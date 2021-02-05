તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

11 ફેબ્રુઆરીનું અંક ભવિષ્ય:ગુરુવારે અંક 3ના જાતકોની દરેક ઇચ્છા પૂર્ણ થશે નહીં આ વાત તેમણે યાદ રાખવી પડશે

39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ન્યૂમેરોલોજિસ્ટ ડૉ. કુમાર ગણેશના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આજનો ભાગ્યશાળી અંક 9 છે. જાણો કેવો રહેશે તમારો દિવસ?

આજનાં અંકઃ- મૂળ અંક:- 2 ભાગ્ય અંકઃ- 9 દિવસનો અંકઃ- 3 મહિનાનો અંકઃ- 2 ચિલત અંકઃ- 8

આજની વિશિષ્ટ યુતિ:- અંક 2ની અંક 3 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર/મિત્ર યુતિ. અંક 3ની અંક 8 સાથે પરસ્પર મિત્ર યુતિ. અંક 8ની અંક 2-9 સાથે મિત્ર યુતિ અને અંક 9ની અંક 2 સાથે વિરોધી અને અંક 3 સાથે પ્રબળ મિત્ર યુતિ.

અંકઃ-1

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 1, 10,19 કે 28 છે

પરિજનોનો સાથ મળવાથી આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધશે. ઓફિસમાં ખાસ જવાબદારી મળી શકે છે. નાક-કાનને લગતી તકલીફ રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- શનિદેવ સામે તલના તેલનો દીવો પ્રગટાવવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 8

શુભ રંગઃ- કાળો

--------------

અંકઃ-2

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 2, 11, 20 કે 29 છે

જૂનું રોકાણ લાભ આપી શકે છે. પારિવારિક સ્થિતિઓ પરેશાન કરી શકે છે. પેટ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- હનુમાનજીને 2 લવિંગવાળું પાન ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 9

શુભ રંગઃ- લાલ

--------------

અંકઃ-3

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 3, 12, 21 કે 30 છે

નવા પ્રોજેક્ટ ઉપર કામ કરવાનું ઇચ્છો છો તો કરી લો. આ વાત યોગ્ય રીતે સમજી લેશો કે તમારી દરેક ઇચ્છા પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે નહીં.

શું કરવુંઃ- વાછરડાને ગોળ-રોટલી આપો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 7

શુભ રંગઃ- જાંબુડિયો

--------------

અંકઃ-4

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 4,13, 22 કે 31 છે

પ્રતિષ્ઠામાં વધારો થઇ શકે છે. તમારા નજીકના લોકો ઉપર નજર રાખો. બિલ્ડરોને સારો અવસર મળી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગણેશ ભગવાનને સાત્વિક વરક ચઢાવો

શુભ અંકઃ- 5

શુભ રંગઃ- લીલો

--------------

અંકઃ-5

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 5, 14 કે 23 છે

યાત્રા સફળ રહી શકે છે. અહીં-ત્યાંની વાતોથી ધ્યાન ભંગ થવાનો ખતરો માનસિક તણાવ વધારી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ગૌશાળામાં ધનરાશિ ભેટ કરો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 6

શુભ રંગઃ- ક્રીમ

--------------

અંકઃ-6

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 6, 15 કે 24 છે

પરિસ્થિતિઓની અનુકૂળતા માનસિક સુખ આપી શકે છે. સફળતાનો ગ્રાફ આશા પ્રમાણે રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- ભૈરવ બાબાને મોટી બુંદીના લાડવાનો ભોગ ધરાવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 4

શુભ રંગઃ- વાદળી

--------------

અંકઃ-7

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 7, 16 કે 25 છે

દીકરીને લગતી ચિંતા દૂર થઇ શકે છે. કોઇ નજીકના વ્યક્તિની સાંસારિક મદદ કરવી પડી શકે છે. ગળાને લગતી સમસ્યા રહેશે.

શું કરવુંઃ- સૂર્યદેવને અર્ઘ્ય આપીને તેનું જળ આંખ ઉપર લગાવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 1

શુભ રંગઃ- સોનેરી

--------------

અંકઃ-8

જે લોકોની જન્મ તારીખ 8, 17 કે 26 છે

કાર્યસ્થળમાં કામને લઇને ભાગદોડ કરવાનું વિચારો તો કરી લો, અનુકૂળ સમય છે. પિતૃપક્ષને લગતી અનુકૂળતા રહેશે. કમરનો દુખાવો રહી શકે છે.

શું કરવુંઃ- સિદ્ધ કુંજિકાસ્ત્રોતનો પાઠ કરો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 2

શુભ રંગઃ- સફેદ

--------------

અંકઃ-9

જે લોકોની જન્મતારીખ 9, 18 કે 27 છે

ભવિષ્ય અંગે લાંબી યોજના બનાવવા માટે સમય યોગ્ય છે. સામાજિક સ્તરે ઉલ્લેખનીય જવાબદારી નિભાવી શકો છો.

શું કરવુંઃ- સરસ્વતી દેવીને નાળાછડીની માળા પહેરાવો.

શુભ અંકઃ- 3

શુભ રંગઃ- પીળો

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતના ડુમસ રોડ પર કાર અને બાઈક વચ્ચે એક્સિડન્ટ, સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક પર જતા બે યુવકોના મોત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો