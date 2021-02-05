તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ટેરો રાશિફળ:શનિવારે NINE OF PENTACLES કાર્ડ પ્રમાણે મકર જાતકોમાં નકારાત્મક ભાવના વધી શકે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

શનિવાર, 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ટેરો કાર્ડ્સ પ્રમાણે આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે, તે અંગે જાણો એસ્ટ્રોલોજર પ્રણિતા દેશમુખ પાસેથી.

મેષઃ- EIGHT OF WANDS

બનાવેલી યોજના ઉપર અડગ રહેવું આજે તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ રહેશે. સમયની સીમાને સમજીને કામને પૂર્ણ કરવાની કોશિશ કરતાં રહો. ઉત્સાહ ઓછો રહેવાના કારણે મનગમતાં કામ પૂર્ણ થવા મુશ્કેલ રહેશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી જવાબદારી અચાનક વધી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પરિવારને લગતી વાતોના કારણે પાર્ટનર્સમાં ઝઘડા થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શરીરમાં વધતી ગરમીને ઓછી કરવાની કોશિશ કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- કથ્થઈ

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

----------------------------

વૃષભઃ- THE FOOL

નજીકના સંબંધીઓએ આજે ખાસ ધ્યાન આપવું. જો તમે મિત્ર પરિવાર સાથે ઘણાં દિવસોથી મળી શક્યાં નથી તો મળવાની યોજના બનાવો. વિદેશમાં કામ કરી રહેલાં લોકોને આર્થિક ફાયદો થઇ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- માર્કેટિંગને લગતાં કાર્યોમાં છેલ્લાં સમય સુધી કોઇને કોઇ તકલીફનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર અને તમારી વચ્ચે સંવાદ ઠીક રાખવાની કોશિશ કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટને લગતી તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

----------------------------

મિથુનઃ- THE DEVIL

અન્યની વાતો સાંભળીને તમે તમારા લક્ષ્યથી ભટકી શકો છો. પોતાના પ્રત્યે બનાવેલી પ્રતિમાને સારી જાળવી રાખવાની જરૂરિયાત રહેશે. તમારા આત્મવિશ્વાસને વધારવાની કોશિશ કરતાં રહો.

કરિયરઃ- કરિયરને સારું જાળવી રાખવાના યોગ્ય અવસર મળશે.

લવઃ- લવ મેરેજ માટે મુશ્કેલી આવી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટની બળતરા તકલીફ આપશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

----------------------------

કર્કઃ- THE STAR

કામ અને પરિવારમાં આજે સંતુલન જાળવી રાખવામાં તમે સફળ રહેશો. ભાવનાત્મક રૂપથી સારા બનવાના કારણે ભૂતકાળ સાથે જોડાયેલી વાતોને ભૂલીને આગળ વધવાની કોશિશ કરશો.

કરિયરઃ- કામમાં રસ વધશે.

લવઃ- રિલેશનશિપને લગતી નકારાત્મક વાતોથી દૂર રહેવાની કોશિશ સફળ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- આંખનું ઇન્ફેક્શન થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

----------------------------

સિંહઃ- KING OF PENTACLES

વેપારી વર્ગના રૂપિયાની આવક વધશે. આર્થિક પરિસ્થિતિ સારી રહેવાના કારણે આત્મવિશ્વાસ પણ જળવાયેલો રહેશે. પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતો કોઇ નિર્ણય તમે લઇ શકો છો.

કરિયરઃ- આઈટી ક્ષેત્ર સાથે જોડાયેલાં લોકો પોતાના કામ દ્વારા સમાધાન પ્રાપ્ત કરી શકશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની મળીને મોટો નિર્ણય લેશે જે પરિવાર માટે લાભદાયક રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ઘૂંટણની તકલીફ સાંજે પરેશાન કરી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

----------------------------

કન્યાઃ- THREE OF SWORDS

પરિવાર પ્રત્યે મનમાં જે કટુતા હતી તે ઓછી કરવાની તમારી કોશિશ સફળ રહેશે. માનસિક સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેવાના કારણે અન્યની પરેશાનીઓને જોઇ શકવું તમારા માટે સરળ રહેશે.

કરિયરઃ- રૂપિયાની આવક વધી શકે છે.

લવઃ- કુંવારા લોકો માટે યોગ્ય સમય છે એટલે લગ્નને લગતી કોશિશ વધારો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગળાની ખરાશ સવારે તકલીફ આપશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

----------------------------

તુલાઃ- ACE OF PENTACLES

આજે બપોર પછી અચાનક ખર્ચ વધી શકે છે જેના કારણે તમને માનસિક તણાવનો સામનો થશે. મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્યોને પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે કોઇના દ્વારા મદદ મળવાની સંભાવના છે.

કરિયરઃ- સોનાના વેપારમાં ફાયદો થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર દ્વારા લીધેલો નિર્ણય યોગ્ય રહેશે

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- એસિડિટીને લગતી તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- કેસરી

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

----------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- STRENGTH

તમારી ઇચ્છા શક્તિને વધારવાની કોશિશ કરતાં રહો. તમારી ઇચ્છા શક્તિ દ્વારા તમે મુશ્કેલ કાર્યોને પણ તમારા પક્ષમાં કરી શકવામાં અસફળ રહી શકો છો. પરિવારના વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા તમારો અહંકાર દુખાય શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામની જગ્યાએ તમારું વર્ચસ્વ જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર અને તમારી વચ્ચે પ્રેમ વધી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પાઇલ્સની તકલીફ રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

----------------------------

ધનઃ- THE TOWER

માનસિક રૂપથી આજે તમે નબળાઈ અનુભવ કરશો મિત્રો દ્વારા મળેલી નિરાશા તમને નબળા બનાવી શકે છે, એટલે મિત્ર પસંદ કરતી સમયે વધારે સાવધાની જાળવવી.

કરિયરઃ- કામની જગ્યાએ થોડી બાબતે મોડું થવાથી કામ સાથે જોડાયેલી યોજનાને પૂર્ણ કરવી તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ રહેશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર દ્વારા બોલાયેલી વાતોના કારણે તમને તકલીફ થશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માથાનો દુખાવો રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

----------------------------

મકરઃ- NINE OF PENTACLES

સ્ત્રીઓ માટે આજનો દિવસ મિશ્રિત ફળદાયી રહેશે. કામ અંગે તમે પ્રગતિ જોઇ શકશો પરંતુ પરિવાર સાથે જોડાયેલી વાતોમાં તમારી ચિંતા વધશે. કુંવારા લોકોને યોગ્ય પાર્ટનર ન મળવાના કારણે પોતાના પ્રત્યે નકારાત્મક ભાવના વધી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી વાતોમાં લેવામાં આવેલાં નિર્ણય યોગ્ય રહેશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનરની ભાવનાત્મક જરૂરિયાતોને સમજો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વાળને લગતી સમસ્યા વધી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

----------------------------

કુંભઃ- QUEEN OF WANDS

જે વાત તમારા મનમાં નક્કી કરી લીધી છે તે વાતને પૂર્ણ કરી શકવું તમારા માટે આજે સરળ રહેશે. જીવન સાથે જોડાયેલી સમસ્યાને દૂર કરવાની તમારી કોશિશ સફળ રહેશે.

કરિયરઃ- તમને આપેલી જવાબદારી પૂર્ણ કરવાના કારણે સહયોગીઓ દ્વારા તમારા વખાણ થશે.

લવઃ- રિલેશનશિપને લગતાં નિર્ણય લેતી સમયે પરિસ્થિતિ અંગે વિચારવું તમારા માટે જરૂરી છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટને લગતી તકલીફ દૂર કરવા માટે આયુર્વેદિક ઉપચાર કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

----------------------------

મીનઃ- ACE OF SWORDS

કામ પ્રત્યે તમારો રસ વધી શકે છે જેના કારણે પરિવારને લગતી વાતો તરફ તમારું ધ્યાન ઓછું રહેશે. આર્થિક સ્થિતિને મજબૂત બનાવવાની તમારી કોશિશ પ્રગતિ તરફ જઇ રહી છે પણ સાવધાની જાળવવી.

કરિયરઃ- વેપારી લોકો અને ફ્રિલાન્સર્સ માટે આજનો દિવસ લાભદાયી રહેશે.

લવઃ- નવા રિલેશનશિપની શરૂઆત થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શુગરને લગતી તકલીફને અદેખી કરશો નહીં.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ263-3 (89.3)
VS
ભારતભારત
સ્ટમ્પ્સ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં ટિકિટ મુદ્દે વિરોધ, 500 કાર્યકરોની રાજીનામાંની ધમકી, ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ કરવા મંત્રી પ્રદીપસિંહ જાડેજા કાર્યાલય દોડ્યા - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો