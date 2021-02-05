તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ટેરો રાશિફળ:શનિવારે QUEEN OF PENTACLES કાર્ડ પ્રમાણે કુંભ જાતકોના સંયમની પરીક્ષા થઇ શકે છે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

શનિવાર, 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ટેરો કાર્ડ્સ પ્રમાણે આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે, તે અંગે જાણો એસ્ટ્રોલોજર પ્રણિતા દેશમુખ પાસેથી.

મેષઃ- THE HANGEDMAN

જીવનને લગતી બધી વાતોનું આજે અવલોકન તમારા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી શકે છે. પરિસ્થિતિ અને પોતાના પ્રત્યે દૃષ્ટિ બદલવાની કોશિશ તમારી વધારી શકો છો. પોતાને સારા બનાવવાની ભાવના આજે પ્રબળ થઇ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- નોકરી કરનાર લોકોને આજે નોકરીમાં સ્થિરતા પ્રાપ્ત થવાના કારણે માનસિક સમાધાન મળશે.

લવઃ- પ્રેમ સંબંધોમાં જરૂરિયાત કરતાં વધારે સમય ખરાબ ન કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માથાનો દુખાવો અને આંખને લગતી સમસ્યા તકલીફ આપી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

---------------------

વૃષભઃ- SIX OF WANDS

જીવનને લઇને નક્કી કરેલાં નાના લક્ષ્યને પ્રાપ્ત કરતાં પહેલાં ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત રહેશે. આર્થિક પરિસ્થિતિને સારી જાળવી રાખવા માટે વધારે મહેનત અને લગનથી કામ કરવું પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામની જગ્યાએ તમારી સાથે કામ કરતા લોકોને તમારા માર્ગદર્શનની જરૂરિયાત રહેશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર અને તમે મળીને જીવનને શ્રેષ્ઠ બનાવવાની કોશિશ કરશો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વધારે મોડા સુધી બેસી રહીને કામ કરવાથી સ્વાસ્થ્યને હાનિ પહોંચી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

---------------------

મિથુનઃ- KING OF WANDS

કોઇ વસ્તુને મેળવવાની જિદ્દ અને તમારી ઇચ્છા આજે વધતી જોવા મળી શકે છે. લોકો દ્વારા કહેલી નકારાત્મક વાતોને નજરઅંદાજ કરીને તમે તમારા લક્ષ્યને પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે કોશિશ કરતાં રહેશો.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતાં લક્ષ્યને પૂર્ણ કરવા માટેની ઇચ્છા નબળી પડવા દેશો નહીં

લવઃ- તમારી મહત્ત્વકાંક્ષા અને જિદ્દ પાર્ટનર માટે તકલીફનું કારણ બની રહી છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટને લગતી તકલીફ ઇગ્નોર ન કરો

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

---------------------

કર્કઃ- QUEEN OF SWORDS

તમે પોતાની અંદર ફેરફાર લાવવાની કોશિશને વધારી શકો છો. કામને લગતી વાતો ઉપર વધારે ધ્યાન રહેશે. પરિવારના લોકો અને સંબંધોમાં જે વાતોથી તમને તકલીફ થતી હોય તેના અંગે વિચારવું તમને તકલીફ આપી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- તમારા કામ દ્વારા સન્માન અને રૂપિયા પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની કોશિશ તમારા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવશે.

લવઃ- જૂના રિલેશનશિપમાં મળેલાં બોધપાઠને અપનાવીને નવા સંબંધ માટે તૈયાર થઇ જાવ.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- અપચાને લગતી તકલીફ દૂર કરવા માટે ખાનપાનમાં ફેરફાર લાવો

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

---------------------

સિંહઃ- TEN OF PENTACLES

પરિવારના લોકોને સાથે રાખવાની કોશિશ તમારા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી શકે છે. આજે તમારો લોકો સાથે મેલજોલ વધી શકે છે. વધારે લોકો સાથે પરિચયમાં આવવાના કારણે જન-પરિચય વધી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- પારિવારિક વેપારમાં મોટો ફાયદો જોવા મળી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પરિવાર વિરૂદ્ધ જઇને કોઇપણ નિર્ણય ન લો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વડીલોએ પોતાના સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉપર ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- કેસરી

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

---------------------

કન્યાઃ- PAGE OF PENTACLES

આજે તમારા ખર્ચ વધી શકે છે. રૂપિયાનો હિસાબ યોગ્ય ન રાખવાના કારણે તણાવ અને નિરાશા પેદા થઇ શકે છે. યાત્રાને લગતી યોજના તમારા દ્વારા બનાવવામાં આવી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- જો તમે નોકરી છોડીને વેપાર કરવા ઇચ્છો છો તો હાલ સમય ઠીક નથી.

લવઃ- કુંવારા લોકોને મનગમતો સંબંધ ન મળવાના કારણે વધારે નિરાશા અનુભવ થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પગને લગતી તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

---------------------

તુલાઃ- JUDGEMENT

તમારી પોતાના પ્રત્યે વધી રહેલી અપેક્ષા તમારા ઉપર દબાણ બનાવી રહી છે એટલે તમારી ક્ષમતાને ઓળખીને તમારા લક્ષ્યને લગતું કામ કરો. પોતાના પ્રત્યે રાખવામાં આવતી કઠોરતા માત્ર નિરાશા આપશે.

કરિયરઃ- વેપારીઓએ કામ પ્રત્યે રાખેલાં ટાર્ગેટને પૂર્ણ કરવાના કારણે નવા કામની શરૂઆત કરી શકો છો.

લવઃ- પ્રેમ સંબંધોમાં મધુરતા જળવાયેલી રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બાળકોના સ્વાસ્થ્યમાં સુધાર જોવા મળી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

---------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- FOUR OF WANDS

જેટલી તમે મહેનત લઇ રહ્યાં છો તેના હિસાબથી તમને હાલ ફળ પ્રાપ્ત ન થવાથી તમે નિરાશ થઇ શકો છો. છતાંય તમે તમારો આત્મવિશ્વાસ ગુમાવશો નહીં. જે માર્ગ તમે પસંદ કરી રહ્યા છો તે મુશ્કેલ છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામની જગ્યાએ વડીલોની નિરાશા તમારા ઉપર બની રહેશે.

લવઃ- લગ્નને લગતી વાતોમાં અપેક્ષા કરતાં વધારે મોડું થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શુગરને લગતાં દર્દીઓએ જીવનશૈલીમાં ફેરફાર કરવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

---------------------

ધનઃ-TWO OF PENTACLES

એકથી વધારે આર્થિક સ્ત્રોત બનાવવા માટે તમારા દ્વારા કોશિશ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે, પરંતુ તેના કારણે તમે કોઇપણ કામને યોગ્ય રીતે કરી શકશો નહીં. કોઇ એક જ કામમાં વધારે સ્થિરતા લાવીને ફરીથી બીજા કામ તરફ આગળ વધો.

કરિયરઃ- નજીકના મિત્ર દ્વારા કામને લગતો અવસર પ્રાપ્ત થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- વ્યક્તિગત વાતોમાં વધારે ગુંચવાયેલાં રહેવાના કારણે રિલેશનશિપ પ્રત્યે ધ્યાન આપવું મુશ્કેલ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શરીરમાં ડિહાઇડ્રેશનના કારણે તકલીફ રહી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

---------------------

મકરઃ- THE SUN

તમારા સીમિત વિચારોથી બહાર આવીને નવા અવસર અને નવા અનુભવોને પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે તમે તૈયાર છો. પોતાની અંદર બની રહેલાં ભયને દૂર કરીને કામને લગતી વાતોની પ્રગતિ જોઇ શકવું આજે શક્ય નથી.

કરિયરઃ- યુવાઓ માટે આજનો દિવસ લાભદાયી રહેશે.

લવઃ- નવેસરથી શરૂ થઇ રહેલાં પ્રેમ સંબંધોમાં સ્થિરતા જોવા મળશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પંચકર્મ દ્વારા શરીરને ડિટોક્સ કરવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- કેસરી

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

---------------------

કુંભઃ- QUEEN OF PENTACLES

આજે તમારા સંયમની પરીક્ષા થઇ શકે છે. તમારા સંયમને વધારીને કામ અને વ્યક્તિગત જીવન અંગે નિર્ણય લેવો પડશે. અન્ય દ્વારા તમારા કાર્યોમાં વિધ્ન ઊભું કરવાની કોશિશ કરવામાં આવી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- રૂપિયાને લગતો વ્યવહાર તમને ફાયદો આપી શકે છે.

લવઃ- રિલેશનશિપને લગતી વાતોનો નિર્ણય તમારે જ લેવા પડશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- લોહીને લગતી બીમારીના કારણે શરીરમાં ઉત્સાહ અને તાજગી ઓછી રહેશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

---------------------

મીનઃ- PAGE OF SWORDS

કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વિષય અંગે તમે નિર્ણય લઇ શકશો નહીં જેના કારણે તમે તમારા વિચારોમાં સતત ફેરફાર જોઇ શકો છો. મનમાં વધી રહેલી અસ્થિરતા તમારા માટે તકલીફનું કારણ બની શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામની જગ્યાએ કોની ઉપર વિશ્વાસ રાખવો છે અને કોની ઉપર નહીં તે નક્કી કરવું મુશ્કેલ સાબિત થશે.

લવઃ- પ્રેમ સંબંધમાં માત્ર તમારા દ્વારા જ વધારે કોશિશ કરવી તમારા માટે હાનિકારક રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટને લગતી તકલીફ કે ગેસના કારણે રાતે તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગુલાબી

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટની 16 વર્ષની છોકરી રૂ.500 લઈ હિરોઈન બનવા મુંબઈ ભાગી, છેડતી કરનારા ગુંડાઓને પાઠ ભણાવ્યો, 4 દિવસ બાદ પોલીસે શોધી કાઢી - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો