શનિવારનું રાશિફળ:શનિવારે વૃશ્ચિક જાતકોને ધાર્મિક અને અધ્યાત્મિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં આસ્થા વધશે, શારીરિક અને માનસિક થાક પણ રહેશે

શનિવાર, 6 માર્ચના રોજ ચંદ્ર આખો દિવસ વૃશ્ચિક રાશિમાં રહેશે. રાતમાં ચંદ્ર ધન રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે. આ દિવસે જ્યેષ્ઠા નક્ષત્ર છે. આ કારણે મૂસલ નામનો અશુભ યોગ બની રહ્યો છે. શનિવારનો કારક ગ્રહ શનિ છે. કોઈ પણ શનિ મંદિરમાં અથવા કોઈ જરૂરિયાતમંદ વ્યક્તિને તેલનું દાન કરો. 'શં શનૈશ્ચરાય નમઃ' મંત્રનો જાપ કરો.

6 માર્ચ, શનિવારનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે તે અંગે જાણીતા જ્યોતિષી ડો. અજય ભામ્બીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે તમારી રાશિ મુજબ.

મેષઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે આર્થિક યોજનાઓને ફળીભૂત કરવાનો યોગ્ય સમય છે. સંપૂર્ણ આત્મવિશ્વાસ સાથે તમારી ક્ષમતા પ્રમાણે કામ કરો. જમીનને લગતી ખરીદદારી કે વેચાણનું કામ પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કરિયરને લગતી કોઇ સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન મળવાથી સુખમય વાતાવરણ રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમારી કોઇ નકારાત્મક આદતને છોડવાની પણ કોશિશ કરવાની જરૂરિયાત છે. આ સમયે તમારા સ્પર્ધીઓની ગતિવિધિઓને ઇગ્નોર ન કરો. જો કોઇ પ્રકારના રૂપિયાની લેવડ-દેવડની વાત ચાલી રહી છે તો આજે તેને ટાળવામાં જ ભલાઈ છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયને લગતી કોઇ સમસ્યા ઉકેલાશે તથા કોઇ નવા કાર્યને શરૂ કરવાને લગતી રૂપરેખા બનશે.

લવઃ- ઘરમાં સુખમય વાતાવરણ જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વાતાવરણની અસર સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉપર થઇ શકે છે.

--------------------------------

વૃષભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સ્થાન પરિવર્તનને લગતી યોજનાઓને શરૂ કરવા માટે સમય યોગ્ય છે. ભાવુકતાની જગ્યાએ ચતુરાઈ અને વિવેકથી કામ લેવું પરિસ્થિતિને તમારી અનુકૂળ કરશે. તમારો સંતુલિત વ્યવહાર તમને શુભ-અશુભ પ્રત્યે સ્થિતિમાં તાલમેલ જાળવી રાખવામાં મદદ કરશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇની ખોટી વાત ઉપર ગુસ્સો કરવાની જગ્યાએ સમજણથી કામ લો. નહીંતર પરિસ્થિતિ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. કોઇપણ પરેશાનીમાં અનુભવી વ્યક્તિની સલાહ લો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક સ્થિતિ સારી રહેશે. રોકાણ કરવા માટે સમય યોગ્ય નથી.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવન સુખમય રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

મિથુનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમારે દિમાગની જગ્યાએ હ્રદયની વાત સાંભળવી. નિશ્ચિત જ તમને કોઇ પોઝિટિવ અનુભૂતિ થશે. પોઝિટિવ વ્યવહાર તમારા કાર્યોને યોજનાબદ્ધ રીતે પૂર્ણ કરવામાં મદદ કરશે. યુવા વર્ગ પણ ગંભીરતાથી જીવનના મૂલ્યોને સમજશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક-ક્યારેક વધારે કામના કારણે થોડો તણાવ રહી શકે છે. ઘરની સમસ્યાઓને સુધારવામાં પરિવારજનોનો સહયોગ અવશ્ય લેવો. વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ ખરાબ સંગતથી દૂર રહેવું.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક ગતિવિધિઓ સામાન્ય જ રહેશે.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવનમાં સરળતા રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કર્કઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ ગોચર તમારા માટે કોઇ નવી સફળતાનું નિર્માણ કરી રહ્યું છે, જે ભવિષ્યમાં તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. તમારી છેલ્લી થોડી ખામીઓથી બોધપાઠ લઇને તમે તમારી દિનચર્યામાં વધારે સુધાર લાવવાની કોશિશ કરો.

નેગેટિવઃ- વડીલ તથા અનુભવી લોકોની સલાહ લેવામાં સંકોચ ન કરો. થોડી નકારાત્મક પ્રવૃત્તિના લોકો તમને તમારા લક્ષ્યથી ભટકાવી શકે છે. અચાનક જ કોઇ મોટો ખર્ચ સામે આવવાથી બજેટ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પાર્ટનરશિપને લગતા કાર્યોમાં લાભદાયક પરિસ્થિતિ બની રહી છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધ સુખમય જળવાયેલાં રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માથાનો દુખાવો અને માઇગ્રેનની સમસ્યાથી રાહત મેળવવા માટે ખાનપાન અને દિનચર્યાને વ્યવસ્થિત રાખવી જરૂરી છે.

--------------------------------

સિંહઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- ઘરના કોઇ સભ્યની સફળતા અંગે ઉત્સવનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. જો આ સમયે કોઇ પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતું કાર્ય અટવાયેલું છે, તો તેને પણ પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે ઉત્તમ સમય છે. નજીકના સંબંધીઓ સાથે હળવું-મળવું સુખ આપી શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ઉધારને લગતા કોઇપણ પ્રકારના કાર્યોથી દૂર રહો, દગાબાજી થઇ શકે છે. કોઇપણ કામ ઉપર વધારે ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં ન કરીને તરત જ નિર્ણય લેવો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક કાર્ય પ્રણાલીમાં સુધાર લાવવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- ઘરની નાની-મોટી વાતને ઇગ્નોર કરતાં શીખો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વધારે કામના ભારને લીધે પગમાં દુખાવો અને થાકની સ્થિતિ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કન્યાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજની સ્થિતિ ખૂબ જ સંતોષજનક છે. દરેક પરિસ્થિતિમાં તમે તાલમેલ જાળવી રાખશો. ઘરમાં કોઇ ધાર્મિક ઉત્સવને લગતી યોજના પણ બનશે. ઘરમાં પરિવારજનો સાથે સમય પસાર કરીને તમે ફ્રેશ અનુભવ કરશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- જો કોઇને વચન આપ્યું છે, તો તેને પૂર્ણ કરો. નહીંતર લોકો સામે તમારી છાપ ખરાબ પણ થઇ શકે છે. બાળકોની ગતિવિધિઓ અને સંગત ઉપર પણ નજર રાખવી જરૂરી છે. તેમને પોઝિટિવ ગતિવિધિઓમાં વ્યસ્ત રાખો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં કોઇપણ નવું કામ શરૂ કરતાં પહેલાં ઘરના વડીલો તથા અનુભવી વ્યક્તિઓની સલાહ લો.

લવઃ- ઘરમા મહેમાનોની અવર-જવરથી વાતાવરણ સુખમય જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગળામાં ઇન્ફેક્શન થઇ શકે છે.

--------------------------------

તુલાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ વિશેષ કાર્યને લગતી યોજનાઓ આજે શરૂ થશે. લોકોની ચિંતા કર્યા વિના તમારી યોગ્યતા પ્રમાણે કામ કરો. ચોક્કસ તમને સફળતા મળી શકશે. સામાજિક સીમા પણ વધી શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક ઇગો અને અતિ આત્મવિશ્વાસ તમને તમારા લક્ષ્યથી ભટકાવી શકે છે. ખોટા ખર્ચ ઉપર નિયંત્રણ રાખો, અચાનક જ કોઇ મોટો ખર્ચ આજે તમારી સામે આવી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- મોટાભાગના વ્યવસાયિક કાર્યો નિર્વિઘ્ન પૂર્ણ થતાં જશે.

લવઃ- ઘરનું વાતાવરણ મધુર જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સાંધામાં દુખાવાની સમસ્યા વધી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે તમારા કાર્યને જેટલી મહેનતથી કરશો, તેના પ્રમાણે તમને યોગ્ય પરિણામ પણ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. ધાર્મિક અને અધ્યાત્મિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં પણ તમારી આસ્થા રહેશે. તમારી જીવનશૈલીમાં પોઝિટિવ પરિવર્તન આવી શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- આ સમયે વ્યક્તિગત જીવન સાથે જોડાયેલાં કોઇપણ કાર્યમાં રિસ્ક ન લો. મોટું નુકસાન થવાની શક્યતા છે. ઘરના વડીલોનું માન-સન્માન જાળવી રાખો. તેમની સલાહ અને માર્ગદર્શનનું પાલન કરો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આજે માર્કેટિંગને લગતા બધા કાર્યોને ટાળો તો સારું રહેશે.

લવઃ- વધારે કામ હોવા છતાં તમે પરિવાર માટે સમય કાઢી શકશો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- શારીરિક અને માનસિક થાક રહેશે.

--------------------------------

ધનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સંતોષજનક સમય ચાલી રહ્યો છે. ઉતાવળની જગ્યાએ શાંતિથી કામ પૂર્ણ કરવાની કોશિશ કરો. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી ચાલી રહેલી પરેશાનીઓ તમારી પોઝિટિવ તથા સંતુલિત કાર્યપ્રણાલી દ્વારા ઉકેલાઇ જશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કે કોઇ મિત્ર કે સંબંધીની ખોટી સલાહ તમારા માટે પરેશાનીનું કારણ બની શકે છે. તમારા નિર્ણયને જ આજે પ્રાથમિકતા આપો. સ્વભાવમાં ઇગો અને અતિ આત્મવિશ્વાસ જેવી નકારાત્મક પરિસ્થિતિઓ ઉપર કાબૂ મેળવવું જરૂરી છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આવકના સાધનોમાં ઘટાડો આવી શકે છે.

લવઃ- તમારા મુશ્કેલ સમયમાં જીવનસાથી તથા પરિવારજનોનો સહયોગ તમારા માટે સંજીવનીનું કામ કરશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પાચન પ્રણાલી નબળી રહી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

મકરઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયના થાકને દૂર કરવા માટે અને સુકૂન મેળવવા માટે થોડો સમય તમારા રસના કાર્યોમાં પસાર કરો. રચનાત્મક તથા મન પ્રમાણે ગતિવિધિઓમાં વ્યસ્તતા તમને નવી ઊર્જા પ્રદાન કરશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇપણ જોખમી કાર્યને કરવાથી દૂર રહો. બેદરકારીમાં આવીને કોઇ નિયમનું ઉલ્લંઘન ન કરો. કોઇ કાયદાકીય વિવાદમાં ફસાઇ શકો છો. તમારી દિનચર્યાને વ્યવસ્થિત રાખવી જરૂરી છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક ક્ષેત્રમાં મેનેજમેન્ટ તથા કર્મચારીઓની વચ્ચે તાલમેલ જાળવી રાખવો જરૂરી છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધ એકબીજા સાથે ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વધારે તણાવના કારણે હોર્મોનને લગતી મુશ્કેલીઓ વધી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

કુંભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે દિનચર્યામાં થોડો ફેરફાર આવશે, આ ફેરફાર તમારા માટે પોઝિટિવ રહેશે. મહિલાઓ માટે વિશેષ રૂપથી લાભદાયક પરિસ્થિતિઓ બની રહી છે. કોઇ સમારોહમાં જવાનું પણ આમંત્રણ મળી શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કે કોઇ વિતેલી નકારાત્મક વાતનો પ્રભાવ તમારી કાર્યક્ષમતા ઉપર પડી શકે છે. પેમેન્ટની લેવડ-દેવડ કરતી સમયે સાવધાની જાળવો. કોઇપણ પ્રકારની ઉધારીના કારણે સંબંધ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે વ્યવસાયિક સ્થિતિ સારી બની રહી છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીમાં સહયોગાત્મક વ્યવહાર જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પગમાં દુખાવા અને સોજાની સમસ્યા વધી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

મીનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓમાં કોઇ સમારોહમાં લોકો સાથે હળવું-મળવું સુખ આપી શકે છે. થોડા અનુભવી લોકોના સાનિધ્યમાં તમને પોઝિટિવિટીનો અનુભવ પણ મળશે. પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતા કોઇ કામને પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે યોગ્ય સમય છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમરી યોજનાઓ અને ગતિવિધિઓની ચર્ચા કોઇની સામે કરશો નહીં. તમારા કામને ઘરના અન્ય લોકો સાથે વહેંચો, તેનાથી તમે તમારા કામને ખૂબ જ સરળતાથી પૂર્ણ કરી શકશો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં તમારી સમજણ અને વિવેક દ્વારા વ્યવસ્થામાં સુધાર આવી શકે છે.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવનમાં નાની-મોટી નકારાત્મક વાતને ઇગ્નોર કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કોઇ પ્રકારની એલર્જી અને પેટ ખરાબ થવાની સમસ્યા રહેશે.

