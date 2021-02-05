તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટેરો રાશિફળ:મંગળવારે SIX OF WANDS કાર્ડ પ્રમાણે મીન જાતકોને તેમના વિશ્વાસપાત્ર લોકો જ દગો આપી શકે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
9 માર્ચ, મંગળવારના રોજ ટેરો કાર્ડ્સ પ્રમાણે આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે, તે અંગે જાણો એસ્ટ્રોલોજર પ્રણિતા દેશમુખ પાસેથી.

મેષઃ- THE EMPRESS

કામને યોગ્ય રીતે અને સમયે પૂર્ણ કરવામાં આજે તમારું સંપૂર્ણ ધ્યાન રહેશે. થોડી વાતો અંગે તમે નિર્ણય લઇ શકશો નહીં જેના કારણે ભાવનાત્મ મુંજવણ વધી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતો ઉત્સાહ અને એકાગ્રતા વધશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર ઉપર ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટને લગતી તકલીફ ઘરેલુ નુસખાથી દૂર થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

---------------------------------

વૃષભઃ- ACE OF CUPS

દિવસની શરૂઆતમાં પરિવારના કોઇ સભ્ય સાથે વિવાદ થવાના કારણે દિવસભર ચીડિયાપણું અનુભવ થઇ શકે છે. તમારી ભાવનાઓને કાબૂમાં રાખવાની કોશિશ કરવી પડશે. ગુસ્સામાં લીધેલો નિર્ણય તમારા માટે નુકસાનદાયી રહી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કળા ક્ષેત્ર સાથે જોડાયેલાં વ્યક્તિ કામને યોગ્ય રીતે કરી શકશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીમાં વિવાદને ઓછો કરવાની કોશિશ કરવામાં આવશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- યૂરિન ઇન્ફેક્શનને લગતી તકલીફ ઓછું પાણી પીવાના કારણે થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

---------------------------------

મિથુનઃ- SEVEN OF CUPS

લોકો દ્વારા બોલાયેલી વાતોના કારણે તમારા મનમાં નકારાત્મક વિચાર અને વાતોની જેમ વહેમ પેદા થઇ શકે છે. જે લોકો તરફથી તમને સહયોગ મળી રહ્યો નથી અથવા નકારાત્મક અનુભવ થઇ રહ્યું છે તે લોકોથી દૂર જ રહેવું.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતાં ટાર્ગેટ પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે ફોકસ વધારો.

લવઃ- રિલેશનશિપને લગતી નકારાત્મક વાતોને દૂર કરવાની કોશિશ કરતાં રહો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- એસિડિટી અને ગરમી સાથે જોડાયેલી તકલીફ રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

---------------------------------

કર્કઃ- PAGE OF SWORDS

મનમાં વિવિધ વાતો આવવાના કારણે તમારા મૂડમાં પણ તરત ફેરફાર જોવા મળશે. કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વાત અંગે નિર્ણય ન લઇ શકવો તમને નબળા અનુભવ કરાવી શકે છે. બધી વાતોને પોતાના નિયંત્રણમાં લાવવાની કોશિશ તમને માત્ર ભાવનાત્મક રૂપથી થકવી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કરિયરને લગતી વાતોને ગંભીરતાથી લો.

લવઃ- લવ લાઇફ સુખ-શાંતિથી ભરપૂર રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગેસની તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

---------------------------------

સિંહઃ- TEN OF PENTACLES

પરિવાર સાથે રહેવું અને પરિવારથી દૂર રહેવું બંને વાતોથી આજે તમને તકલીફ થશે. વ્યક્તિગત સીમાને જાળવી ન રાખવાના કારણે પરિવારના લોકો પ્રત્યે તમારા મનમાં ગુસ્સો પેદા થઇ શકે છે અને તેમનાથી અંતર રહેવાથી માનસિક રૂપથી તમે નબળાઇ અનુભવ કરશો.

કરિયરઃ- તમારા કામ દ્વારા આર્થિક પ્રગતિ પ્રાપ્ત કરવી તમારા માટે સરળ રહેશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધમાં સુધાર આવશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વડીલોના સ્વાસ્થ્યનું વિશેષ ધ્યાન રાખવું.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

---------------------------------

કન્યાઃ- QUEEN OF SWORDS

થોડી વ્યક્તિગત વાત અંગે તમારે ક્લેરિટી આવવાના કારણે તમારું લક્ષ્ય નક્કી થઇ શકે છે અને તેની સાથે જોડાયેલી વાતોમા કેવી રીતે પ્રગતિ પ્રાપ્ત કરવી છે, તે પણ તમને જાણ થશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામ સાથે જોડાયેલી વાતોમાં પ્રગતિ થશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર્સમાં વિવાદ વધી શકે છે

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વધતાં વજનને નિયંત્રિત કરવાની કોશિશ કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગ્રે

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

---------------------------------

તુલાઃ- TEN OF CUPS

આજે તમે ભાવનાત્મક રીતે નબળાઈ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારના કોઇ પ્રિય વ્યક્તિ સાથે વિતાવેલો સમય તમને આનંદ આપશે. તમારા ઉત્સાહને ફરી પાછો લાવવા માટે તમારે આત્મવિશ્વાસની જરૂર રહેશે.

કરિયરઃ- કરિયરને લગતી વાતોમાં ફેરફાર ન આવવાથી નિરાશા રહેશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર્સમાં સંબંધ સારા રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બાળકોના સ્વાસ્થ્યને નજરઅંદાજ ન કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

---------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- FOUR OF WANDS

પરિવારના કોઇ વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા તમને ખુશ ખબર મળી શકે છે. તમારા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતી કોશિશને સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થશે જેનો આનંદ તમે આખો પરિવાર સાથે મનાવશો.

કરિયરઃ- વિદેશમાં અભ્યાસ કરનાર લોકોને નોકરીને લઇને સારા સમાચાર મળી શકે છે.

લવઃ- કુંવારા લોકોના લગ્ન નક્કી થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટને લગતું કોઇ નાનું ઓપરેશન થવાની સંભાવના છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- કેસરી

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

---------------------------------

ધનઃ- ACE OF WANDS

જે વાતોમાં તમને પ્રગતિ જોવા મળી રહી હતી, તે વાતોમાં આજે પ્રગતિ થશે પરંતુ તમારી અપેક્ષા પ્રમાણે ન થવાના કારણે ચિંતા અને તણાવની અસર તમારા ઉપર જળવાયેલી રહેશે. તમારા દ્વારા કહેવામાં આવતી વાતોને પરિવારના વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા અલગ રીતે સમજવાના કારણે નકારાત્મકતા વધી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- નોકરી કરતા લોકોએ આર્થિક રીતે સક્ષમ રહેવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- રિલેશનશિપ સાથે જોડાયેલો કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય આજે તમે લઇ શકો છો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કિડનીને લગતી તકલીફ થશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

---------------------------------

મકરઃ- WHEEL OF FORTUNE

ઓછા સમયમાં વધારેમાં વધારે કામ પૂર્ણ કરવું તમારા માટે સરળ રહેશે. વેપારી વર્ગે પોતાના કામનો વિસ્તાર કરવાની જરૂરિયાત રહેશે. તમારા કામ દ્વારા નામ અને સન્માન મેળવવું તમારા માટે આજે વધારે મહત્ત્વ રાખશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી વાતોમાં પ્રગતિ પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે કોઇના દ્વારા મદદ પ્રાપ્ત થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- લગ્નને લગતી વાતોમા કોઇને કોઇ તકલીફનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

શુભ અંકઃ- મરૂન

શુભ રંગઃ- 9

---------------------------------

કુંભઃ- FIVE OF SWORDS

અંગત વ્યક્તિઓ સાથે થઇ રહેલાં વિવાદને દૂર કરવાની કોશિશ કરો. તમારા અહંકારના કારણે નાની વાતોને પણ વધારે ખેંચી રહ્યા છો જેના કારણે માનસિક ક્લેશનો સામનો કરવો પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામની જગ્યાએ થઇ રહેલાં રાજકારણમાં સામેલ થવું નુકસાનદાયક રહેશે.

લવઃ- તમારા પ્રેમનો ઇઝહાર ન કરી શકવો તમને માનસિક તકલીફ આપશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગેસને લગતી તકલીફ વધવાના કારણે તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ અંકઃ- વાદળી

શુભ રંગઃ- 7

---------------------------------

મીનઃ- SIX OF WANDS

ફરીથી પરિસ્થિતિને તમારા પક્ષમાં કરવી તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ સાબિત થઇ શકે છે. તમારી આસપાસના વ્યક્તિઓ અંગે તમારે વધારે સાવધાની રાખવી પડશે. જે લોકો ઉપર તમે જરૂરિયાત કરતાં વધારે વિશ્વાસ રાખો છો તે લોકો તમને દગો આપી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- બોસ દ્વારા તમને યોગ્ય માર્ગદર્શન અને મદદ મળશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર દ્વારા સહયોગ તમારા માટે મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કમરનો દુખાવો રહેશે.

શુભ અંકઃ- કથ્થઈ

શુભ રંગઃ- 5

