રાશિફળ:શુક્રએ તુલા રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો; 10 ડિસેમ્બર સુધી આ રાશિમાં રહેશે, બધી જ બારેય રાશિ ઉપર અસર થશે

7 કલાક પહેલા
  • વૃષભ રાશિના લોકોએ સાવધાન રહીને કામ કરવું, કન્યા રાશિના લોકોને ધનલાભ મળી શકે છે

આજે 17 નવેમ્બરના રોજ સૂર્યોદય પહેલાં શુક્ર ગ્રહ રાશિ બદલીને કન્યા રાશિથી તુલા રાશિમાં આવી ગયો છે. હવે શુક્ર 10 ડિસેમ્બર સુધી આ રાશિમાં રહેશે, ત્યાર બાદ વૃશ્ચિક રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે. તુલા રાશિનો સ્વામી શુક્ર જ છે. ઉજ્જૈનના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. મનીષ શર્મા પાસેથી જાણો 12 રાશિઓ ઉપર શુક્રના રાશિ પરિવર્તનની કેવી અસર થવાની છે.

મેષઃ- આવકના મામલે સમય સામાન્ય રહેશે. વેપારમાં કરેલી મહેનત હવે ફળ આપવાની સ્થિતિમાં આવી શકે છે. નોકરીમાં સ્થિરતાના યોગ બનશે.

વૃષભઃ- આ રાશિ માટે શુક્રની સ્થિતિ ઠીક રહેશે નહીં. બનતાં કામ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. યોગ્ય રીતે કરેલાં કામમાં સફળતા મળી શકશે નહીં.

મિથુનઃ- આ સમય તમારા માટે શ્રેષ્ઠ રહેશે. કોઇ મોટા કામ તરફ તમે આગળ વધશો. સફળતા સાથે માન-સન્માન પણ મળશે. લગ્નજીવનમાં સુખ-શાંતિ જળવાયેલી રહેશે.

કર્કઃ- તમારા માટે આ સમય સામાન્ય રહેશે. કાર્ય સમયે પૂર્ણ થશે, પરંતુ ધનલાભ આશા પ્રમાણે થઇ શકશે નહીં. સમય ખોટો બગાડશો નહીં.

સિંહઃ- વિવાદોમાં તમારો પક્ષ ભારે રહેશે. કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ પૂર્ણ થવાના યોગ છે. સફળતા મળશે અને સંતાન સુખ પણ મળશે.

કન્યાઃ- ધનલાભના યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. બધા જ વિઘ્નો દૂર થઇ શકે છે. વ્યવહારમાં નિખાર આવશે. લક્ષ્યને પ્રાપ્ત કરવામાં સફળ થશો.

તુલાઃ- કામની શરૂઆતમાં થોડાં વિઘ્નો આવી શકે છે, પરંતુ સમય ધીમે-ધીમે બધું જ ઠીક કરી દેશે. રાશિ સ્વામી શુક્ર સમસ્યાઓને દૂર કરશે.

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- જરૂરી કામમાં સમસ્યાઓનો સામનો કરશો. ખોટા ખર્ચ કરવાથી બચવું. અધ્યાત્મિકતા તરફ મન લાગશે.

ધનઃ- તમારા કામમાં વધારો થઇ શકે છે. ધનની પ્રાપ્તિ થશે. સુખ મળશે. સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી શુભ સમાચાર મળી શકે છે. અટવાયેલાં કામમાં ગતિ આવશે.

મકરઃ- આવનાર સમય શુભ રહેશે. પરિવાર સાથે સુખના દિવસો પસાર થશે. આવકમાં વધારો થઇ શકે છે. વિવાદનો અંત આવશે.

કુંભઃ- તમારા કાર્યોમાં આવી રહેલી સમસ્યાઓ દૂર થઇ શકે છે. શુક્ર નવા કામ કરવામાં મદદ કરશે. પરિવાર સાથે રહેવાનો અવસર મળશે.

મીનઃ- વિઘ્નો ઉત્પન્ન થઇ શકે છે. તમારી ઉપર નકારાત્મકતા હાવી થઇ શકે છે. બુદ્ધિમાનીથી કામ પૂર્ણ કરવામાં સફળતા મળી શકે છે.

