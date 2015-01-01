તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

17 નવેમ્બરનું રાશિફળ:મંગળવારનું ગ્રહ-ગોચર અને ભાગ્ય જાતકોના પક્ષમાં રહેશે, આજનો દિવસ કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

17 નવેમ્બર, મંગળવારનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે તે અંગે જાણીતા જ્યોતિષ ડો. અજય ભામ્બી પાસેથી જાણો તમારી રાશિ મુજબ.

મેષઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે હળતા-મળતા વખતે આ વાતનું ધ્યાન રાખો કે, કોઇ જૂની નકારાત્મક વાત ફરી સામે આવે નહીં. નહીંતર સંબંધમાં વધારે અંતર આવી જશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું મન તેમના અભ્યાસથી હટી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે વ્યવયાસિક ગતિવિધિઓ ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે સંબંધ મધુર રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- નકારાત્મક વિચારોને હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં.

--------------------------------

વૃષભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ ગોચર તથા ભાગ્ય તમારા પક્ષમાં છે, તેનો ભરપૂર ઉપયોગ કરો. બધા મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ સરળતાથી બનતાં જશે. ઘર તથા વ્યવસાય બંને જગ્યાએ યોગ્ય તાલમેલ જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- વર્તમાન ગતિવિધિઓ ઉપર કોઇપણ જૂની બાબતો હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં. કેમ કે, આ સમયે કોઇ પ્રિય મિત્ર સાથે સંબંધ ખરાબ થવાની સ્થિતિ બની રહી છે. તમારા ગુસ્સા અને કડવી વાતો ઉપર અંકુશ જાળવો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કંસલ્ટેન્સી તથા પબ્લિક ડીલિંગને લગતાં લોકો પોતાના કાર્યોને વધારે ગંભીરતાથી લે, કેમ કે આ સમય ફાયદાકારક ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ બની રહી છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધોમાં તાલમેલ યોગ્ય જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- આયુર્વેદિક વસ્તુઓનું વધારે સેવન કરવું યોગ્ય રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મિથુનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- વ્યવસાય તથા પરિવારમાં યોગ્ય વ્યવસ્થા તથા અનુશાસન જાળવી રાખવામાં તમારું વિશેષ ધ્યાન રહેશે અને તમે સફળ પણ રહેશો. તહેવારની મોજમસ્તી પછી હવે બાળકોનું ધ્યાન તેમના અભ્યાસ પ્રત્યે એકાગ્ર રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇ વસ્તુના ખોવાઇ જવું કે રાખીને ભૂલી જવાથી તણાવ રહેશે. ચિંતા કરશો નહીં. વસ્તુ તમને મળી જશે. ઘરમાં કોઇ વડીલના સ્વાસ્થ્યને લઇને મુશ્કેલી થવાથી દિનચર્યા થોડી અસ્ત-વ્યસ્ત થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- ઘરના કામને કારણે કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં વધારે ધ્યાન આપી શકશો નહીં.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીનો એકબીજાનો સહયોગ વાતાવરણને સુખદ તથા સારું જાળવી રાખશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- એસિડિટી અને ગેસની સમસ્યા પરેશાન કરી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

કર્કઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- જો સ્થાન પરિવર્તનની યોજના બનાવી રહ્યા છો તો આજે તેને લઇને કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરવાનો યોગ્ય સમય છે. તમારી દિનચર્યાને વ્યવસ્થિત રાખવાથી તમારા સ્વાસ્થ્ય અને પર્સનાલિટીમાં વધારે નિખાર આવશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- બાળકોની સંગત અને ગતિવિધિઓનું ધ્યાન રાખવું જરૂરી છે. કોઇ નજીકના સંબંધી સાથે રૂપિયાની લેવડ-દેવડને લઇને સંબંધ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. સાવધાન રહો. યુવા વર્ગ પોતાના કરિયર પ્રત્યે બેદરકારી ન કરીને પોતાના લક્ષ્ય પ્રત્યે કેન્દ્રિત રહે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં આજે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય લેવામાં પરેશાની થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવન સામાન્ય રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- થોડા થાક અને આળસની સ્થિતિ બની રહેશે.

--------------------------------

સિંહઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ભાવુકતાની જગ્યાએ દિમાગથી કામ લો, નહીંતર તમે કોઇની વાતમાં આવીને પોતાનું જ નુકસાન કરી શકો છો. નજીકના સંબંધીઓ સાથે પ્રોપર્ટીને લઇને કોઇ ગંભીર અને લાભદાયક ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થઇ શકે છે. જે તમારા હિતમાં રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક તમારું ચીડિયાપણું તથા વધારે દખલ પરિવારના લોકો માટે પરેશાનીનું કારણ બની શકે છે. એટલે બધાને પોતાની યોગ્યતા પ્રમાણે કામ કરવાની સ્વતંત્રતા આપવી જરૂરી છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પારિવારિક વ્યવસાય સાથે જોડાયેલાં લોકો આ સમયે સારી ઉપલબ્ધિ પ્રાપ્ત કરશે.

લવઃ- ઘર તથા વ્યવસાયમાં યોગ્ય વ્યવસ્થા જાળવી રાખવામાં તમે સક્ષમ રહેશો.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેશે પરંતુ નકારાત્મક વિચારોને પોતાના ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં.

--------------------------------

કન્યાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- ધાર્મિક તથા સામાજિક સંસ્થાઓને લગતાં કાર્યોમાં તમારો યોગ્ય સહયોગ રહેશે. તમને માન-સન્માન અને પ્રતિષ્ઠા પણ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓનો પોતાનો કોઇ પ્રોજેક્ટ પૂર્ણ થવાથી રાહત મળશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ઘરમાં બાળકો સાથે મિત્રતાભર્યો વ્યવહાર રાખો. તેમના ઉપર વધારે અંકુશ રાખો અને ગુસ્સો કરવો તેમને જિદ્દી બનાવશે તથા ઘરનું વાતાવણ પણ દૂષિત થશે. જૂના નકારાત્મક મુદ્દો ઊભો કર્યા વિના વર્તમાન ગતિવિધિઓ ઉપર જ કાર્ય કરશો તો સારું રહેશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે વ્યવસાયિક દૃષ્ટિથી પરિસ્થિતિઓ તમારા પક્ષમાં છે.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવન સામાન્ય રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બ્લડ પ્રેશર તથા ડાયાબિટીસની સમસ્યા ઊભી થઇ શકે છે.

--------------------------------

તુલાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમારી યોગ્યતા તથા ઉપલબ્ધિઓ સામે તમારા વિરોધી હાર માનશે. તેમના દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલી કોઇપણ નકારાત્મક ગતિવિધિ સફળ થઇ શકશે નહીં. તમારી બધી જ યોજનાઓને શરૂ કરવા માટે સમય યોગ્ય છે. સફળતા તમારી રાહ જોઇ રહી છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમારી વધારે આકાંક્ષાઓને જલ્દી પૂર્ણ કરવાની કોશિશમાં કોઇ અયોગ્ય કાર્ય ન કરો કેમ કે, આવું કરવું તમારી બદનામીનું કારણ બની શકે છે. વિદ્યાર્થી પણ ખોરાબ પ્રવૃત્તિના મિત્રોને દૂર રહે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્ર સાથે-સાથે માર્કેટિંગ અને તમારા સંપર્ક સૂત્ર મજબૂત કરવામાં પણ સમય લાગશે.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક જીવન સુખમય રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ગળું ખરાબ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- પ્રોપર્ટી સાથે જોડાયેલ કોઇપણ મામલાને પૂર્ણ કરવાનો યોગ્ય સમય છે, સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થશે. મોટાભાગના કામ સમયે પૂર્ણ થવાથી મનમાં સુકૂન રહેશે. તમે નવા આત્મવિશ્વાસ સાથે થોડી નવી નીતિઓને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં જોડાઇ જશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કે, કોઇની વાતોમાં આવીને તમે કોઇ ખોટો નિર્ણય પણ લઇ શકો છો. આ સમયે તમારી કાર્યક્ષમતા તથા યોગ્યતા ઉપર જ વિશ્વાસ રાખો. સાથે જ, તમારા ગુસ્સા ઉપર પણ કાબૂ રાખો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં મહેનતની જગ્યાએ વધારે સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત થશે.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી સાથે ભાવનાત્મક સંબંધ મજબૂત થશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

ધનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે કોઇપણ કામમાં ઉતાવળ અને બેદરકારી ન કરો. કોઇપણ કાર્ય કરતાં પહેલાં યોગ્ય ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં કરી લો, તેનાથી તમને સારા પરિણામ પ્રાપ્ત થશે. આવકના નવા સ્ત્રોત પણ બનશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ઉતાવળમા કોઇ નિર્ણય લેવો તમારા માટે નુકસાનદાયક સાબિત થઇ શકે છે. કોઇ બહારના વ્યક્તિની વાતમાં આવશો નહીં. ઘરના વડીલ અને અનુભવી વ્યક્તિની સલાહ માનો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયમાં પ્રોડક્શન સાથે તેની ગુણવત્તાનું પણ ધ્યાન રાખવું જરૂરી છે.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક વાતાવરણ સુખદ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કામ વધારે રહેવાના કારણે શારીરિક અને માનસિક રૂપથી થાક રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મકરઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- વ્યસ્ત દિનચર્યાથી અલગ જીવનમાં નવીનતા લાવવા માટે તમારા રસના કાર્યોમાં સમય પસાર કરશો. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ સાથે મુલાકાત કરવામાં પણ સમય પસાર થશે. કોઇ જગ્યાએ અટવાયેલું પેમેન્ટ આવી જવાથી સુખમાં વધારો થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ઘર તથા બાળકોને લગતી સમસ્યાઓના સમાધાનમાં ગુસ્સાની જગ્યાએ સંયમ અને સમજદારીથી કામ લેવાની જરૂરિયાત છે. તેનાથી અનેક સમસ્યાઓ દૂર થઇ જશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પાર્ટનરશિપને લગતાં વેપારમાં વધારે ધૈર્ય અને પારદર્શિતા રાખવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે ઘરની કોઇ સમસ્યાને લઇને પણ વિવાદ થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કુંભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે લોકો પાસેથી સલાહ લેવાની જગ્યાએ તમારા હ્રદયનો અવાજ સાંભળો, તમને યોગ્ય રાહ મળશે. નિર્ણય લેવામાં પણ સરળતા રહેશે. જો કોઇને ઉધાર રૂપિયા આપ્યાં છે તો તેને વસૂલ કરવાનો સમય આવી ગયો છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇપણ પ્રકારની યાત્રા અથવા મિત્રો સાથે મેલજોલના પ્રોગ્રામને ટાળો. કેમ કે, તેમાં ખોટો સમય બગડશે અને કઇંક પ્રાપ્ત થશે નહીં. કોઇ સાથે વિવાદ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- તમારા વ્યક્તિગત કાર્યોમાં વ્યસ્તતાના કારણે કામ ઉપર વધારે ધ્યાન આપી શકાશે નહીં.

લવઃ- તમારી વ્યક્તિગત પરેશાનીઓને પારિવારિક જીવન ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માથાનો દુખાવો તથા માઇગ્રેનની સમસ્યા રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મીનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે જે પણ પ્લાનિંગ કરશો, તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો. ફોન દ્વારા કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ સૂચના મળવાથી ઘરમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. કોઇ ઉત્સવ, સમારોહમાં જવાનું આમંત્રણ પણ મળશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કે, ખર્ચ વધારે રહેવાના કારણે મન થોડું પરેશાન રહી શકે છે. ઓનલાઇન શોપિંગ કરતી સમયે પેમેન્ટ ખૂબ જ સાવધાનીપૂર્વક કરો. નહીંતર કોઇ દગો મળી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક કાર્યોને ખૂબ જ ગંભીરતાથી લેવા પડશે.

લવઃ- લગ્નજીવનમાં કોઇ પ્રકારની ગેરસમજ ઊભી થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબરફની ચાદર હેઠળ ઢંકાયા બદ્રી-કેદારનાથ ધામ, જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર હાઈવે બંધ, કાશ્મીરના 4 જિલ્લામાં ચેતવણી અપાઈ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો