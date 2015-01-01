તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

17 નવેમ્બરનું અંક ભવિષ્ય:મંગળવારનો ભાગ્ય અંક 5 રહેશે, આ અંકની અંક 2 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર યુતિ રહેશે

6 કલાક પહેલા
ન્યૂમેરોલોજિસ્ટ ડૉ. કુમાર ગણેશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આજનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 5 છે. જાણો કેવો રહેશે તમારો દિવસ?

આજનાં અંકઃ- મૂળ અંક:- 8 ભાગ્ય અંકઃ- 5 દિવસનો અંકઃ- 9 મહિનાનો અંકઃ- 2 ચિલત અંકઃ- 9

આજની વિશિષ્ટ યુતિ:- અંક 5ની અંક 2 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર યુતિ અને અંક 9 સાથે પ્રબળ વિરોધી/વિરોધી યુતિ. અંક 8ની અઅંક 2-9 સાથે મિત્ર યુતિ અને અંક 5 સાથે વિરોધી યુતિ અને અંક 9ની અંક 2 સાથે વિરોધી યુતિ.

અંકઃ-1

ઇવેન્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટના લોકોને સારો અવસર મળી શકે છે. ઇન્ટર્નશિપ કરી રહેલાં મેનેજમેન્ટના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે સમય સારો છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- કિન્નરોને વસ્ત્ર ભેટ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

શુભ રંગઃ- ક્રીમ

--------------

અંકઃ-2

સ્થાન પરિવર્તન થઇ શકે છે. દૂરથી કોઇ મળવા આવી શકે છે. થાક વધારે રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શક્તિનું વિશેષ પૂજન કરો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

--------------

અંકઃ-3

પારિવારિક વાતાવરણને તણાવથી બચાવો. ઓફિસમાં કોઇ સહકર્મીના વાત અથવા વ્યવહારથી દુઃખી થઇ શકો છો.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભૈરવ બાબને ચોલા ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

--------------

અંકઃ-4

સમય જેટલો પક્ષમાં છે, તેનાથી વધારે વિપરીત છે. એટલે સાવધાન રહો. મોટા સોદાથી બચવું. હાડકાનો દુખાવો પરેશાન કરી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શનિદેવને લોખંડની ચાલ ખીલી ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

શુભ રંગઃ- કાળો

--------------

અંકઃ-5

વારસાગત વ્યવસાય કરી રહ્યા છો તો શોકિંગ ન્યૂઝ મળી શકે છે. તમારાથી મોટી ઉંમરના વ્યક્તિ સાથે પાર્ટનરશિપ ન કરો.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગોવિંદ દામોદરસ્ત્રોતનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

--------------

અંકઃ-6

કેટરિંગવાળા લોકોને સારો અવસર મળી શકે છે. દૂધના વેપારીઓને લાભ થઇ શકે છે. કમરનો દુખાવો રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગૌશાળામાં પાણી માટે ધનરાશિ આપો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

શુભ રંગઃ- જાંબુડિયો

--------------

અંકઃ-7

વિદેશ સેવાના અધિકારીઓ માટે ભાગ્ય કૃપાળું રહેશે. કોઇ ફૈલોશિપ માટે આવેદન કરવા માંગો છો તો યોગ્ય સમય છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- હનુમાનજીને નાળાછડીની જનોઈ ચઢાવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

--------------

અંકઃ-8

અંદરનું સ્વાસ્થ્ય પરેશાન કરી શકે છે. માનસિક મુંજવણ પરેશાન કરી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગણેશ ભગવાન સામે સરસિયાના તેલમાં મિશ્રિત સિંદૂર ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

--------------

અંકઃ-9

અધિકારી નિરાશ રહી શકે છે. બાળકો સાથે તાલમેલ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શ્રી રામચરિતમાનસના બાલકાંડના મંગળાચરણનો પાઠ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

