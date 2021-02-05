તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટેરો રાશિફળ:THREE OF CUPS કાર્ડ પ્રમાણે ગુરુવારે કર્ક જાતકોનું મનોબળ ઓછું રહેશે, શારીરિક તકલીફોમાં ઘટાડો આવશે

39 મિનિટ પહેલા
ગુરુવાર, 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ ટેરો કાર્ડ્સ પ્રમાણે આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે, તે અંગે જાણો એસ્ટ્રોલોજર પ્રણિતા દેશમુખ પાસેથી.

મેષઃ- QUEEN OF WANDS

તમારી અંદર આવી રહેલી નકારાત્મકતાને દૂર કરવાની કોશિશ કરવી પડશે. જે લોકોની વાતોથી તમારા મન ઉપર પ્રભાવ પડી રહ્યો છે, એવા લોકોથી અંતર જાળવી રાખો અને તમારા કાર્યોની યોજના અંગે ચર્ચા ન કરો.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી વાતોમાં બપોર પછી પોઝિટિવ ફેરફાર જોવા મળશે.

લવઃ- પરિવારના વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા તમારા સંબંધને સહમતિ આપવામાં આવશે નહીં

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ખભા અને ગળાને લગતી તકલીફ થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

-----------------------------

વૃષભઃ- TEN OF CUPS

પરિવાર સાથે મેલજોલ વધવાની તમારી કોશિશ સફળ રહેશે. થોડા લોકો સાથે મતભેદ દૂર કરવો તમારા માટે શક્ય બની શકે છે. આજે થોડી એવી ઘટનાઓનો સામનો થઇ શકે છે જેના કારણે પરિવારનું મહત્ત્વ તમને સમજાઇ શકશે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી વાતો માટે કરવામાં આવતી યાત્રા સફળતા અપાવશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીમાં સંબંધ ઠીક રહેવાના કારણે કોઇ મોટા નિર્ણય અંગે આજે ચર્ચા થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટનું ઇન્ફેક્શન ઘટી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

-----------------------------

મિથુનઃ- TWO OF SWORDS

જે પણ સંધિ તમને આજે મળી રહી છે, તેનો ફાયદો ઉઠાવીને આગળ વધવાની કોશિશ કરો. હાલની પરિસ્થિતિમાં કોઇપણ વ્યક્તિનો સાથ મળી શકવો મુશ્કેલ સાબિત થઇ શકે છે અને કોના ઉપર વધારે વિશ્વાસ રાખવો તે વાત સમજવામાં મોડું લાગશે.

કરિયરઃ- વિદેશમાં કામ કરવાની ઇચ્છા પૂર્ણ થશે

લવઃ- પાર્ટનરને વ્યક્તિગત વાતો જણાવતી સમયે પાર્ટનરની સમજણનો પણ અંદાજો લગાવવો પડશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- આંખને લગતું ઇન્ફેક્શન થઇ શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

-----------------------------

કર્કઃ- THREE OF CUPS

જીવનશૈલીમાં જે પણ ફેરફાર તમે લાવવાનું ઇચ્છો છો તેના પ્રત્યે પગલા ભરવાનું તમે શરૂ કરી દીધું છે. છતાંય મનોબળ ઓછું હોવાના કારણે યોજના ઉપર અડગ રહેવું તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલ સાબિત થઇ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી વાતો સરળતાથી પૂર્ણ થશે.

લવઃ- મિત્ર પરિવારમાંથી કોઇ તમારા પ્રત્યે આકર્ષિત થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શારીરિક તકલીફ ઓછી થવા લાગશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

-----------------------------

સિંહઃ- TWO OF PENTACLES

જે વિષયોમાં તમને વધારે મુંજવણ થઇ રહ્યું હોય તે વિષય અંગે યોગ્ય માર્ગ પ્રાપ્ત થશે અને તમારા વિચારો સ્પષ્ટ થવાથી કામ કરવામાં ધ્યાન આપી શકશો. જૂના મિત્ર સાથે મુલાકાત તમને આર્થિક ફાયદો પણ આપી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- તમારા દ્વારા બે આર્થિક સ્ત્રોત બનાવવા માટે કોશિશ કરવામાં આવશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનરના મૂડનો પ્રભાવ તમારા મૂડ ઉપર પણ જોવા મળશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વધારે પરિશ્રમના કાણે પગમાં દુખાવાનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

-----------------------------

કન્યાઃ- KNIGHT OF CUPS

તમે તમારા લક્ષ્ય પ્રત્યે ધીમે-ધીમે વધી રહ્યા છો. તમારી ભાવનાઓને કાબૂમાં કરવું આજે તમારા માટે સરળ રહેશે. મોટાભાગનો સમય તમારા વિચારોમાં ખોવાયેલાં રહેવાના કારણે કોઇ જટિલ પ્રશ્નનો ઉત્તર પણ પ્રાપ્ત થઇ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- કામને લગતી વાતોમાં પ્રગતિ જોવા મળશે જેના કારણે બોસની તમારી ઉપર મરજી બની રહેશે.

લવઃ- તમારી ભાવનાઓને પાર્ટનર સામે પ્રકટ કરો

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પગને લગતી તકલીફ વધી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

-------------------------

તુલાઃ- KNIGHT OF SWORDS

આજે દિવસ ખૂબ જ ગતિમાન રહેશે. છેલ્લાં અટવાયેલાં કામ તો થશે જ અને નવા કામને ગતિ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. કુંવારા લોકો પોતાના લગ્ન સંબંધિત નિર્ણય ઝડપથી લેશે. તમારી કામ અને નિર્ણય લેવાની ગતિ તમને કેન્દ્રિત બનાવી શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- સ્પોર્ટ્સ સાથે જોડાયેલાં લોકો ભવિષ્યની યોજના ઉપર કામ શરૂ કરશે.

લવઃ- લગ્ન સાથે જોડાયેલો નિર્ણય અચાનક થશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગેસ અને વાત સંબંધિત બીમારીને અદેખી કરશો નહીં.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

---------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ- 5 OF WANDS

આજે તમારા મનની મરજી થોડી વધારે જ ચાલશે. કોઇપણ વિષયમાં પ્રાપ્ત થયેલું જ્ઞાન કામ આવશે. તમારો આત્મવિશ્વાસ કામ માટે જળાવેયેલો રહેશે. કામને આજે ગંભીરતાથી લેવું જરૂરી છે.

કરિયરઃ- તમે તમારા કામમાં ચોક્કસ રહેશો

લવઃ- તમારી મનમરજી પાર્ટનરની પરેશાની રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- તમારી જીવનશૈલી સુધારવાની કોશિશ કરો.

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

---------------------------

ધનઃ- THE MOON

જ્યાં સુધી તમને કામ અંગે તસલ્લી મળી જતી નથી અથવા જીવનના કોઇપણ વિષયમાં ગેરેન્ટી મળતી નથી તમે બેચેન થઇ જાવ છો. તમારો આ સ્વભાવ ભય પેદા કરી રહ્યો છે.

કરિયરઃ- નોકરી ન હોય તેવા લોકોને સારો અવસર પ્રાપ્ત થશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની મળીને કામ અંગે કોઇ નિર્ણય લેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માનસિક તણાવ તમારા વજનનું કારણ છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

---------------------------

મકરઃ- 9 OF SWORDS

કામમાં ગતિ તમારા મન જેવી નથી. આ વાત આજે તમને પરેશાન કરશે. કોઇપણ પ્રકારના તણાવથી તમારી ઊંઘ ખરાબ થવા દેશો નહીં.

કરિયરઃ- કાર્યાલયની ચિંતા રહેશે.

લવઃ- પાર્ટનર સાથે નિરાશા રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- અનિદ્રા સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉપર અસર કરશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

---------------------------

કુંભઃ- THE CHARIOT

તમારી ઇચ્છા તમારી જરૂરિયાત નથી. આ વાતને આજે સમજવી જરૂરી છે. જીવનના નિર્ણય થોડાં કર્તવ્ય સાથે જોડાયેલાં હોય છે અને તમારી ઇચ્છા આ વાતોમાં આજે તમને સંતુલન જાળવી રાખવું પડશે.

કરિયરઃ- તમારા લક્ષ્ય ઉપર કામ કરતાં રહો.

લવઃ- સંબંધો ઠીક કરવાની કોશિશ કરતાં રહો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટ અને કમરની તકલીફ થશે.

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

---------------------------

મીનઃ- 5 OF PENTACLES

આજે તમને એકલતા અને જીવનથી નિરાશાનો સામનો કરવો પડશે. જીવનમાં જ્યારે પણ મુશ્કેલી આવે છે, ત્યારે વ્યક્તિ ભૂલી જાય છે કે લગભગ તમારા જ કોઇ નિર્ણયનું આ પરિણામ હોઇ શકે છે.

કરિયરઃ- રૂપિયા સાથે જોડાયેલાં વેપારનું પરિણામ ખરાબ આવી શકે છે.

લવઃ- દરેક પ્રકારની સમસ્યામાં પાર્ટનરનો સાથ મળશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ચામડી સાથે જોડાયેલી બીમારી તકલીફ આપી શકે છે.

શુભ રંગઃ- ગ્રીન

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

