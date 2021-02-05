તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

13 ફેબ્રુઆરીનું અંક ભવિષ્ય:શનિવારે અંક 6ના જાતકોએ કોઇ મોટો નિર્ણય કરતાં પહેલાં સાચવવું, શનિદેવને કાળા તલની તલપાપડી ચઢાવવી

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ન્યૂમેરોલોજિસ્ટ ડૉ. કુમાર ગણેશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આજનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 2 છે. જાણો કેવો રહેશે તમારો દિવસ?

આજનાં અંકઃ- મૂળ અંક:- 4 ભાગ્ય અંકઃ- 2 દિવસનો અંકઃ- 8 મહિનાનો અંકઃ- 2 ચિલત અંકઃ- 8

આજની વિશિષ્ટ યુતિ:- અંક 2ની અંક 4 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર યુતિ. અંક 4ની અંક 8 સાથે પરસ્પર પ્રબળ વિરોધી યુતિ અને અંક 8ની અંક 2 સાથે મિત્ર યુતિ.

અંકઃ-1

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 1, 10,19 કે 28 છે

મીડિયામાં કામ કરતી મહિલાઓને ખાસ અનુકૂળતા રહેશે. લાંબા સમયથી અટવાયેલું કામ પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે છે. થાક વધારે રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- આરાધ્યદેવ સામે દેસી ઘીનો દીવો પ્રગટાવીને પીળી મીઠાઈનો ભોગ ધરાવવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

--------------

અંકઃ-2

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 2, 11, 20 કે 29 છે

મનગમતું પરિણામ મેળવવા માટે તમારે તમારા વડીલ વ્યક્તિઓન મદદ લેવી પડી શકે છે. ટ્રાવેલ અને ટૂરિઝમ સાથે જોડાયેલાં લોકોને ખાસ લાભ મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- કુળદેવતાને પારંપરિક ભોગ ધરાવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

--------------

અંકઃ-3

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 3, 12, 21 કે 30 છે

સરકારી પક્ષ દ્વારા અનુકૂળતા લાભ અપાવી શકે છે. બાળકોના કરિયરને લગતી ચિંતા દૂર થઇ શકે છે. માનસિક સુકૂન રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગણેશ ભગવાનને ચંદનનું તિલક કરો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

--------------

અંકઃ-4

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 4,13, 22 કે 31 છે

નજીકના સંબંધોમાં કોઇનું સ્વાસ્થ્ય ચિંતા કરાવી શકે છે. વિશ્વાસઘાતથી બચવા માટે તમારે તમારી ખાસ વાતો તમારા પ્રિય વ્યક્તિને જણાવવી.

શું કરવુંઃ- કૂતરાને ગોળ-રોટલી આપો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

શુભ રંગઃ- જાંબુડિયો

--------------

અંકઃ-5

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 5, 14 કે 23 છે

કરિયરને લગતો મોટો અવસર સામે આવી શકે છે. આગળ વધીને તેનું સ્વાગત કરો. કોઇ મિત્રનો વ્યવહાર દુઃખનું કારણ બની શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- સંકટમોચન હનુમાનાષ્ટકનો પાઠ કરો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

--------------

અંકઃ-6

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 6, 15 કે 24 છે

જૂની વિવાદાસ્પદ વાત ફરી ચિંતા કરાવી શકે છે. કોઇપણ મોટો નિર્ણય કરતાં પહેલાં તેના અંગે યોગ્ય વિચારણાં કરી લો.

શું કરવુંઃ- શનિદેવને કાળા તલની તલપાપડી ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

શુભ રંગઃ- કાળો

--------------

અંકઃ-7

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 7, 16 કે 25 છે

તમારી નિરાશા ઉપર નિયંત્રણ રાખો, નહીંતર કામ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. યાત્રા લાભકારી રહી શકે છે. યાત્રા જેટલી દૂરની રહેશે, લાભની માત્રા તેટલી જ વધારે રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- રૂદ્રાક્ષના છોડમાં જળ ચઢાવીને તેની માટીનું તિલક કરો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

--------------

અંકઃ-8

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 8, 17 કે 26 છે

ભાગદોડની સરખામણીમાં સફળતાની ટકાવારી ઓછી રહ શકે છે. કળા ક્ષેત્રમાં પુરૂષોને સારો અવસર મળી શકે છે. આંખને લગતી સમસ્યા હોય તો તેમાં રાહત મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભૈરવ બાબાને કચોરી-સમોસા અને મોટી બુંદીના લાડવા ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

--------------

અંકઃ-9

જે લોકોની જન્મતારીખ 9, 18 કે 27 છે

નજીકના વ્યક્તિઓના સહયોગથી મોટી સફળતા કે લાભની પ્રાપ્તિ થઇ શકે છે. ઠેકેદારો અને ફિલ્મ-ટીવી સાથે જોડાયેલાં લોકોને સારો અવસર મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- મંદિર સંચાલનમાં ધનરાશિ ભેટ કરો

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

શુભ રંગઃ- ક્રીમ

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટની 16 વર્ષની છોકરી રૂ.500 લઈ હિરોઈન બનવા મુંબઈ ભાગી, છેડતી કરનારા ગુંડાઓને પાઠ ભણાવ્યો, 4 દિવસ બાદ પોલીસે શોધી કાઢી - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો