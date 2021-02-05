તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અશુભ યોગ:9થી 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી મકર રાશિમાં શનિ સહિત 6 ગ્રહ રહેશે, દેશ-દુનિયામાં તણાવ અને દુર્ઘટનાઓ થવાની શક્યતા

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • તિરુપતિ અને કાશીના વિદ્વાનોનો મતઃ પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓ અને દુર્ઘટનાઓને કારણે દેશમાં ભયનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે

9થી 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી મકર રાશિમાં 6 ગ્રહ રહેશે. મહા મહિનાના અમાસના દિવસે સૂર્ય, ચંદ્ર, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિ એક જ રાશિમાં રહેવાથી અશુભ ષડગ્રહી યોગ બનશે. કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્યોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, આ ગ્રહોને કારણે દેશ-દુનિયામાં તણાવ, પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓ અને દુર્ઘટનાઓ થવાની સંભાવનાઓ બની રહી છે, કેમ કે જ્યારે પણ 6 કે એનાથી વધારે ગ્રહ એક જ રાશિમાં આવી જાય છે ત્યારે કોઇ ને કોઇ અશુભ ઘટના બને છે. વિદ્વાનોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, 1962 પછી ફરીથી આ ગ્રહ મકર રાશિમાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આ ષડગ્રહી યોગની અસર આખી દુનિયા પર થશે.

4 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સૂર્ય, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિ મકર રાશિમાં છે. 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ લગભગ સાડા 8 વાગ્યા પછી ચંદ્ર પણ ધનમાંથી મકર રાશિમાં આવી જશે, જેથી 10 અને 11 તારીખે આખો દિવસ ષડગ્રહી યોગ બની રહ્યો છે. જ્યોતિષાચાર્યોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, ગ્રહ-નક્ષત્રોની આ સ્થિતિ અનિચ્છનીય ઘટનાઓ તરફ સંકેત કરી રહી છે. નક્ષત્રોની આ સ્થિતિની અશુભ અસર દેશ-દુનિયા પર પડી શકે છે.

આવી સ્થિતિ અનેક વર્ષો પછી બને છેઃ-
કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, અનેક વર્ષોમાં એકવાર આવું થાય છે, જ્યારે 6 ગ્રહ એક જ રાશિમાં આવી જાય છે. આવી ગ્રહ સ્થિતિને ષડગ્રહી યોગ કહેવામાં આવે છે. જ્યોતિષ ગ્રંથોમાં આ યોગને અશુભ ફળ આપનાર માનવામાં આવે છે. મયૂરચિત્રકમ સહિત થોડા સંહિતા ગ્રંથોમાં ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે જ્યારે એક જ રાશિમાં 6 ગ્રહ આવી જાય તો દુર્ઘટનાઓ વધે છે. પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓ અને વાતાવરણમાં અચાનક ફેરફાર થવા લાગે છે. આ ગ્રહોને કારણે રાજા એટલે મોટા પદ પર રહેલા લોકો, મોટા નેતા અને પ્રશાસનિક અધિકારીઓ માટે તણાવ અને ફેરફારનો સમય હોય છે.

જ્યોતિષાચાર્યોનો મતઃ-
સંપૂર્ણાનંદ સંસ્કૃત વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ પ્રસાદ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, નક્ષત્રોને કારણે કોઇ રાજ્યના પ્રધાન નેતાનું પદ છીનવાઇ શકે છે અથવા કોઇ ખાસ વ્યક્તિનું નિધન થવાની શક્યતા પણ છે. બરફવર્ષા થઇ શકે છે. તોફાન, ભૂકંપ કે પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓથી દેશમાં પરેશાની વધી શકે છે. વાતાવરણમાં અચાનક ફેરફાર થશે.

કાશી વિદ્વત્ત પરિષદના મંત્રી પ્રો. રામનારાયણ દ્વિવેદીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સૂર્ય, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિના મકર રાશિમાં આવવાથી પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓ આવે છે, સાથે જ મોંઘવારી પણ વધે છે. ભૂકંપ, પૂર, અગ્નિકાંડ, તોફાન, સામાન્ય લોકોમાં ભય અને આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધે છે. શાસનમાં અસ્થિરતા અને અસમંજસની સ્થિતિ બને છે. દુર્ઘટનાઓ વધે છે. તકનિકી અપરાધ પણ વધતા રહે છે.

કેન્દ્રીય સંસ્કૃત વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય તિરુપતિના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પ્રો. કૃષ્ણ કુમાર ભાર્ગવના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, જ્યારે-જ્યારે 6 કે એનાથી વધારે ગ્રહ એક જ રાશિમાં આવી જાય છે ત્યારે રાષ્ટ્રીય અને આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય ક્ષેત્રમાં દુઃખનું કારણ બની શકે છે. રાષ્ટ્ર નાયકોની તાનાશાહી, ભયંકર મારકાટ તથા યુદ્ધ થવાની શક્યતા બને છે. પ્રાકૃતિક પ્રકોપ, મહામારી, ભૂકંપ, બોમ્બવિસ્ફોટ, રેલ દુર્ઘટના તરફ સંકેત આપે છે, જનધનની હાનિ થવાના પણ યોગ બને છે.

કેન્દ્રીય સંસ્કૃત વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય તિરુપતિના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય ડો. વી. ધર્મદાસનના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, મકર રાશિમાં સ્થિત શનિ, સૂર્ય, શુક્ર અને નીચ રાશિનો ગુરુ હોવાથી રાજનેતાઓ માટે સંઘર્ષ પૂર્ણ સ્થિતિ બનાવશે. પ્રધાન, નેતાઓને દેશની ધાર્મિક તથા સાંપ્રદાયિક સમસ્યાઓથી છુટકારો લેવા માટે આકરા નિર્ણય લેવા પડશે. બજારમાં વિશેષ ઉતાર-ચઢાવ આવી શકે છે. તેલ, કઠોળ, ગોળ, ખાંડ, દાળ, અનાજના ભાવ ઘટી શકે છે. કીમતી ધાતુઓના બજારમાં મંદી પણ આવશે.

