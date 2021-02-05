તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટેરો રાશિફળ:શનિવારે SIX OF CUPS કાર્ડ પ્રમાણે, તુલા રાશિના જાતકોને મનગમતી વ્યક્તિ તરફથી પ્રપોઝલ મળી શકે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
6 માર્ચ, શનિવારના રોજ ટેરો કાર્ડ્સ પ્રમાણે આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે, તે અંગે જાણો એસ્ટ્રોલોજર પ્રણિતા દેશમુખ પાસેથી...

મેષઃ- THE TOWER

જે કામ માટે તમે વધારે પ્રયત્નો કરી રહ્યા છો તેની કોઈ નેગેટિવ વાત ખબર પડવાને લીધે માનસિક તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે. મિત્ર તરફથી કોઈ ખરાબ સમાચાર મળશે. આજે તમારે માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્ય પર ધ્યાન આપવું પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- ઘણા દિવસથી અટવાયેલા કામને લીધે ટેંશન રહેશે.

લવઃ- મુશ્કેલ પરિસ્થિતિમાં પાર્ટનરનો સાથ મળશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ-એસિડિટીની તકલીફ વધી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ-સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

-------------------------

વૃષભઃ- THREE OF CUPS

મિત્રો સાથે વધારે સમય પસાર કરવાથી આનંદ મળશે, પરંતુ પરિવારની જવાબદારીથી મુશ્કેલી વધશે. ફેમિલી અને પર્સનલ લાઈફમાં સંતુલન રાખો. બે લોકો વચ્ચેના મતભેદને તમે આજે દૂર કરી શકશો.

કરિયરઃ- કામમાં મળેલી સફળતાનો આનંદ માણી શકશો.

લવઃ- મિત્ર કે અન્ય કોઈ વ્યક્તિની રિલેશનશિપમાં દખલગીરીથી પ્રોબ્લેમ વધશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વાળની તકલીફ વધશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

-------------------------

મિથુનઃ- NINE OF SWORDS

તકલીફ માનસિક હોય કે શારીરિક તેની અસર ઊંઘ પર ના થવા દો.શરીરનો સ્ટેમિના વધારવો પડશે. પરિવારમાં ચાલતા વિવાદને લીધે તેની અસર તમારા પર વધારે દેખાશે. જેને લીધે તમે લોકોથી દૂર રહીને એકાંતમાં રહેશો.

કરિયરઃ- કામમાં વધારે મહેનત કરી હોવા છતાં ધાર્યું પરિણામ ના મળવાને લીધે તકલીફ થશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર અને તમારા વચ્ચે ગેરસમજણ વધી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સરખી ઊંધ પૂરી ના થવાને લીધે એનર્જી નહિ રહે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

-------------------------

કર્કઃ- TWO OF PENTACLES

કોઈ વાત પર વિશેષ ધ્યાન આપવું છે તો તે આજે મુશ્કેલ બની જશે. તમે નક્કી કરેલા લક્ષ્યને લખી રાખો, જેથી તમે ખોટા માર્ગ તરફ ભટકી ગયા હોવ તો પણ અંતે સાચા રસ્તે આવી જશો.

કરિયરઃ- તમારા કામમાં માર્કેટિંગ કરવા માટે વધારે રૂપિયાની જરૂર પડશે.

લવઃ- વધારે કામને લીધે રિલેશનશિપમાં ધ્યાન નહિ આપી શકો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટનાં દુખાવાની તકલીફ થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

-------------------------

સિંહઃ- THE WORLD

કોઈ મોટાં લક્ષ્યને પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની તમારી ઈચ્છા આજે પૂરી થઈ શકે છે. યાત્રા સંબંધિત લીધેલા નિર્ણય પણ તમને આનંદ આપી શકે છે. વિદેશ સંબંધિત કાર્યોમાં તમારી પ્રગતિ થઈ શકે છે. વિદેશથી જોડાયેલા કોઈ વ્યક્તિ સાથે તમારા સંબંધ ફરી સારા થઈ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામ સંબંધિત મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય દિવસની શરૂઆતમાં લેવાને કારણે તમને પ્રગતિ જોવા મળશે.

લવઃ- વિવાહ સંબંધિત પ્રગતિ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગળાંમાં બળતરાં થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

----------------------------------

કન્યાઃ- FIVE OF SWORDS

લોકો સાથે ચાલી રહેલા વાદ-વિવાદમાં વધારે ન પડો. જે લોકો તમારી વાત નથી સમજી શકતા તેમની સાથે વિવાદ કરવાથી બચવું. તેનાથી તમને જ તકલીફ થશે અને તમારો સમય પણ વેડફાશે. તેથી તમારી ઊર્જાને આવી વાતોમાં ખર્ચ ન કરો.

કરિયરઃ- કાર્ય પ્રત્યે રુચિ ઓછી થવાથી ટાર્ગેટ પૂરો નહિ થાય.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર સાથે ચાલી રહેલા વિવાદને વધુ ન લંબાવો અને વાતચીત કરતાં સમયે અપશબ્દનો ઉપયોગ ન કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પાઈલ્સની સમસ્યા તમને તકલીફ આપી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

----------------------------------
તુલાઃ- SIX OF CUPS

મહેમાનો સાથે અચાનક મુલાકાત થવાથી તમને આનંદ થશે. પરિવારથી દૂર રહેતી વ્યક્તિ વિશે કંઈક સમાચાર મળી શકે છે. પ્રોપર્ટી સંબંધિત વાતોમાં પ્રગતિ થતી જોવા મળશે. પરિવારથી દૂર રહી થોડો સમય મિત્રો સાથે પસાર કરો. મન પ્રસન્ન રહેશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતાં નવા અવસર પ્રાપ્ત કરવા આજે મુશ્કેલી રહેશે.

લવઃ- મનગમતી વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા પ્રપોઝલ મળી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- એલર્જી સંબંધિત તકલીફ થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

-------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- KING OF CUPS

હાલ તમારી સામે કોઈ મોટું લક્ષ્ય ન હોવાને લીધે જેવી પરિસ્થિતિ છે તેમાં જ આનંદ લેવાનો પ્રયાસ કરો, પરંતુ તેમાં ફેરફાર લાવવાની આવશ્યકતા છે. પરિવાર સંબંધિત કોઈ પણ પ્રકારની જવાબદારી લેવી તમારા પ્રત્યે વિપરિત પરિસ્થિતિ ઊભી કરશે. તેની અસર લાંબાગાળે જોવા મળશે.

કરિયરઃ- તમારાં કામમાં ફેરફાર લાવવાની આવશ્યકતા છે. આર્થિક સમસ્યાઓનું સમાધાન જલ્દી મળશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનરથી દૂર રહેવું તકલીફ દાયક રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- મસાલેદાર અને તળેલી વસ્તુઓ ખાવાથી તકલીફ થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

-------------------------

ધનઃ- DEATH

ભૂતકાળ સાથે જોડાયેલી કેટલીક વ્યક્તિ ફરીથી તમારા જીવનમાં પાછા આવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી શકે છે. આ સમયે તમારે નક્કી કરવાનું છે કે તેમને તમારા જીવનમાં રાખવાની છે કે નહીં તેમ છતાં પણ નિર્ણય લેતા સમયે પ્રેક્ટિકલ રહેવું અને ગુસ્સા અને ઈગોને તમારા પર વધારે હાવી ન થવા દો.

કરિયરઃ- કામ સંબંધિત વાતોમાં ધીમે ધીમે પ્રગતિ જોવા મળશે, જેના કારણે તમે તમારો સંયમ ગુમાવી શકો છો.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનરથી થયેલી ભૂલોને માફ કરીને આગળવું વધવું.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શરીરમાં ઉર્જાનો અભાવ મહેસૂસ થશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 7
------------------
મકર:-QUEEN OF WANDS

તમારી પર્સનાલિટીના કારણે લોકો તમારા તરફ તરત આકર્ષિત થશે. પરંતુ લોકોનું વર્તન અને તેમના વ્યક્તિત્વ વિશે વધુ જાણકારી ન હોવાથી અથવા તેમની કેટલીક વાતોની તરફ દુર્લક્ષિત કરવું એ તમારા માટે હંમેશા નુકસાનકારક સાબિત થશે. તેથી કોઈ વ્યક્તિને કેટલી નજીક આવવા દેવી છે અથવા તમારા જીવનનો હિસ્સો બનાવી છે અથવા કોઈ વાતનો નિર્ણય સમજી વિચારીને લેવો.

કરિયર: પારિવારિક જવાબદારીઓના કારણે કામ સંબંધિત જવાબદારીઓ નિભાવવી તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ હશે.

લવ: પાર્ટનરના પ્રત્યે વધારે પઝેસિવ રહેવાને કારણે વાદ વિવાદ થઈ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્ય: ધૂંટણ સંબંધિત તકલીફ વધી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગ: લીલો

શુભ અંક: 8
----------

કુંભ:- NINE OF PENTACLES

અત્યારે તમે જીવનમાં જે પણ યોજના બનાવશો તેને દૂર દૃષ્ટિ રાખીને બનાવી કેમ કે જીવનમાં મોટો ફેરફાર લાવવાની અત્યારે તમને જરૂર છે. જીવનમાં સ્થિરતા પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે તમારા પ્રયત્નોને વધારવાની જરૂરિયાત પડશે. તમારા મુશ્કેલ સમયમાં બીજાનો સાથ મળશે તે અત્યારે મુશ્કેલ લાગી રહ્યું છે.

કરિયર: વ્યાપારને સ્થિર કર્યા બાદ જ નવી યોજના વિશે વિચારવું.

લવ: પાર્ટનર સાથે સારી રીતે વાત ન થઈ શકવાથી અને એકબીજાથી દૂર રહેવાથી ગેરસમજ વધી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્ય: શરીરમાં દુખાવાની તકલીફ રાતે થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ મરૂન

શુભ અંક: 2
------------
મીન:- SIX OF WANDS

તમારા યોજના વિશે કરવામાં આવેલી ચર્ચા તમારું નુકસાન કરાવી શકે છે. લોકો તમારા વિચારોનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવીને આગળ વધે છે અને તમે માત્ર વિચારતા રહેવાને કારણે તમારી પરિસ્થિતિમાં ફેરફાર જોવા નથી મળી રહ્યો. પરિવારના કેટલાક લોકોને તમારા પ્રત્યે ગુસ્સો વધી શકે છે.

કરિયર: કામની જગ્યાએ તમારા નેતૃત્વ ગુણનો ઉપયોગ કરીને પ્રોજેક્ટને તમે સફળતાપૂર્વક પૂર્ણ કરશો.

લવઃ પાર્ટનરની સાથે માનસિક રૂપે જોડાયેલા રહો.

સ્વાસ્થ્ય: વાઈરલ ઈન્ફેક્શન જેવી તકલીફ થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ સફેદ

શુભ અંક: 1

