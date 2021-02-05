તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Dharm darshan
  • Jyotish
  • Planetary Position February 2021: Planet Transit Of Surya Mangal Budh And Shukra Rashi Parivartn, Mars In Aries Jupiter And Saturn In Capricorn

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ફેબ્રુઆરીના નક્ષત્ર:આ મહિને 4 ગ્રહોનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન થશે; વૃષભ, કન્યા અને ધન માટે શુભ સમય, ગુરુ-શનિ અને રાહુ-કેતુની ચાલમાં ફેરફાર થશે નહીં

10 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આ મહિને ગ્રહોની ચાલમાં ફેરફાર થવાથી બધી રાશિઓ ઉપર શુભ-અશુભ અસર થશે
  • મકર રાશિમાં પંચગ્રહી અને ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ બનશે, જેથી દેશ-દુનિયામાં મોટી ઘટનાઓ ઘટશે

ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં સૂર્ય, મંગળ, બુધ અને શુક્ર ગ્રહનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન થશે. સાથે જ ચંદ્ર દર અઢી દિવસે રાશિ બદલશે. આ સિવાય ગુરુ, શનિ અને રાહુ-કેતુનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન થશે નહીં. પરંતુ ગયા મહિનાથી અસ્ત ચાલી રહેલાં બુધ, ગુરુ અને શનિ ફરીથી ઉદિત થઇ જશે. ત્યાં જ, શુક્ર ગ્રહ અસ્ત થઇ જશે અને મહિનાના છેલ્લાં દિવસે બુધ સીધી ચાલથી ચાલવા લાગશે.

આ ગ્રહોની ચાલમાં ફેરફારની અસર બધી રાશિઓ ઉપર પડશે. આ નક્ષત્રોના પ્રભાવથી થોડા લોકોના જીવનમાં મોટા ફેરફાર થઇ શકે છે. સૂર્ય, બુધ અને શુક્રના કારણે અનેક લોકોની આર્થિક સ્થિતિ અને રોજિંદા કાર્યોમાં ઉતાર-ચઢાવ પણ આવશે.

પંચગ્રહી અને ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગઃ-
4 થી 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી મકર રાશિમાં સૂર્ય, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિ રહેશે. ત્યાં જ, 10 અને 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચંદ્ર પણ મકર રાશિમાં આવી જશે. જેથી ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ બનશે. સાથે જ, હિંદુ કેલેન્ડરના મહા મહિનામાં 5 શુક્ર અને પાંચ શનિવાર આવી રહ્યા છે. કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે ગ્રહ-નક્ષત્રોની આ સ્થિતિ અનિચ્છનીય ઘટનાઓ તરફ સંકેત કરી રહી છે. નક્ષત્રોની આ સ્થિતિની અશુભ અસર દેશ-દુનિયા ઉપર પડી શકે છે.

ગ્રહોની અશુભ સ્થિતિથી કોઇ ખાસ વ્યક્તિનું નિધન થઇ શકે છે. રાજનેતાઓ માટે સંઘર્ષપૂર્ણ સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે. તોફાન, ભૂકંપ કે પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓથી દેશમાં પરેશાની વધી શકે છે. વાતાવરણમાં અચાનક ફેરફાર થશે. દેશના થોડા ભાગમાં વરસાદ થવાના પણ યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. મકર રાશિમાં સ્થિત શનિ, સૂર્ય, શુક્ર તથા નીચ રાશિનો ગુરુ હોવાથી રાજનેતાઓ માટે સંઘર્ષપૂર્ણ સ્થિતિ બનાવશે. પ્રધાન નેતાઓને દેશની ધાર્મિક તથા સાંપ્રદાયિક સમસ્યાઓથી છુટકારો લેવા માટે આકરા નિર્ણય લેવા પડશે. બજારમાં વિશેષ ઉતાર-ચઢાવ આવી શકે છે. તેલ, કઠોળ, ગોળ, ખાંડ, દાળ, અનાજના ભાવ ઘટી શકે છે. કિંમતી ધાતુઓની બજારમાં મંદી પણ આવશે.

આ મહિનાની ગ્રહ-સ્થિતિઃ-

સૂર્ય ગ્રહની અસર શરીરમાં પેટ, આંખ, હ્રદય, ચહેરાં અને હાડકા ઉપર થાય છે. સૂર્યના અશુભ પ્રભાવથી માથાનો દુખાવો, તાવ અને હ્રદયની બીમારીઓ થાય છે. તેના શુભ પ્રભાવથી આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધે છે. સન્માન અને પ્રસિદ્ધિ મળે છે. આ ગ્રહના પ્રભાવથી જોબ અને બિઝનેસમાં ઉન્નતિ પણ મળે છે.

મંગળની અસર શારીરિક ઊર્જા, બ્લડ પ્રેશર, સ્વભાવમાં ઉત્સાહ, વીરતા અને ગુસ્સો, પ્રોપર્ટી, વાહન, ભાઈ, મિત્ર, ધાતુઓમાં તાંબા અને સોના ઉપર થાય છે. જો મંગળનો અશુભ પ્રભાવ હોય તો આ મામલાઓ સાથે જોડાયેલી પરેશાનીઓ થાય છે. શુભ પ્રભાવથી ફાયદો મળે છે.

બુધ ગ્રહના શુભ પ્રભાવથી શિક્ષણ, ગણિત, લેવડ-દેવડ અને બિઝનેસમાં ફાયદો મળે છે. તેના પ્રભાવથી ફાયદાકારક યોજના બને છે. સાથે જ, શરીરમાં બુધની અસર સ્કિન અને અવાજ ઉપર પડે છે. બુધના શુભ પ્રભાવથી વ્યક્તિ ચતુર બને છે. બુધના અશુભ પ્રભાવથી આ જ મામલે નુકસાન થાય છે.

જ્યોતિષમાં ગુરુ ગ્રહને સ્વાસ્થ્ય, ચરબી અને જ્ઞાનનો કારક ગ્રહ માનવામાં આવે છે. તેના પ્રભાવથી શિક્ષક, મોટા ભાઈ, કિંમતી રત્ન અને ધાર્મિક જગ્યાઓ ઉપર થાય છે. આ ગ્રહનો શુભ-અશુભ પ્રભાવ નોકરી અને બિઝનેસ ઉપર પણ પડે છે.

શુક્ર ગ્રહનો પ્રભાવ આવક, ખર્ચ, શારીરિક સુખ-સુવિધાઓ, શોખ અને ભોગ-વિલાસ ઉપર થાય છે. આ ગ્રહના કારણે લગ્ન, પત્ની, અપોઝિટ જેન્ડર અને યૌન સુખને લગતાં મામલાઓમાં શુભ-અશુભ ફેરફાર જોવા મળે છે. શરીરમાં શુક્રનો પ્રભાવ પ્રાઇવેટ પાર્ટ્સ ઉપર પડે છે. તેના અશુભ પ્રભાવથી ઉધરસ અને કમરના નીચેના ભાગની બીમારીઓ થાય છે.

શનિના શુભ પ્રભાવથી ન્યાય મળે છે. નોકરી અને બિઝનેસમાં ઉન્નતિ મળે છે. દેવુ દૂર થાય છે. વિવાદમાં વિજય મળે છે અને ઉંમર વધે છે. સાથે જ હાડકા અને પગ સાથે જોડાયેલી શારીરિક પરેશાનીઓ પણ દૂર થાય છે. શનિના અશુભ પ્રભાવથી દુઃખ વધે છે. દુશ્મન પરેશાન કરે છે. સ્વાસ્થ્ય ખરાબ થાય છે. કામકાજમાં મુશ્કેલીઓ આવે છે. સામાન ચોરી થાય છે. દુર્ઘટનાઓ થાય છે અને હાડકાને ઈજા પહોંચે છે.

રાહુના શુભ પ્રભાવથી નોકરી અને બિઝનેસમાં કિસ્મતનો સાથ મળે છે. મનગમતું ટ્રાન્સફર મળે છે. યોજનાઓ સફળ થાય છે. ગુંચવણ દૂર થાય છે. રાજનીતિ અને જરૂરી કામોમાં કિસ્મતનો સાથ મળે છે. તેના અશુભ પ્રભાવથી દિમાગની મુંજવણ વધે છે. વ્યક્તિ દગાબાજી અને અસત્યની મદદ લે છે. અધર્મી થઇ જાય છે. કૂટનીતિનો શિકાર થાય છે. નશો અનો ચોરી કરવા લાગે છે. શારીરિક પરેશાનીઓ વધે છે.

કેતુના શુભ પ્રભાવથી નોકરી અને બિઝનેસમાં યોજનાઓ પૂર્ણ થાય છે. દરેક જગ્યાએથી મદદ મળે છે. વ્યક્તિ ધર્મ અને અધ્યાત્મ તરફ નમે છે. આ ગ્રહથી પગ મજબૂત થાય છે અને શારીરિક પરેશાનીઓ દૂર થાય છે. કેતુના અશુભ પ્રભાવના કારણે વિવાદ વધે છે. સતત ભય બની રહે છે. પગ, કાન, કરોડરજ્જુ, ઘૂંટણ, સાંધાનો દુખાવો અને કિડનીને લગતી બીમારીઓ થાય છે. ઝેરી જીવ અને જંગલી જાનવરોથી નુકસાન થાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ38-0 (15.2)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરત-ધુલિયા હાઇવે પર તાપી નજીક જાનની બસ ટેન્કર પાછળ ઘૂસી જતાં ત્રણનાં મોત, સાત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો