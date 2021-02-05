તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

6 ફેબ્રુઆરીનું અંક ભવિષ્ય:શનિવારે અંક 3ના જાતકોએ વિવાદથી બચવું, શનિદેવને કાળા સૂતરના કપડામાં લોખંડની ખીલી ચઢાવવી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  એક કલાક પહેલા

ન્યૂમેરોલોજિસ્ટ ડૉ. કુમાર ગણેશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આજનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 4 છે. જાણો કેવો રહેશે તમારો દિવસ?

આજનાં અંકઃ- મૂળ અંક:- 6 ભાગ્ય અંકઃ- 4 દિવસનો અંકઃ- 8 મહિનાનો અંકઃ- 2 ચિલત અંકઃ- 8

આજની વિશિષ્ટ યુતિ:- અંક 2ની અંક 4 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર યુતિ. અંક 4ની અંક 8 સાથે પરસ્પર પ્રબળ વિરોધી યુતિ. અંકક 6ની અંક 2 સાથે મિત્ર યુતિ અને અંક 4 સાથે વિરોધી યુતિ અને અંક 8ની અંક 2 સાથે મિત્ર યુતિ.

અંકઃ-1

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 1, 10,19 કે 28 છે

નજીકના લોકોનો વ્યવહાર દુઃખી કરી શકે છે. પ્રમોશન કે તેના જેવો લાભ મળી શકે છે. કમરનો દુખાવો રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- હનુમાન ચાલીસાનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

--------------

અંકઃ-2

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 2, 11, 20 કે 29 છે

તમારી હેઠળ કામ કરી રહેલાં કર્મચારીઓ સારું પરિણામ આપવામાં અસફળ રહી શકે છે. અટવાયેલું ટેન્ડર હવે તમને મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- બાલિકાના અભ્યાસમાં આર્થિક સહયોગ આપો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

શુભ રંગઃ- જાંબુડિયો

--------------

અંકઃ-3

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 3, 12, 21 કે 30 છે

વિવાદથી બચવું કેમ કે, હાલનો આ વિવાદ આગળ જઇને ખૂબ જ દુઃખી કરી શકે છે. જેમની પાસેથી જેટલા સહયોગની આશા છે, તેમાં ખામી રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શનિદેવને કાળા સૂતરના કપડામાં લોખંડની ખીલી ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

શુભ રંગઃ- કાળો

--------------

અંકઃ-4

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 4,13, 22 કે 31 છે

સફળતા મળી તો શકે છે, પરંતુ ટુકડાઓમાં મળશે. જૂના મિત્ર સાથે મુલાકાત થઇ શકે છે. લોહીને લગતી બીમારી થઇ શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- દેવી કીલકનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

--------------

અંકઃ-5

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 5, 14 કે 23 છે

જેમની આશા રાખીને બેઠા છો તે જ નિરાશ કરી શકે છે. કામકાજી મહિલાઓ માટે સારો અવસર સામે આવી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભાણ્યાને તેની પ્રિય વસ્તુ ભેટ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

--------------

અંકઃ-6

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 6, 15 કે 24 છે

અધિકારી સાથે સંબંધ સારા કરવા માગો છો તો કોશિશ કરવી પડી શકે છે. મામલો ઊંધો પણ પડી શકે છે. પિતા સાથે વિશેષ અનુકૂળતા રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગણેશ ભગવાનને ગોળનો ભોગ ધરાવવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

--------------

અંકઃ-7

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 7, 16 કે 25 છે

ધૈર્યની પરીક્ષાનો સમય છે, સાચવીને રહેવું. મિત્રોનો સાથ મળવાથી લાભની સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભૈરવ બાબાને ફરસાણ ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

--------------

અંકઃ-8

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 8, 17 કે 26 છે

જીવનસાથીનો વ્યવહાર મધુર અને સહયોગકારી રહી શકે છે. અન્ય લોકોના વ્યવહારથી હ્રદયને ઠેસ પહોંચી શકે છે. નાક-કાન-ગળું ખરાબ રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- રામ રક્ષાસ્ત્રોતનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

--------------

અંકઃ-9

જે લોકોની જન્મતારીખ 9, 18 કે 27 છે

યાત્રા કરવાનો વિચાર છે તો કરી લો. પરંતુ ફળને લઇને વધારે આશા રાખશો નહીં. પહેલાંથી ચાલી રહેલાં કામનું યોગ્ય પરિણામ મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- મંદિર નિર્માણમાં ધનરાશિ ભેટ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

