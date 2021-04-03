તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ટેરો રાશિફળ:શુક્રવારે THE MAGICIAN કાર્ડ પ્રમાણે સિંહ જાતકોએ પેટની તકલીફની અવગણના ના કરવી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

શુક્રવાર, 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ટેરો કાર્ડ્સ પ્રમાણે આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે, તે અંગે જાણો એસ્ટ્રોલોજર પ્રણિતા દેશમુખ પાસેથી.

મેષઃ- PAGE OF CUPS

પરિવારના મેમ્બર તરફથી ગુડ ન્યૂઝ મળશે જેને લીધે કોઈ મોટો નિર્ણય લેવો પડશે. ભાઈ-બહેનનું રિલેશન સારું થવાથી વ્યક્તિગત જીવનમાં પણ નિર્ણય લેવામાં ફાયદો થશે.

કરિયરઃ- IT ક્ષેત્ર સાથે જોડાયેલા લોકો માટે આજનો દિવસ સારો રહેશે.

લવઃ- નવા રિલેશનશિપની શરુઆત થઈ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પાણીનો ઉપયોગ યોગ્ય માત્રામાં કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

----------------------------------

વૃષભઃ- KNIGHT OF PENTACLES

રૂપિયાની આવક વધશે. ઓછી મહેનતમાં વધારે પરિણામ મળશે. કામમાં એકાગ્રતા રાખો. વારસાની પ્રોપર્ટીનું કામ થવાથી તમને આર્થિક ફાયદો થઈ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- બેંકનું કોઈ કામ કરતી વખતે વધારે જાગૃત રહેવું.

લવઃ- ઘરનું વાતાવરણ સારું કરવા પતિ-પત્નીએ પ્રયત્નો કરવા.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્કિન સંબંધિત ઇન્ફેક્શન થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

----------------------------------

મિથુનઃ- PAGE OF CUPS

આળસથી દૂર રહેવાની કોશિશ કરો. જો કામ કરતી સમયે આત્મવિશ્વાસમાં ઘટાડો અનુભવ કરો તો કામ કરતાં રહો. જેમ કામ કરતી સમયે કામમાં પ્રગતિ જોવા મળશે આત્મવિશ્વાસ આપમેળ જ વધશે.

કરિયરઃ- જે લોકો નવો બિઝનેસ કરવા ઈચ્છે છે તેમણે વધારે રૂપિયાનું રોકાણ ના કરવું.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર તરફથી તમને કોઈ સારા સમાચાર મળી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- હેલ્થ સારી રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

----------------------------------

કર્કઃ- ACE OF WANDS

જીવનમાં સાચી દિશા મળશે. તમે ઘણા દિવસથી જે વાતથી ઉદાસ હતા અથવા તો ગૂંચવાયેલા હતા તેનું સોલ્યુશન મળશે. ઉદ્દેશ માટે પ્રયત્નો ચાલુ રાખો.

કરિયરઃ- ઓછા સંબંધિત કામમાં સારો ફેરફાર દેખાઈ શકે છે.

લવઃ- કોઈની સાથે નવી રીતે જોડાવાને લીધે રિલેશનશિપમાં પોઝિટિવિટી આવશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- હેલ્થ સારી રહેશે તેમ છતાં ખાણી-પીણીમાં ધ્યાન રાખવું.

શુભ રંગઃ- ઓરેન્જ

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

----------------------------------

સિંહઃ- THE MAGICIAN

તમને તમારી ક્ષમતા પર ભરોસો હોવાથી તમે કેટલાક નિર્ણય લેતા સમયે ડરશો નહિ, ભલે તેમાં લોકોનો સાથ મળે કે ન મળે. તમારી અંદરના નેતૃત્વ ગુણને વધુ સારો બનાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરો. રાજકારણ ક્ષેત્રે જોડાયેલા વ્યક્તિઓ માટે આજનો દિવસ લાભદાયી રહેશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામ સંબંધિત કાર્યો પૂરા કરવા માટે કોઈની મદદ લેવી પડી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર સામે તમારો પ્રેમ વ્યક્ત કરવાની આવશ્યકતા રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટ સંબંધિત સમસ્યાની અવગણના ન કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

----------------------------------

કન્યાઃ- SIX OF PENTACLES

ભૂતકાળમાં પૈસા સંબંધિત લીધેલા નિર્ણય ફરી પારખવાની આવશ્યકતા છે. તેનાથી વધારે ફાયદો થઈ શકે છે. આજે દાન ધર્મ પર વધારે જોર આપો. સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારી રૂચિ વધશે.

કરિયરઃ- કાર્ય સંબંધિત કામોની ચર્ચા માત્ર તેનાથી જોડાયેલા લોકો સાથે જ કરો.

લવઃ- જે લોકો રિલેશનશિપમાં છે તેઓ પાર્ટનર સાથે મોટા આર્થિક વ્યવહાર કરવાથી બચે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કિડની સ્ટોન સંબંધિત સમસ્યા થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

----------------------------------

તુલાઃ- SIX OF SWORDS

તમે તમારાં જીવનમાં મોટો ફેરફાર લાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યા છો. તેને કારણે તમારે દરેક નાની વાત પર પણ ધ્યાન આપવું પડશે. તેને લીધે તણાવ વધી શકે છે. તમારી કાર્યક્ષમતા ઓછી થઈ શકે છે. તેથી જે વાતો તમારા પક્ષમાં થઈ રહી છે તેના પર ફોકસ કરો અને નથી થઈ રહી તેના પર સંયમ જાળવી રાખો.

કરિયરઃ- કાર્ય સંબંધિત યાત્રા થઈ શકે છે.

લવઃ- પરિવાર સાથે વધુ સમય પસાર કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરો. પાર્ટનરને મનની વાત કહી તેમની માનસિક સ્થિતિનો અંદાજો લો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બાળકોનાં સ્વાસ્થ્ય પર વધારે ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- નારંગી

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

----------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- THREE OF CUPS

રૂટિન લાઈફથી થોડો આરામ મેળવવાના પ્રયાસ તમારા તરફથી થઈ રહ્યા છે. તેને કારણે આજે મોજ મસ્તી પર વધારે ધ્યાન રહેશે. મિત્ર પરિવાર સાથે સમય પસાર કરવાની તક મળશે. બાળપણના મિત્ર સાથે ઘણા લાંબા સમય બાદ મુલાકાત આજે તમને આનંદ આપી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કાર્ય ક્ષેત્રનો મોટો પ્રોજેક્ટ સફળ થવાને કારણે તમને આનંદ મળી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર સાથે એકાંતમાં સમય પસાર કરવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- એસિડિટી ઉત્પન્ન કરતાં ખાદ્ય પદાર્થોનું સેવન ન કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગ્રે

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

----------------------------------

ધનઃ-FIVE OF PENTACLES

આજે આખો દિવસ તમને કોઈના કોઈ ચિંતા સતાવશે. કામમાં વ્યવસ્ત રહેવાને કારણે કોઈપણ વાત પર સંપૂર્ણ રીતે ધ્યાન આપવું તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ હોઈ શકે છે. તમારી સમસ્યાને કોઈની સામે પ્રગટ કરવાનું પણ તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ થશે તેમ છતાં જે લોકો તમારો સાથ આપે છે, એવા લોકોની સાથે જોડાયેલા રહેવાનો પ્રયાસ તમારે કરવો પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામના કારણે તમને વધારે જવાબદારીઓ આપવાને કારણે કામ સંબંધિત તણાવનો સામનો કરવો પડશે.

લવઃ- પરિસ્થિતિ ભલે ગમે તેવી હોય પાર્ટનરનો સાથ તમને સંપૂર્ણ રીતે મળશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બદલાતા વાતાવરણના કારણે શરીર પર અસર જોવા મળી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

----------------------------------

મકરઃ-SEVEN OF PENTACLES
આજે કામમાં થોડી સમસ્યા અથવા મુશ્કેલીઓ આવ્યા બાદ કામને વચ્ચેથી જ તમારા દ્વારા રોકવામાં આવી શકે છે જેને કરવાથી દૂર રહેવું કેમ કે મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરીને જ તમને યશ પ્રાપ્ત થશે તેથી તમારા મનને વધારે મજબૂત કરવાની જરૂર પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- સ્ટોક માર્કેટ સંબંધિત લોકોને આજે લીધેલા નિર્ણયનો ફાયદો તરત નહીં મળે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર તમારી પ્રત્યેની વર્તણૂકને ન સમજવું એ તમારી સમસ્યાનું કારણ હોઈ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારી રાખવા માટે આયુર્વેદ દ્વારા ઉપચાર તમારા માટે લાભકારક રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પર્પલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

----------------------------------

કુંભઃ- THE EMPRESS

કામ અને ઘર સંબંધિત વાતોની પરિસ્થિતિ પર નિયંત્રણ લાવવાનો પ્રયાસ તમારા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવશે. દરેક જગ્યાએ પોતાનું નિયંત્રિત રાખવાની હિંમત તમને લોકોથી દૂર કરશે તેથી લોકોના વિચાર અને તેમની ભાવનાઓને પણ સમજવાનો પ્રયાસ કરવો પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- કપડાં સંબંધિત વેપારમાં આજે ફાયદો જોવા મળશે અને કામ સંબંધિત નવી તક પણ પ્રાપ્ત થઈ શકે છે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનરનું માર્ગદર્શન આજે તમારા માટે અત્યંત ઉપયોગી રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કમર અને પીઠ સંબંધિત તકલીફ થઈ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

----------------------------------

મીનઃ- JUSTICE

વ્યવહાર ભલે બહારની વ્યક્તિની સાથે હોય અથવા ઘરની વ્યક્તિઓની સાથે આજે તમારે દરેક વાતમાં ધ્યાન આપવું પડશે. વિચારીને નિર્ણય લેવાની જરૂર પડશે. નિર્ણય લેતા સમયે માત્ર ફાયદો ન જોવો લોકોના મનમાં તમારા પ્રત્યે કેવો ભાવ છે તે વાતનો પણ વિચાર કરવાની જરૂર પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- લૉ સંબંધિત જોડાયેલા લોકોને આજે મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે.

લવઃ- વ્યક્તિગત વાતોમાં જ તકલીફ હોવા છતાં તમે રિલેશનશિપ પર ધ્યાન નહીં આપી શકો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રાખવા માટે શારીરિક વ્યાયામને પોતાની જીવનશૈલીમાં સામેલ કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો