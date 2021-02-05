તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગ્રહ-ગોચર:31 દિવસ અસ્ત રહ્યા પછી 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પોતાની જ રાશિમાં શનિગ્રહનો ઉદય થશે

  • શનિની સાડાસાતી અને ઢૈય્યામાંથી પસાર થઇ રહેલાં લોકોના કામકાજમાં ફેરફાર થવાના યોગ છે
  • શનિના ઉદય થવાથી ગેરકાયદેસર કામ કરનાર લોકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે

ગયા મહિને શનિ મકર રાશિમાં અસ્ત થઇ ગયો હતો. આ કારણે મોટાભાગના લોકો માટે સમય સારો ચાલી રહ્યો છે. હવે 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ આ ગ્રહ ફરીથી ઉદય થઇ જશે. જેથી તેનો પ્રભાવ વધી જશે. શનિના ઉદય થવાથી સાડાસાતી અને ઢૈય્યા ધરાવતી રાશિઓની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે. શનિના ઉદય થવાથી ખરાબ અને ખોટા કામ કરનાર લોકોની મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે. ન્યાયાધીન હોવાના કારણે શનિના પ્રભાવથી બધી જ રાશિઓએ તેમના સારા અને ખરાબ કર્મોનું ફળ મળશે.

કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે 12 જાન્યુઆરીએ સૂર્ય, શનિ પાસે આવી ગયો હતો. જેનાથી તે બંને વચ્ચે 15 ડિગ્રીનું અંતર હતું. આ કારણે શનિ અસ્ત થઇ ગયો હતો. હવે સૂર્ય કુંભ રાશિમાં જવાનો છે અને શનિથી દૂર થઇ ગયો છે. જેથી 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ શનિ ફરીથી ઉદય થઇ જશે. સૂર્ય પુત્ર શનિને વૈદિક જ્યોતિષમાં સૌથી ધીમી ગતિએ ચાલતો ગ્રહ માનવામાં આવે છે. આ કારણે આ એક રાશિમાં અઢી વર્ષ સુધી રહે છે. એટલે શનિનું અસ્ત અને ઉદય થવાનું ખાસ મહત્ત્વ છે. તેના કારણે જ પ્રકૃતિમાં મોટા-મોટા ફેરફાર થાય છે. પં. મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે, આ સ્થિતિ દરમિયાન રાજકારણમાં પણ ફેરફાર જોવા મળશે. તેની અસર બધી જ રાશિઓ ઉપર પડી શકે છે.

12 રાશિઓ ઉપર શનિની અસર આવી થશેઃ-

મેષઃ- શનિના ઉદય થવાથી પ્રોપર્ટી અને વાહનની ખરીદદારી કે વેચાણને લગતા મામલાઓ સામે આવશે. યાત્રાના યોગ બનશે. કામકાજમાં ભાગદોડ વધશે. રૂટીન લાઇફમાં ફેરફાર થવાના યોગ છે. રોજિંદા કાર્યો ધીમી ગતિએ પૂર્ણ થશે.

વૃષભઃ- કિસ્મતનો સાથ મળશે. પગમાં ઈજા કે હાડકાને લગતી પરેશાની થઇ શકે છે. દુશ્મન પરેશાન કરી શકે છે. ભાઇઓ-મિત્રો અને સાથે કામ કરનાર લોકોની મદદ મળશે.

મિથુનઃ- ધનહાનિ થવાના યોગ છે. સાવધાન રહેવું. સેવિંગ પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે છે. નોકરી અને બિઝનેસના જરૂરી કામકાજમાં વિઘ્ન આવી શકે છે. યોજનાઓ ઉપર ધીમી ગતિએ કામ થશે. યોજનાઓ અધૂરી રહી શકે છે.

કર્કઃ- કામકાજમાં ફાયદો મળવાની શક્યતા છે. બિઝનેસ અને નોકરીમાં જે પ્રોજેક્ટ ઉપર કામ કરી રહ્યા છો, તેમાં સફળતા મળવાની શક્યતા છે. યાત્રાઓમાં ખર્ચ થશે. પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતો વિવાદ થવાની શક્યતા છે.

સિંહઃ- દુશ્મનો ઉપર વિજય પ્રાપ્ત થશે. શારીરિક પરેશાનીઓથી રાહત મળશે. દૂર સ્થાનના લોકો પાસેથી મદદ મળવાના યોગ છે. ધનલાભ થશે અને બચત પણ વધશે.

કન્યાઃ- નોકરી અને બિઝનેસમાં નવા કામની યોજના બની શકે છે. કામકાજમાં ફાયદો મળશે. પરંતુ લગ્નજીવનમાં તણાવ અને વિવાદની સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે.

તુલાઃ- સમય પ્રતિકૂળ રહેશે. નોકરિયાત અને બિઝનેસ કરનાર લોકોના કામકાજમાં મુશ્કેલીઓ આવી શકે છે. પગમાં ઈજા કે હાડકાને લગતી પરેશાની થઇ શકે છે.

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- મહેનતનો સંપૂર્ણ ફાયદો મળશે. કિસ્મતનો સાથ પણ મળશે. ભાઇઓ, મિત્રો અને સાથે કામ કરનાર લોકો પાસેથી મદદ મળશે. યોજનાઓ પૂર્ણ થશે. દૂર સ્થાનની યાત્રા થવાના પણ યોગ બની રહ્યા છે.

ધનઃ- કામ પૂર્ણ થતાં રહેશે. યોજનાઓ સમયે શરૂ થઇ જશે. નોકરી કે બિઝનેસમાં પ્રમોશનના યોગ બનશે. કોઇની ગુપ્ત વાત જાણવા મળી શકે છે. બચત પણ પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે છે.

મકરઃ- નિર્ણય લેવામાં પરેશાની થઇ શકે છે. સ્વાસ્થ્ય ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. ભાઇઓ, મિત્રો અને સાથે કામ કરનાર લોકો પાસેથી મદદ મળી શકશે નહીં. નોકરી અને બિઝનેસમાં મુશ્કેલીઓ અને પરેશાનીઓ વધી શકે છે.

કુંભઃ- ધનહાનિ થવાના યોગ છે. દોડભાગ બની રહેશે. દુશ્મન પરેશાન કરી શકે છે. પોતાના જ લોકો વિરોધી બનશે. ઉધાર લેવું પડી શકે છે. કિસ્મતનો સાથ પણ મળી શકશે નહીં.

મીનઃ- નોકરી અને બિઝનેસમાં પરિસ્થિતિ ફેવરમાં રહેશે. યોજનાઓ ઉપર કામ થશે અને ફાયદો પણ મળશે. સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે. કોઇ રહસ્યની વાત જાળવા મળી શકે છે.

