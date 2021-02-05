તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

શનિવારનું રાશિફળ:શનિવારે તુલા રાશિના લોકોને ભાગ્ય અને ગ્રહ સ્થિતિનો લાભ મળશે, નાણાકીય મામલાઓ અંગે સુધાર આવી શકશે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • 2 શુભ યોગને કારણે 12માંથી 9 રાશિ માટે ફાયદાકારક દિવસ

13 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શનિવારના રોજ શિવ તથા આનંદ નામના બે શુભ યોગ બની રહ્યાં છે. આ શુભ યોગનો પ્રભાવ 9 રાશિ માટે સારો રહેશે. મેષ રાશિના જાતકો માટે આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ સારી રહેશે. આજે અટવાયેલા પૈસા પરત મળે તેવી શક્યતા છે. કર્ક રાશિ માટે પણ ફાયદાકારક દિવસ છે. જરૂરી કામો પૂરા થશે. સિંહ રાશિએ બનાવેલી નવી યોજનામાં સારો લાભ થશે. કન્યા રાશિના નોકરિયાત જાતકોના ટાર્ગેટ પૂરા થશે. તુલા રાશિને નસીબનો સાથ મળશે અને નાણાકીય સ્થિતિમાં સુધારો થશે. વૃશ્ચિક રાશિને કામકાજમાં આવતી તમામ અડચણો દૂર થશે અને સરળતાથી કામો પૂરા થશે. ધન રાશિ માટે અનુકૂળ સમય છે. કુંભ રાશિએ બિઝનેસમાં પાર્ટનરની સલાહ પર ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂર છે. મીન રાશિને યાત્રા સંબંધિત કોઈ પ્રોગ્રામ બની શકે છે. વૃષભ, મિથુન તથા મકર રાશિએ આખો દિવસ સાવચેતીથી પસાર કરવો.

13 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શનિવારનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે તે અંગે જાણીતા જ્યોતિષી ડો. અજય ભામ્બીના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે તમારી રાશિ મુજબ.

મેષઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમય બહારની ગતિવિધિઓની જગ્યાએ નજીકના સંપર્કોને મજબૂત કરવામાં ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરો. ગ્રહ ગોચર તમારા માટે લાભદાયક પરિસ્થિતિ બનાવી રહ્યું છે. કોઇ ફસાયેલાં રૂપિયા મેળવવા માટે કરવામાં આવતી કોશિશ હવે સફળ થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કાર્યોમાં મુશ્કેલીઓ આવવાના કારણે તમારા મનોબળમાં ઘટાડો આવી શકે છે. આ સમયે ધૈર્ય રાખવું જરૂરી છે. તમારા સગા-સંબંધીઓ સાથે અભદ્ર કે કઠોર ભાષાનો પ્રયોગ કરવાથી બચવું. તેનાથી પરિસ્થિતિ સાચવવાની જગ્યાએ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આજે જે પણ અવસર મળે તેના ઉપર વધારે ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં ન કરીને તરત પ્રાપ્ત કરી લો

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી પાસેથી સલાહ લઇને કામ કરવું તમારી પ્રગતિના રસ્તાને વધારે સુગમ બનાવશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

વૃષભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- પરિસ્થિતિના કારણે કાર્યોમાં આવી રહેલી મુશ્કેલીઓમાં આજે થોડો રાહત મળશે. કોઇ પોલિસીમાં રોકાણ કરવા માટે સમય અનુકૂળ છે. પિતા કે પિતા સમાન કોઇ વ્યક્તિની સલાહનું અનુસરણ કરુવું તમારા હિતમાં રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- માત્ર પોતાની મનમરજી ન કરીને અન્યની વાતો ઉપર પણ ધ્યાન આપો. કોઇ પારિવારિક સભ્યના લગ્ન જીવનમાં કટુતા આવવાના કારણે તમારે પણ તણાવનો સામનો કરવો પડી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયમાં સરકારી કાર્યને લગતી કોઇ મુશ્કેલી આવી શકે છે.

લવઃ- સંબંધોને મજબૂત જાળવી રાખવામાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મિથુનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે બપોર પછી પરિસ્થિતિઓ ખૂબ જ અનુકૂળ રહેશે. જો કોઇ પોલિસી વગેરેમાં રોકાણ કરવા જઇ રહ્યા છો તો તેના અંગે સંપૂર્ણ જાણકારી પ્રાપ્ત કરી લેવી. તમને ચોક્કસ ફાયદો થઇ શકશે. અન્યની મદદની અપેક્ષા ન કરીને પોતાની કાર્યપ્રણાલી ઉપર જ વિશ્વાસ કરો.

નેગેટિવઃ- જો કોઇ જૂની પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતી ખરીદદારી કે વેચાણનો પ્લાન બનાવી રહ્યા છો તો તેના પેપર સાવધાનીથી ચેક કરી લો. બિનજરૂરી ખર્ચ ઉપર અંકુશ રાખો. કેમ કે, આ સમયે તમે દેખાડાની પ્રવૃત્તિથી ખોટા ખર્ચ કરી શકો છો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક ગતિવિધિઓ યોગ્ય રીતે ચાલતી રહેશે.

લવઃ- પરિવારમાં ચાલી રહેલાં કોઇ વાદ-વિવાદને ઉકેલવામાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- પેટની સમસ્યા અને કબજિયાત જેવી પરેશાની રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કર્કઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ ગોચર તમારા માટે લાભદાયક અને સુખમય પરિસ્થિતિ બનાવી રહ્યું છે. ઘરમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યને લગતી યોજના પણ બનશે. તમારા મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ દિવસની શરૂઆતમાં જ પૂર્ણ કરવાની કોશિશ કરો. પારિવારિક ગતિવિધિઓમાં પણ તમારો સમય પસાર થવાનો છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમારે ધ્યાન રાખવાનું છે કે વિતેલી અપ્રિય ઘટનાઓને આજના સુખ ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં. ઘરમાં મિત્રો કે સંબંધીઓ સાથે વિવાદ વધી શકે છે. જેના કારણે ઘરના સભ્યો પરેશાન થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પાર્ટનરશિપ કે સહયોગી સાથે કરી રહેલાં કામમાં ફાયદો મળી શકે છે.

લવઃ- તમારી કોઇ સફળતાથી જીવનસાથી તથા પરિવારના લોકો તમારા ઉપર ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- થાકના કારણે શરીરમાં દુખાવો અને નબળાઇ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

સિંહઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇપણ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય કરતી સમયે ઘરના વડીલોની સલાહ તથા આશીર્વાદ જરૂર લેવાં. તમારી સફળતા નિશ્ચિત છે. ઘણાં સમયથી ચાલી રહેલી કોઇ સમસ્યાનો પણ આજે ઉકેલ મળી જશે. આજે તમારા દ્વારા બનાવેલી કોઇ યોજના આવનાર સમયમાં તમને ફાયદો આપી શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- વિદ્યાર્થીઓનું અભ્યાસ ઉપર ધ્યાન ન રહીને મોજ-મસ્તીમાં ધ્યાન રહેશે. જેનું પરિણામ યોગ્ય રહેશે નહીં. મનમાં ઊઠતી શંકાઓને કોઇ અનુભવી વ્યક્તિને જણાવો. થોડો સમય આત્મમંથનમાં પસાર કરો તો સારું રહેશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કોઇ નજીકના સંબંધીની સલાહથી તમારા વેપારમાં ચાલી રહેલી કોઇ પરેશાની દૂર થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ન વચ્ચે કોઇ ઘરની સમસ્યાને લઇને તણાવ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- બ્લડ પ્રેશર તથા ડાયાબિટિક લોકો પોતાનું વિશેષ ધ્યાન રાખે.

--------------------------------

કન્યાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સમય અનુકૂળ છે. તમારી પ્રતિભાઓને વધારે સારી બનાવો. યોજનાઓને શરૂ કરવામાં પણ તમારી ઊર્જા લગાવો. તમે જે કામ માટે ઘણાં સમયથી કોશિશ કરી રહ્યા હતાં તે કામ આજે પૂર્ણ થવાનું છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક વધારે પ્રેક્ટિકલ થઇ જવું જોઇએ અને પોતાની મરજી ચલાવવી તમારા કાર્યોમાં વિઘ્ન ઊભા કરી શકે છે. આ સમયે વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પોતાના અભ્યાસ પ્રત્યે વધારે બેદરકારી ન કરવી.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારને લગતી ગતિવિધિઓ ઉપર જે ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી હતી, આજે તેમાં રોકાણ કરવું પડી શકે છેય

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે મીઠો વિવાદ થઇ શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માથામાં દુખાવો અને બ્લડ પ્રેશર વધવાની પરેશાની થઇ શકે છે.

--------------------------------

તુલાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમારા વ્યક્તિગત કાર્યોની જગ્યાએ પોતાની આંતરિક શક્તિઓને ફરી એકઠી કરવામાં ધ્યાન આપો. આ સમયે ભાગ્ય અને ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ તમારા પક્ષમાં છે. નાણાકીય મામલે પણ સુધાર થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક તમારા સ્વભાવમાં અન્ય ઉપર તમારી મનમર્જી થોપવાની જિદ્દ આવી શકે છે. જેથી તમારા સંબંધો ખરાબ થઇ જાય છે તથા તમારા માન-સન્માનમાં પણ ઘટાડો આવી શકે છે. તમારે આ સમયે આત્મ અવલોકન કરવાની પણ જરૂરિયાત છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારમાં કોઇના ઉપર પણ વિશ્વાસ ન કરીને બધું કામ તમારી દેખરેખમાં કરો.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથીની સલાહ અને સમજણ તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી તમે જે કાર્ય પ્રત્યે મહેનત કરી રહ્યા હતાં, તેનું યોગ્ય પરિણામ હવે મળવાનું છે. તમારી અંદર થોડાં ક્રાંતિકારી વિચાર ઊભા થઇ રહ્યા છે. વધારે ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં કરવાની જગ્યાએ તરત કામ પૂર્ણ કરવાની કોશિશ કરો.

નેગેટિવઃ- વિદ્યાર્થી પોતાના અભ્યાસમાં મન લગાવશે નહીં જેના કારણે થોડાં પરેશાન રહી શકે છે. નકારાત્મક વિચારોને પોતાના ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં. પોઝિટિવ લોકો સાથે ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં કરો. જલ્દી જ સમય અનુકૂળ થઇ જશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- જે નવા કાર્યની શરૂઆત કરવામાં તમને મુશ્કેલીઓ આવી રહી હતી, આજે તે સુગમતાથી પૂર્ણ થઇ શકે છે.

લવઃ- કામનો ભાર હોવા છતાં ઘર તથા વેપારમાં યોગ્ય તાલમેલ જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વાત વિના તણાવ કે ડિપ્રેશનની સ્થિતિ રહી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

ધનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમય માત્ર વિચારોમાં ન રહીને હકીકતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને પરિસ્થિતિનો સામનો કરો. સમય અનુકૂળ છે, તમને સફળતા ચોક્કસ મળશે. ઘરના વડીલોના આશીર્વાદ અને અનુભવને તમારી કાર્યશૈલીમાં અપનાવો.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક તમારી અંદર શંકા પેદા થવાથી તણાવની સ્થિતિ પેદા થઇ શકે છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ પોતાના વિષય ઉપર ફરી ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત છે. ઘરમાં રિનોવેશન કે સમારકામની કોઇ યોજના બની રહી છે તો તેને આજે ટાળો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે તમારે તમારા વેપાર અને કામ કરવાની રીતમાં ફેરફાર લાવવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધ મધુર રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- ઈજા થવાની સંભાવના છે.

--------------------------------

મકરઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમારી મુલાકાત કોઇ પ્રભાવશાળી વ્યક્તિ સાથે થઇ શકે છે. એટલે તમે તમારી અંદર પોઝિટિવ ઊર્જા અનુભવ કરશો. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી તમે જે યોગ્ય સમયની રાહ જોઇ રહ્યા હતાં, તે સમય હવે પૂર્ણ થઇ ગયો છે. પરિસ્થિતિ અનુકૂળ બની જશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- વિતેલી નકારાત્મક વાતોને વર્તમાન ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં. તેના કારણે સંબંધીઓ કે મિત્રો સાથે સંબંધ પણ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે. સમય પ્રમાણે પોતાના વિચારોમાં પરિવર્તન લાવો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- નોકરિયાત વ્યક્તિ પોતાના કામ પ્રત્યે વધારે ધ્યાન આપે, આ સમયે બોસ કે ઉચ્ચાધિકારીઓ સાથે સંબંધ ખરાબ થવાની સ્થિતિ બની રહી છે.

લવઃ- કામના તણાવના કારણે ઘર-પરિવાર ઉપર વધારે સમય આપી શકશો નહીં.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કુંભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે રોજિંદા જીવનથી રાહત મેળવવા માટે થોડો સમય રસના કાર્યોમાં પસાર કરશો. જેથી તમે તમારી અંદર ફરી ભરપૂર ઊર્જા અનુભવ કરશો. વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કોઇ પ્રોજેક્ટના પૂર્ણ થવાથી આનંદ મળશે. તમે તમારી યોગ્યતા ઉપર વિશ્વાસ રાખો.

નેગેટિવઃ- ખોટા નકારાત્મક વિચારોને પોતાના ઉપર હાવી થવા દેશો નહીં. કેમ કે, આ સમય તમારી ક્ષમતા અને યોગ્યતાઓનો ભરપૂર ઉપયોગ કરવાનો છે. યુવા વર્ગ પોતાના ભવિષ્યને લગતી યોજનાઓ પ્રત્યે સંપૂર્ણ રીતે એકાગ્રચિત્ત રહે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વેપારમાં પાર્ટનર અને સહયોગીઓની સલાહ ઉપર જરૂર ધ્યાન આપો.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે અહંકારની સ્થિતિ રહી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- નકારાત્મક વિચારોના કારણે આત્મબળમાં ઘટાડો તથા માથાના દુખાવાન ફરિયાદ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મીનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમારો મોટાભાગનો સમય પરિવારની વ્યવસ્થા અને દેખરેખમાં પસાર થશે. ઘરની અનેક સમસ્યાઓને ઉકેલવામાં પણ તમારી કોશિશ સફળ રહેશે. આજે કોઇ યાત્રાને લગતો પ્રોગ્રામ પણ બની શકે છે જે તમારા માટે લાભદાયક સાબિત થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- આ વાતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખવી જરૂરી છે કે તમારી પસંદ-નાપંસદને પરિવારના લોકો ઉપર થોપશો નહીં. બધાને પોતાના મન પ્રમાણે કામ કરવા દો. સાંભળવું બધાનું અને કરવું પોતાના મનનું તેવ કહેવત આજે લાગૂ થવા દેશો નહીં.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આજે તમે વેપાર ઉપર વધારે સમય આપી શકશો નહીં.

લવઃ- જો તમે કોઇ નિર્ણય લેવામાં મુશ્કેલી અનુભવ કરી રહ્યા છો તો જીવનસાથી કે પરિવારના લોકોની સલાહ લેવી

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજકોટની 16 વર્ષની છોકરી રૂ.500 લઈ હિરોઈન બનવા મુંબઈ ભાગી, છેડતી કરનારા ગુંડાઓને પાઠ ભણાવ્યો, 4 દિવસ બાદ પોલીસે શોધી કાઢી - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો