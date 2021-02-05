તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Dharm darshan
  Jyotish
  Makar Ka Rashi Parivartan (Planetary Positions) February 2021 | Capricorn Transit In Surya Budh Shukra Shani | 2021 Transit Effects In Capricorn

જ્યોતિષ:9 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી મકર રાશિમાં પાંચ ગ્રહ રહેશે, 10 અને 11મીએ ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ બનવાથી દેશ-દુનિયામાં અનિચ્છનીય ઘટનાઓ થવાની સંભાવના

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • જ્યોતિષીઓનો મતઃ ડિસેમ્બર 2019 અને જાન્યુઆરી 2020માં આવી ગ્રહ સ્થિતિના કારણે દિલ્હીમાં તોફાનો અને કોરોનાથી દેશ પરેશાન રહ્યો

4 થી 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી આકાશ મંડળમાં પાંચ ગ્રહોનો યોગ રહેશે. આ સમયે મકર રાશિમાં સૂર્ય, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિ રહેશે. ત્યાં જ, 10 અને 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચંદ્ર પણ મકર રાશિમાં આવી જશે. જેનાથી ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ બનશે. સાથે જ, હિંદુ કેલેન્ડરના માહ મહિનામાં 5 શુક્ર અને પાંચ શનિવાર આવી રહ્યા છે. જ્યોતિષીઓ પ્રમાણે ગ્રહ-નક્ષત્રોની આ સ્થિતિ અનિચ્છનીય ઘટનાઓ તરફ સંકેત કરી રહી છે. નક્ષત્રોની આ સ્થિતિની અશુભ અસર દેશ-દુનિયા ઉપર પડી શકે છે.

પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓ અને મોટા રાજનૈતિક ફેરફારના યોગઃ-કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે નક્ષત્રોના કારણે કોઇ ખાસ વ્યક્તિનું નિધન થઇ શકે છે. તોફાન, ભૂકંપ કે પ્રાકૃતિક આપત્તિઓથી દેશમાં પરેશાની વધી શકે છે. વાતાવરણમાં અચાનક ફેરફાર થશે. દેશના થોડા ભાગમાં વરસાદ થવાના પણ યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. મકર રાશિમાં સ્થિત શનિ, સૂર્ય, શુક્ર તથા નીચ રાશિનો ગુરુ હોવાથી રાજનેતાઓ માટે સંઘર્ષપૂર્ણ સ્થિતિ બનાવશે.

પ્રધાન નેતાઓને દેશની ધાર્મિક તથા સાંપ્રદાયિક સમસ્યાઓથી છુટકારો લેવા માટે આકરા નિર્ણય લેવા પડશે. બજારમાં વિશેષ ઉતાર-ચઢાવ આવી શકે છે. તેલ, કઠોળ, ગોળ, ખાંડ, દાળ, અનાજના ભાવ ઘટી શકે છે. કિંમતી ધાતુઓની બજારમાં મંદી પણ આવશે.

લગભગ દર વર્ષે ગ્રહોની આવી સ્થિતિ બને છેઃ-
લગભગ દર વર્ષે આ સ્થિતિ બને છે જ્યારે એક જ રાશિમાં પાંચ ગ્રહો આવી જાય છે. પં. મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે સૂર્ય દર મહિને રાશિ બદલે છે. જ્યોતિષમાં બુધ અને શુક્રને અનુચર ગ્રહ કહેવામાં આવે છે. એટલે આ બંને ગ્રહો સૂર્યની આસપાસ જ રહે છે. અનેકવાર એવું થાય છે જ્યારે તે એક જ રાશિમાં આવી જાય છે. આ સિવાય ચંદ્ર દર અઢી દિવસે રાશિ બદલે છે. આ ચારેય ગ્રહ વર્ષમાં દરેક રાશિથી પસાર થાય છે. આ દરમિયાન જ્યારે મંગળ, શનિ, ગુરુ કે રાહુ-કેતુ સાથે આવી જાય છે ત્યારે પંચગ્રહી યોગ બને છે.

વર્ષો ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ બને છેઃ-
પં. મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે પાંચ ગ્રહોનો યોગ તો લગભગ દર વર્ષે બને છે. પરંતુ અનેક વર્ષમાં એકવાર એવું થાય છે જ્યારે 6 ગ્રહ એક જ રાશિમાં આવી જાય છે. આવી સ્થિતિને ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ કહેવામાં આવે છે. જ્યોતિષ ગ્રંથોમાં આ યોગને અશુભ ફળ આપનાર માનવામાં આવે છે. મયૂરચિત્રકમ સહિત થોડી સંહિતા ગ્રંથોમાં ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે જ્યારે એક જ રાશિમાં 6 ગ્રહ આવી જાય તો દુર્ઘટનાઓ વધે છે. પ્રાકૃત્તિક આપત્તીઓ અને વાતાવરણમાં અચાનક ફેરફાર થવા લાગે છે. આ ગ્રહોના કારણે રાજા એટલે મોટા પદ ઉપર રહેલાં લોકો, મોટા નેતા અને પ્રશાસનિક અધિકારીઓ માટે તણાવ અને ફેરફારનો સમય હોય છે.

આ પહેલાં પાંચ ગ્રહોનો યોગઃ-
ગયા વર્ષે 10 જાન્યુઆરી 2020ના રોજ ચંદ્ર ગ્રહણ સાથે ધન રાશિમાં સૂર્ય, બુધ, ગુરુ, શનિ અને કેતુ એકસાથે હતાં. જેના કારણે દેશમાં અરાજકતા ફેલાયેલી હતી. આંદોલન થયા હતાં. દેશની જનતામાં અસંતુષ્ટિહતી. આ ગ્રહોની અશુભ અસરથી રાજધાની દિલ્હીમાં તોફાનો થયા હતાં. આ પહેલાં 26 ડિસેમ્બર 2019ના રોજ સૂર્ય ગ્રહણ સાથે ધન રાશિમાં સૂર્ય, બુધ, ગુરુ, શનિ, કેતુ અને ચંદ્ર એક સાથે આવ્યાં હતાં. જેથી ષડ્ગ્રહી યોગ બન્યો હતો. જ્યોતિષીઓનું માનવામાં આવે તો ગ્રહોની આ અશુભ સ્થિતિના કારણે કોરોના વાઇરસ મહામારી અને આર્થિક મંદીનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો.

