4 નવેમ્બરનું રાશિફળ:બુધવારે મેષ જાતકોને મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સમાચાર મળશે, પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે કોઇ વાતને લઇને વિવાદ પણ થશે

6 કલાક પહેલા
આજે, ચાર નવેમ્બરના રોજ કરવા ચોથ છે. આજે 4 રાજયોગ સહિત સાત શુભ યોગ બન્યા છે. શિવ, અમૃત, સર્વાર્થસિદ્ધિ, શંખ, ગજકેસરી, હંસ અને દીર્ઘાયુ નામના રાજયોગ પણ બની રહ્યાં છે.

4 નવેમ્બર, બુધવારનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે તે અંગે જાણીતા જ્યોતિષ ડો. અજય ભામ્બી પાસેથી જાણો તમારી રાશિ મુજબ.

મેષઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- સફળતા મેળવવાની ઉતાવળમાં કોઇપણ અયોગ્ય કાર્ય અને તમારો ગુસ્સાવાળો વ્યવહાર તમારી યોજના ઉપર પાણી ફેરવી શકે છે. કોઇ વિપરીત લિંગી વ્યક્તિ સાથે વ્યવહાર કરતી સમયે મર્યાદાનું ધ્યાન અવશ્ય રાખો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયના વિસ્તારને લગતી કોઇપણ યોજનાને આજે ટાળો.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે કોઇ વાતને લઇને વિવાદ ઊભો થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સિઝન બદલાવાના કારણે અપચો અને ભૂખ ન લાગવા જેવી પરેશાની અનુભવ થઇ શકે છે.

--------------------------------

વૃષભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- ધન પ્રાપ્તિના નવા સ્ત્રોત પ્રાપ્ત થશે. કોઇ નજીકના સંબંધીના ઘરે સમારોહમાં આમંત્રિત થવાનો અવસર પ્રાપ્ત થશે. ઘણાં લાંબા સમય પછી લોકોને મળવાથી સુખની પ્રાપ્તિ થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇ બહારના વ્યક્તિની વાતો ઉપર વધારે વિશ્વાસ ન કરો. કોઇપણ નિર્ણય લેતાં પહેલાં તેના સારા-ખરાબ પાસા ઉપર વિચાર કરો. અતિ આત્મવિશ્વાસની સ્થિતિથી પણ બચવું.

વ્યવસાયઃ- તમારા સંપર્ક સૂત્રોને વધારે મજબૂત કરો. સાથે જ માર્કેટિંગને લગતાં કાર્યો ઉપર આજે વધારે ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરવાથી અટવાયેલાં કામ પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- વધારે વ્યસ્તતાના કારણે પરિવારને લગતાં કાર્યોમાં તમારા જીવનસાથી તથા પારિવારિક સભ્યોની મદદ લો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મિથુનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમારી કાર્ય ક્ષમતા ઉપર પૂર્ણ વિશ્વાસ રાખીને તમારી યોજનાઓને ગતિ આપો. તમને સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થશે. સાથે જ, વ્યસ્તતાના કારણે તમે તમારા ઘર-પરિવારના સુખ માટે પણ સમય કાઢશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- બાળકો ઉપર વધારે નિયંત્રણ રાખવાની જગ્યાએ તેમની સાથે મિત્રો જેવો વ્યવહાર કરો. કેમ કે, વધારે અનુશાસન રાખવાથી તેમના સ્વાભિમાનને ઠેસ પહોંચી શકે છે. તથા હીનતાની ભાવના પણ જન્મી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયમાં હાલ કઇંક નવું કરવાની જગ્યાએ વર્તમાન ગતિવિધિઓ ઉપર જ તમારું ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરો.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક સભ્યોને થોડી પ્રાઇવસી આપો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કર્કઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- જો કોઇ કોર્ટ કેસને લગતો મામલો ચાલી રહ્યો છે, તો તેનો નિર્ણય તમારા પક્ષમાં રહેવાના યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. એટલે તમારા પક્ષને મજબૂત કરવાનું શીખો. કોઇ જૂના મિત્રને મળવાતી જૂની યાદ ફરી તાજા થઇ શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કે, કોઇ પાડોસી કે બહારના વ્યક્તિ સાથે કોઇ મુદ્દાને લઇને વિવાદ થઇ શકે છે. તમારો મોટાભાગનો સમય કામ અને ઘરમાં જ પસાર કરો. બાળકોને લગતી કોઇ સમસ્યાનું નિવારણ લાવવા માટે તમારો સહયોગ જરૂરી છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં ગંભીરતાથી ધ્યાન આપવું જરૂરી છે.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી સાથે સંબંધો મધુર જાળવી રાખવામાં તમારી મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ભૂમિકા રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કબજિયાત તથા પેટમાં દુખાવાની સમસ્યા રહેશે.

--------------------------------

સિંહઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ પારિવારના લોકો કે સંબંધીઓ સાથે ચાલી રહેલો કોઇ મામલો ઉકેલવા માટે સમય ઉત્તમ છે. કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વ્યક્તિનો સહયોગ તમારા કાર્યોને વધારે સુગમ બનાવશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇપણ નિર્ણય લેવામાં હ્રદયની જગ્યાએ દિમાગથી કામ લેવું. ભાવુકતામાં આવીને તમે તમારું જ નુકસાન કરી શકે છો. કોઇ અન્ય વ્યક્તિ પણ તમારો ખોટો ફાયદો ઉઠાવી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતાં કાર્યોમાં કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ડીલ ફાઇનલ થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- તમારી વ્યસ્ત દિનચર્યામાંથી થોડો સમય પરિવારના લોકો માટે કાઢો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કન્યાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તહેવારોના વાતાવરણમાં ઘરની સજાવટનો સામાન તથા ભેટની ખરીદારીમાં સમય પસાર થશે. કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ પ્રોજેક્ટમાં રૂપિયાનું રોકાણ કરવું વધારે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇ મિત્ર કે નજીકના સંબંધી સાથે થોડી ગેરસમજ ઊભી થવાના કારણે કટુતા આવી શકે છે. જેના કારણે મન નિરાશ રહેશે. કોશિશ કરવા છતાં ઘરના વડીલોની સલાહથી સંબંધ ફરી મધુર થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- હાલ થોડા સમયથી તમે જે વેપારમાં ફેરફારને લગતી નીતિઓ બનાવી રહ્યા હતાં, આજે તેના ઉપર અમલ કરવાનો યોગ્ય સમય છે.

લવઃ- તમારું સંપૂર્ણ ધ્યાન પરિવારના સુખમાં જ લગાવો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ઉધરસ, તાવ અને શરદીની ફરિયાદ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

તુલાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે અચાનક જ કોઇ લાંબા સમયથી ખોવાયેલી વસ્તુ મળી શકે છે. સામાજિક અને રાજનૈતિક ક્ષેત્રમાં પણ તમારું વર્ચસ્વ રહેશે. વ્યસ્ત હોવા છતાં ઘરને લગતી જવાબદારીઓને સમજીને તેને ગંભીરતા સાથે પૂર્ણ કરશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- અચાનક જ કોઇ મોટો ખર્ચ સામે આવી જવાથી આર્થિક સ્થિતિ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. આ સમય ધૈર્ય અને સંયમથી કામ લેવાનો છે. વધારે ગુસ્સો અને તણાવ હાવી થવાની પરિસ્થિતિઓ વધારે ગંભીર થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયમાં કોઇપણ પ્રકારનું રિસ્ક લેવાનું ટાળો.

લવઃ- ઘરના વડીલોની સેવા અને દેખરેખમાં તમારા જીવનસાથીનો પૂર્ણ સહયોગ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વાહન દ્વારા ઈજા પહોંચવાની સંભાવના છે.

--------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે થોડાં અનુભવી તથા જવાબદાર લોકોના માર્ગદર્શનમાં તમને કઇંક શીખવા મળી શકે છે. તમને જીવનની એક અલગ હકીકત જાણ થશે. કોઇ નવા વિષય ઉપર જ્ઞાન અને આધ્યાત્મિક જાણકારી મેળવવામાં પણ રસ રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- બધું જ ધ્યાન તમારા ઉપર કેન્દ્રિત રાખવાના કારણે તમે પારિવારિક અને સામાજિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં સામેલ થઇ શકશો નહીં. તેના કારણે માનહાનિ પણ થઇ શકે છે. તમે આ બાબતોની ચિંતા ન કરીને તમારા મન પ્રમાણે જ કામ કરશો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આજે વ્યવસાયમાં તમારું કોઇ ખાસ યોગદાન રહેશે નહીં.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધ સારા જળવાયેલાં રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બદલાતા વાતાવરણના કારણે એલર્જી અને તાવ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

ધનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- પ્રોપર્ટીની ખરીદારીને લગતી યોજના બની રહી છે તો આજે સમય સારો છે. સુખ-સુવિધાને લગતી વસ્તુઓ તથા ભેટની ખરીદારીમાં પણ સમય પસાર થશે. તમારું કર્મ અને પુરુષાર્થ તમારા દરેક કામમાં સફળતા અને ઉપલબ્ધિ પ્રાપ્ત કરાવશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- નજીકના સંબંધીઓ કે ભાઇઓ સાથે સંબંધ મધુર જાળવીને રાખો કેમ કે, કોઇ પ્રકારનો વિવાદ ઊભો થવાની સ્થિતિ બની રહી છે. બહારના વ્યક્તિઓએ પોતાના વ્યક્તિગત સંબંધોમાં દખલ ન કરવી.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આજે મોટાભાગનો સમય માર્કેટિંગ તથા બહારની ગતિવિધિઓને લગતાં કાર્યો પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પસાર કરવો.

લવઃ- ઘરના કોઇ મુદ્દાને લઇને પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે તણાવ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગભરામણ તથા ચક્કર આવવાની સમસ્યા રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મકરઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમારા પોઝિટિવ અને સંતુલિત વિચાર તમને આગળ વધવા તથા તમારા કાર્યોને યોગ્ય રીતે પૂર્ણ કરવામાં મદદગાર સાબિત થશે. ભાવુકતાની જગ્યાએ વ્યવહારિક દૃષ્ટિકોણ રાખવો તમારા કાર્યોમાં મદદગાર રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇપણ પ્રકારનું રોકાણ હાલ ટાળો. કેમ કે, આ સમયે ધનને લગતી થોડી નુકસાનદાયક સ્થિતિ બની રહી છે. સંપત્તિને લગતાં વિવાદમાં ધ્યાન રાખવું કે ભાઇઓ સાથે વિવાદ થાય નહીં.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક પ્રતિષ્ઠામાં અનુભવી અને પરિવારના વડીલ સભ્યોનો સહયોગ અને સહમતિથી કામ કરવું સમસ્યાઓને ઉકેલી શકે છે.

લવઃ- પરિવાર તથા સંબંધીઓને મળવાનું તથા હરવા-ફરવાના પ્રોગ્રામ બનશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કુંભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે નક્ષત્રો તથા ભાગ્ય તમારા પક્ષમાં છે. થોડા સમયથી ચાલી રહેલી પરેશાનીઓ તમારા પોઝિટિવ દૃષ્ટિકોણ અને સંતુલિત વિચારો દ્વારા ઉકેલાઇ જશે. તમે ફરી એક નવી ઊર્જા સાથે તમારા કામ ઉપર ધ્યાન આપી શકશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક તમારો અતિ આત્મવિશ્વાસ તથા ઈગો તમારા માટે જ પરેશાનીનું કારણ બની શકે છે. તમારી આ ખામીઓમાં સુધાર લાવવો ખૂબ જ જરૂરી છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે પણ ભૂમિને લગતાં વિવાદને શાંતિપૂર્ણ રીતે ઉકેલો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયને વધારવા માટે મીડિયા તથા માર્કેટિંગને લગતાં કાર્યોમાં વિશેષ ધ્યાન આપો.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક વાતાવરણ ખૂબ જ પોઝિટિવ જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મીનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમે તમારા સિદ્ધાંતો ઉપર અડગ રહીને રાજનીતિ તથા સામાજિક લોકો વચ્ચે એક મિસાલ કાયમ કરશો. કોઇ મિત્રની મુશ્કેલીમાં તેમનો સહયોગ કરવો તમારી આત્માને સુખ પ્રદાન કરશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ નકારાત્મક ગતિવિધિ જાણ થવાથી મન નિરાશ રહેશે. પરંતુ તમારું સમજદારીથી કામ લેવું સમસ્યાઓનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં ખૂબ જ સક્ષમ રહેશે. આ સમયે વ્યવહારિક દૃષ્ટિકોણ રાખવો વધારે યોગ્ય છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક ઉદેશ્યને લઇને કોઇ નજીકની યાત્રા સંભવ છે.

લવઃ- વ્યસ્તતાના કારણે તમે ઘર-પરિવારની દેખરેખમાં યોગ્ય સમય આપી શકશો નહીં.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ઉધરસ, તાવ જેવી સમસ્યા હોય તો બેદરકારી કરશો નહીં.

