9 માર્ચનું અંક ભવિષ્ય:મંગળવારનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 8 રહેશે, આ અંકના જાતકોએ આજે સાવધાન રહેવું પડશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ન્યૂમેરોલોજિસ્ટ ડૉ. કુમાર ગણેશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આજનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 8 છે. જાણો કેવો રહેશે તમારો દિવસ?

આજનાં અંકઃ- મૂળ અંક:- 9 ભાગ્ય અંકઃ- 8 દિવસનો અંકઃ- 9 મહિનાનો અંકઃ- 3 ચિલત અંકઃ- 3

આજની વિશિષ્ટ યુતિ:- અંક 3ની અંક 8 સાથે પરસ્પર મિત્ર યુતિ. અંક 8ની અંક 9 સાથે મિત્ર યુતિ અને અંક 9ની અંક 3 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર યુતિ.

અંકઃ-1

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 1, 10,19 કે 28 છે

કોઇ વડીલ વ્યક્તિ સાથે ધનને લગતો વિવાદ થઇ શકે છે. કોઇ વડીલ નજીકના પરિચિતને લગતી ચિંતા રહી શકે છે. સ્વાસ્થ્ય નબળું રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શનિદેવના નામનો જાપ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

શુભ રંગઃ- કાળો

--------------

અંકઃ-2

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 2, 11, 20 કે 29 છે

સાહિત્ય અને કળાના ક્ષેત્રના લોકો માટે વિશેષ અવસર સામે આવી શકે છે. ભારે વાહન વેચતાં લોકો માટે સમય નવે સરથી યોજના બનાવવાનો રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- સ્ત્રી પિતૃઓનું પૂજન કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

--------------

અંકઃ-3

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 3, 12, 21 કે 30 છે

આઉટસોર્સિંગનું કામ કરનાર લોકોને કામને લગતી અનુકૂળતા રહેશે. કામની ગતિ વધારે સારી ચાલી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- વાનરોને ભોજન આપો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

શુભ રંગઃ- જાંબુડિયો

--------------

અંકઃ-4

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 4,13, 22 કે 31 છે

સરકારી ઠેકેદારોએ હાનિનો ભોગ બનવું પડી શકે છે. વારસાગત કામ કરનાર લોકોને શોકિંગ ન્યૂઝ મળી શકે છે. બ્લડ પ્રેશરના શિકાર લોકોની પરેશાની વધી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- લોટનો હલવો ખાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

શુભ રંગઃ- ક્રીમ

--------------

અંકઃ-5

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 5, 14 કે 23 છે

ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટ અધિકારીઓએ સંપૂર્ણ ક્ષમતા દેખાડવી પડી શકે છે. ટોલ ટેક્સ ઠેકેદારો માટે સમય પ્રતિકૂળ રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- સૂર્યદેવને અર્ઘ્ય આપો

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

--------------

અંકઃ-6

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 6, 15 કે 24 છે

પોલીસ અધિકારીઓએ સાવધાન રહેવું. જૂની ઈજાના મામલે બેદરકારી બિલકુલ રાખવી નહીં.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગણેશ ભગવાનને ગોળનો ભોગ ધરાવવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

--------------

અંકઃ-7

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 7, 16 કે 25 છે

કોઇ વિશિષ્ટ વ્યક્તિ સાથે સંપર્ક થઇ શકે છે. કોઇ ખાસ કામ અંગે ઉત્સાહવર્ધક સૂચના મળી શકે છે. સુસ્તી ઘેરાઇ શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- હનુમાન બાહુકનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

--------------

અંકઃ-8

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 8, 17 કે 26 છે

દવાના દુકાનદારો માટે વધારે સાવધાની જાળવવાનો સમય છે. ડોક્ટરોએ પોતાને સાબિત કરવાનો સમય છે. હાડકાને લગતી સમસ્યા રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગજેન્દ્રમોક્ષનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

--------------

અંકઃ-9

જે લોકોની જન્મતારીખ 9, 18 કે 27 છે

મહિલા રાજનેતાઓ માટે ધૈર્ય ધારણ કરવાનો સમય છે. જો તેમનું રાજનૈતિક પિતૃ વ્યક્તિત્વ કોઇ પુરૂષ છે તો વધારે સાવધાન રહેવું પડશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- દેવી કવચનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

