શનિવારનું રાશિફળ:શનિવારે મિથુન જાતકોનો મોટાભાગનો સમય સામાજિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં પસાર થશે

25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • 12માંથી 7 રાશિ માટે દિવસ સારો જશે

છ ફેબ્રુઆરી, શનિવારના રોજ ધ્રુવ તથા અમૃત નામના બે શુભ યોગ બની રહ્યાં છે, જેનો સીધો ફાયદો 7 રાશિને મળશે. વૃષભ રાશિ પોતાના કામકાજમાં કંઈક નવું કરવાની યોજના બનાવશે અને તેને કારણે બિઝનેસમાં ફાયદો થશે. સિંહ રાશિના જાતકોને મહેનતનું ફળ મળશે. બિઝનેસમાં સારો ઓર્ડર મળવાની શક્યતા છે. તુલા રાશિને વેપારમાં નવો એગ્રીમેન્ટ થઈ શકે છે. આ રાશિના યુવા જાતકોને નોકરી સંબંધિત સારા સમાચાર મળી શકે છે. વૃશ્ચિક રાશિના જાતકો મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વ્યક્તિને મળશે, જેથી કામમાં ફાયદો થશે. આ રાશિના મલ્ટિનૅશનલ કંપનીમાં નોકરી કરતાં જાતકોને પ્રગતિની તક મળશે. ધન રાશિ માટે દિવસ સારો રહેશે. કુંભ રાશિના અટકેલાં પૈસા સરળતાથી મળશે. મીન રાશિ માટે બપોર પછીનો સમય સારો જશે. કોઈ પ્રભાવશાળી વ્યક્તિની મદદથી મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ મેળવશે. આ ઉપરાંત મેષ, મિથુન, કર્ક, કન્યા તથા મકર રાશિના જાતકો માટે દિવસ મધ્યમ રહેશે.

6 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શનિવારનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે તે અંગે જાણીતા જ્યોતિષી ડો. અજય ભામ્બીના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે તમારી રાશિ મુજબ.

મેષઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમય આકરી મહેનત અને પરીક્ષાનો છે. આ સમયે તમે તમારી દિનચર્યામાં થોડો ફેરફાર લાવવાની કોશિશ કરી રહ્યા છો, તે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. થોડો સમય આત્મ કેન્દ્રિત થઇને તમારા અંગે ચિંતનમાં પસાર કરો.

નેગેટિવઃ- અકારણ જ મનમાં થોડી નિરાશા જેવી સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે. રૂપયાની ઉધારીને લગતી લેવડ-દેવડ ન કરો. નજીકના સંબંધીઓ સાથે કોઇપણ પ્રકારની ગેરસમજ ઊભી થવાથી સંબંધ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારમાં કામ તથા પ્રોડક્ટની ક્વોલિટીને સારી જાળવી રાખો.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવન મધુર રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

વૃષભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે તમારા પોતાના દ્વારા લીધેલાં નિર્ણય વધારે યોગ્ય રહેશે. અન્ય ઉપર નિર્ભર રહેશો નહીં. આ સમય તમારા વ્યક્તિત્વ અને પર્સનાલિટીને નિખારવાનો છે. તેમાં તમને સફળતા પણ પ્રાપ્ત થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- પોતાના અહંકાર ઉપર નિયંત્રણ રાખો. જેના કારણે તમારી માનહાનિ થઇ શકે છે. થોડો સમય પરિવાર અને નજીકના સંબંધીઓ સાથે સંબંધને મધુર બનાવવામાં પસાર કરો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં રિનોવેશનને લગતી થોડી યોજનાઓ બનશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીમાં સારો તાલમેલ જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મિથુનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સામાજિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં તમારો મોટાભાગનો સમય પસાર થશે. પરિવારમાં ચાલી રહેલી અવ્યવસ્થાને પણ દૂર કરવા માટે તમે થોડા મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ પગલા ભરશો. કોઇ શુભચિંતકનો આશીર્વાદ અને શુભકામનાઓ તમને વરદાન જેમ અનુભવ થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- પાડોસીઓ સાથે કોઇ પ્રકારનો મનમુટાવ થઇ શકે છે. સંબંધો ખરાબ ન થાય તેનું ધ્યાન રાખો. કોઇ સાથે વાતચીત કરતી સમયે તમારા શબ્દો ઉપર વિશેષ ધ્યાન રાખો. કટુ ભાષાનો પ્રયોગ કરવો યોગ્ય નથી. તમારી કોઇપણ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વાત કોઇ સામે જાહેર થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પારિવારિક વ્યસ્તતાના કારણે વેપારમાં વધારે ધ્યાન આપી શકશો નહીં.

લવઃ- તમારી કોઇપણ સમસ્યાને જીવનસાથી કે ઘરના અનુભવી વ્યક્તિ સામે જાહેર કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કોઇ પ્રકારની ઈજા થવાની સંભાવના બની રહી છે.

--------------------------------

કર્કઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમારા જ વિશે વિચારો તથા તમારા માટે જ કામ કરો. આજે તમને કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થવાની છે. થોડા પરિવારના વિવાદ પણ ઉકેલવા માટે સમય અનુકૂળ છે. બાળકોના અભ્યાસને લગતા કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય ઉપર પણ વિચાર થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- આ સમયે અચાનક એવા ખર્ચ સામે આવશે જ્યાં કાપ મુકવો શક્ય નથી, આ સમયે વધારે સમજી-વિચારીને તમારા કાર્યોને અંજામ આપો. બિનજરૂરી કોઇ યાત્રાના કારણે દિનચર્યા ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે તમારી કાર્યક્ષમતાને સાબિત કરવા માટે ખૂબ જ વધારે મહેનત કરવી પડશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે કોઇ કારણોસર વાદ-વિવાદ થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- થાકના કારણે નસમાં દુખાવાની ફરિયાદ રહી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

સિંહઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ તમારા પક્ષમાં છે. તમારી મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ યોજનાઓને શરૂ કરવાનો યોગ્ય સમય છે. તમારી પ્રતિભા અને ક્ષમતા બધા સામે જાહેર થશે. જેનાથી તમને થોડી સફળતા પણ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. કોઇ સમાજ સેવા કરતી સંસ્થાઓને લગતી ગતિવિધિઓમાં પણ ઉત્તમ સમય પસાર થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- બિનજરૂરી કાર્યો ઉપર ખર્ચ કરતી સમયે તમારા બજેટનું ધ્યાન રાખો. વાહન કે ઘરને લગતી લોન લેવાની યોજના બનાવી રહ્યા છો તો તમારી ક્ષમતાથી વધારે લેવાનો પ્રયાસ ન કરો. વિદ્યાર્થી અને યુવા વર્ગ ફાલતૂ ગતિવિધિઓની અપેક્ષાએ પોતાના લક્ષ્ય ઉપર વધારે ધ્યાન આપે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક કાર્યોમાં તમને તમારી મહેનત પ્રમાણે પરિણામ પ્રાપ્ત થશે.

લવઃ- ઘર તથા વ્યવસાયમાં યોગ્ય તાલમેલ જાળવી રાખવાથી ઘરનું વાતાવરણ સુખદ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કન્યાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સમય તમારા માટે સારું વાતાવરણ તૈયાર કરી રહ્યું છે. તમારી કાર્યક્ષમતા અને યોગ્યતાને ઓળખો. ઘર તથા સમાજમાં તમારી વિશેષ રૂપથી પ્રાથમિકતા રહેશે. પરિવાર સાથે કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રાને લગતો પ્રોગ્રામ પણ બની શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમારી ઉન્નતિને જોઇને બધા લોકોમાં ઇર્ષ્યાની ભાવના આવી શકે છે. આ બધાને ઇગ્નોર કરીને તમે તમારા સ્વભાવમાં સહજતા અને મધુરતા જાળવી રાખવાની કોશિશ કરો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- મીડિયા તથા ઓનલાઇન કાર્યો સાથે જોડાયેલાં વેપારમાં સફળ રહેશો.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક વાતાવરણ સુખમય અને મધુર રહી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કબજિયાત અને ગેસના કારણે પરેશાન રહી શકો છો.

--------------------------------

તુલાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે અદભૂત માનસિક શાંતિનો અનુભવ થશે. તમે તમારા આત્મવિશ્વાસ અને મનોબળની મદદે કોઇ ખાસ લક્ષ્ય પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની કોશિશ કરશો. ઘરમાં કોઇ પ્રિય વ્યક્તિના આવવાથી સુખ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. અનેક યોજનાઓ ઉપર ગંભીરતાથી ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં પણ થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમારા સ્વભાવમાં ભાવુકતા હોવાના કારણે કોઇ નાની નકારાત્મક વાત તમને પરેશાન કરી શકે છે. અન્ય લોકોની વાતોમાં ન આવીને તમે તમારા કામથી જ અર્થ રાખો તો સારું રહેશે. આ સમયે ખર્ચ ઉપર નિયંત્રણ કરવું.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારમાં આજે કોઇપણ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણયને ટાળો તો સારું રહેશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીની વચ્ચે મધુર તાલમેલ જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેશે.

--------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમારા પોઝિટિવ અને સંતુલિત વિચાર તમારા કાર્યોને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં મદદગાર સાબિત થશે, સમય અનુકૂળ છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓ તથા યુવાઓને સ્પર્ધામાં સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની ઉત્તમ સંભાવનાઓ છે. એટલે સંપૂર્ણ રીતે એકાગ્ર રહીને તમારા લક્ષ્ય પ્રત્યે ધ્યાન આપો.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક વધારે ઉતાવળ તથા બેદરકારી કરવું નુકસાન આપી શકેછે. આવક સાથે ખર્ચ પણ વધારે રહેશે. કોઇપણ પ્રકારના વિવાદની સ્થિતિ બનવાની જગ્યાએ ધૈર્ય અને સંયમથી કામ લો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયમાં કોઇપણ નવું કામ કરતાં પહેલાં તેના અંગે સંપૂર્ણ જાણકારી પ્રાપ્ત કરી લો.

લવઃ- વધારે કામના કારણે પતિ-પત્ની એકબીજા સાથે સમય પસાર કરી શકશે નહીં.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય અંગે આ સમયે બેદરકારી કરવી નુકસાનદાયી સાબિત થશે.

--------------------------------

ધનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇપણ મુશ્કેલ સ્થિતિને સમજી-વિચારીને તથા શાંતિથી ઉકેલવાની કોશિશ કરો. અધ્યાત્મિક અને ધાર્મિક કાર્યો પ્રત્યે રસ વધશે. ઘરમા મહેમાનો આવી શકે છે. એકબીજા સાથે મળવું સુખ આપશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ઘરમાં કોઇ વડીલ વ્યક્તિના સ્વાસ્થ્યને લઇને થોડી ચિંતા રહેશે. આ સમયે અન્યના અંગત મામલે કોઇપણ પ્રકારની દખલ ન કરો અને કોઇ સલાહ પણ ન આપો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વર્તમાન વેપાર સિવાય થોડા અન્ય ક્ષેત્રોમાં પણ તમારું ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત રાખો.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી સાથે સંબંધ મધુરતા પૂર્ણ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કોઇપણ પ્રકારનું રિસ્ક લેવાની પ્રવૃત્તિથી દૂર રહો.

--------------------------------

મકરઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- વિદ્યાર્થીઓના અભ્યાસ કે કરિયરને લગતી કોઇ સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન મળશે. કોઇપણ કાર્યને કરતાં પહેલાં તેના પોઝિટિવ અને નેગેટિવ સ્તર અંગે વિચાર કરો. તેનાથી અનેક બાબતો યોગ્ય બનતી જશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કોઇ નજીકના મિત્ર કે પાડોસીઓ સાથે નાની વાતને લઇને સંબંધ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. બાળકોનો કોઇ જિદ્દી અને અડિયલ વ્યવહાર તમારા માટે ચિંતાનું કારણ બની શકે છે. ગુસ્સાની જગ્યાએ સંયમથી કામ લો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારમાં છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી જે ગતિવિધિઓ અટવાયેલી હતી આજે તે ફરી યોગ્ય રીતે શરૂ કરવાનો સમય આવી ગયો છે.

લવઃ- ઘરની કોઇપણ સમસ્યાને એકબીજા સાથે બેસીને ઉકેલવાની કોશિશ કરો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કોઇ પ્રકારનું ઇન્ફેક્શન થવાની સ્થિતિ બની શકે છે.

--------------------------------

કુંભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે અટવાયેલાં કે ઉધાર આપેલાં રૂપિયા પાછા આવી શકે છે. એટલે આર્થિક ગતિવિધિઓ ઉપર તમારું વિશેષ ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરો. તમે તમારી વાતો દ્વારા કોઇપણ કામ કઢાવી શકો છો.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇ સમયે અકારણ જ મનમાં નિરાશા અને નકારાત્મક વિચાર અનુભવ કરશો. આ તમારી શંકા જ રહેશે. આ સમયે અન્યના વ્યક્તિગત કાર્યોમાં બિલકુલ દખલ ન કરો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારમાં નવા પ્રસ્તાવ મળી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક જીવનમાં એક પછી એક પરેશાનીઓ આવશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માનસિક તણાવના કારણે હોર્મોનને લગતા ફેરફાર થશે.

--------------------------------

મીનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે બપોર પછી ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ સારી રહેશે. કોઇ રાજનૈતિક કે પ્રભાવશાળી વ્યક્તિ દ્વારા તમને મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થઇ શકે છે. નજીકના સંબંધીઓ સાથે મેલજોલ તથા એકબીજાના વિચારોનું આદાન-પ્રદાન તમારી દિનચર્યામાં પોઝિટિવ પરિવર્તન લાવશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- આ વાતનું ધ્યાન રાખવું જરૂરી છે કે તમારી કોઇપણ યોજના સાર્વજનિક થાય નહીં. નહીંતર બનતા કાર્યોમાં મુશ્કેલી આવી શકે છે. યુવા વર્ગમાં ફાલતૂના કાર્યોમાં તમારો સમય ખરાબ ન કરીને ભવિષ્યને લગતી રૂપરેખાને તૈયાર કરવામાં લગાવો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આજે ફોન કોલ દ્વારા કોઇ વ્યવસાયિક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સૂચના પ્રાપ્ત થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી સાથે સંબંધો ગાઢ બનશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેશે.

