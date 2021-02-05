તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

6 માર્ચનું અંક ભવિષ્ય:શનિવારનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 5 રહેશે, આ અંકના જાતકો માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
ન્યૂમેરોલોજિસ્ટ ડૉ. કુમાર ગણેશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આજનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 5 છે. જાણો કેવો રહેશે તમારો દિવસ?

આજનાં અંકઃ- મૂળ અંક:- 6 ભાગ્ય અંકઃ- 5 દિવસનો અંકઃ- 8 મહિનાનો અંકઃ- 3 ચિલત અંકઃ- 3

આજની વિશિષ્ટ યુતિ:- અંક 3ની અંક 5-6 સાથે મિત્ર/પ્રબળ વિરોધી યુતિ અને અંક 8 સાથે પરસ્પર મિત્ર યુતિ અને અંક 8ની અંક 5 સાથે વિરોધી યુતિ.

અંકઃ-1

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 1, 10,19 કે 28 છે

બ્યૂટિશિયનો માટે સારો અવસર આવી શકે છે. નજીકના સંબંધ દુઃખી કરી શકે છે. નાક-કાન-ગળાનું વિશેષ ધ્યાન રાખો.

શું કરવુંઃ- હનુમાન ચાલીસાનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

--------------

અંકઃ-2

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 2, 11, 20 કે 29 છે

નાણાકીય ક્ષેત્રમાં ઉલ્લેખનીય ગતિ થઇ શકે છે. ભૂતકાળમાં કરેલી દૂરની યાત્રાનો લાભ મળી શકે છે. ખાનપાનમાં ધ્યાન રાખો.

શું કરવુંઃ- બાલિકાના અભ્યાસમાં આર્થિક સહયોગ આપો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

શુભ રંગઃ- જાંબુડિયો

--------------

અંકઃ-3

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 3, 12, 21 કે 30 છે

બેંકિંગ સેક્ટરને શોકિંગ ન્યૂઝ મળી શકે છે. વિવાદનો નિર્ણય પક્ષમાં આવી શકે છે. સ્વાસ્થ્ય નબળું રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શનિદેવને કાળા સૂતરના કપડામાં ખીલી ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

શુભ રંગઃ- કાળો

--------------

અંકઃ-4

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 4,13, 22 કે 31 છે

કાર્ય વિસ્તારની યોજનાની મંજૂરી અંગે મામલો પ્રગતિ તરફ જઇ શકે છે. અટવાયેલું ધન પાછું મળી શકે છે. પાચનશક્તિ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- દેવી કીલકનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

--------------

અંકઃ-5

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 5, 14 કે 23 છે

દાંતના ડોક્ટરો માટે વધારે અનુકૂળતા રહી શકે છે. સ્થાન પરિવર્તનની યોજના બની શકે છે. હાડકાનો દુખાવો રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભાણ્યાને તેમની પ્રિય વસ્તુ ભેટ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

--------------

અંકઃ-6

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 6, 15 કે 24 છે

કેન્સર પીડિત લોકોએ સાવધાની જાળવવી પડશે. ચિંતાઓને પોતાના ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં. વધારે મીઠું ભોજન કરવાથી બચવું.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગણેશ ભગવાનને ગોળનો ભોગ ધરાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

--------------

અંકઃ-7

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 7, 16 કે 25 છે

કર વિભાગના અધિકારીઓ માટે વધારે શ્રમનો સમય રહી શકે છે. બચત ઉપર વધારે બળ આપવું. નવું કામ શરૂ કરી શકો છો.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભૈરવ બાબાને ફરસાણ ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

--------------

અંકઃ-8

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 8, 17 કે 26 છે

મહિલાના નામથી કારોબાર કરવાથી બચવું. જીવનસાથીનો વ્યવહાર મધુર રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- રામ રક્ષાસ્ત્રોતનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

--------------

અંકઃ-9

જે લોકોની જન્મતારીખ 9, 18 કે 27 છે

કલાકારો માટે સમય સારો છે. વિશેષ લાભકારી અવસર મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- મંદિર નિર્માણ કાર્યમાં ધનરાશિ ભેટ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

