઢાવવું જોઇએ. રવિવારનું વ્રત રાખવું જોઇએ. બની શકે તો આ દિવસે મીઠું ખાવું નહીં. લાલ કપડાં વધારે પહેરવાં. લાલ ચંદનનું તિલક લગાવો અને લાલ ચંદન પાણીમાં મિક્સ કરીને સ્નાન કરો. જરૂરિયાતમંદ લોકોને ઘઉં અને ગોળનું દાન કરો. તાંબાના વાસણમાં તલ ભરીને પણ દાન કરવું જોઇએ.

