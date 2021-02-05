તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગુરુવારનું રાશિફળ:ગુરુવારે વૃષભ જાતકોએ ફોન તથા સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં સમય ખરાબ ન કરવો, દેખાડો કરવાથી બચવું

36 મિનિટ પહેલા

11 ફેબ્રુઆરી, ગુરુવારના રોજ મકર રાશિમાં સૂર્ય, ચંદ્ર, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર તથા શનિ એમ છ ગ્રહ આવવાથી ષડગ્રહી યોગ બની રહ્યો છે. 59 વર્ષ પછી આ યોગ બની રહ્યો છે. અશુભ યોગને કારણે પાંચ રાશિએ સાવચેતીથી દિવસ પસાર કરવો. મિથુન રાશિના નોકરિયાત જાતકોને કામકાજમાં અડચણ આવી શકે છે. આ કારણે સ્ટ્રેસ રહેશે. કર્ક રાશિના નોકરિયાત જાતકો અત્યારે નોકરી બદલવાનો પ્રયાસ ના કરે. કન્યા રાશિના જાતકો સાથે લેવડ-દેવડ તથા રોકાણમાં વિશ્વાસઘાત થઈ શકે છે. બિઝનેસ અંગે કોઈ મહત્ત્વના નિર્ણયો લેવા નહીં. તુલા રાશિ બિઝનેસ સંબંધિત નવું કામ ના કરે. મહેનત પ્રમાણે ધાર્યું પરિણામ મળશે નહીં. ધન રાશિને નાનકડી ભૂલને કારણે બીજીવાર મહેનત કરવી પડી શકે છે. આ ઉપરાંત મેષ, વૃષભ, સિંહ, વૃશ્ચિક, મકર, કુંભ તથા મીન રાશિને અશુભ અસર થશે નહીં.

11 ફેબ્રુઆરી, ગુરુવારનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કેવો રહેશે તે અંગે જાણીતા જ્યોતિષી ડો. અજય ભામ્બીના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે તમારી રાશિ મુજબ.

મેષઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે કોઇ સપનું સાકાર કરવાનો દિવસ છે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સ્પર્ધામાં યોગ્ય પરિણામ મળશે, એટલે કોશિશ કરતાં રહો. આ સમયે તમારા નજીકના લોકો સાથે સંપર્કમાં રહો. આજે ગ્રહ ગોચર તમારા માટે લાભદાયક પરિસ્થિતિ બનાવી રહ્યું છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- મનમાં થોડી બેચેની રહી શકે છે. બહારની ગતિવિધિઓમાં સામેલ થતી સમયે એકવાતનું ધ્યાન રાખવું પડશે કે તમારા મનોબળમાં કોઇ કારણોસર ઘટાડો આવે નહીં. કોઇપણ પરેશાની થાય ત્યારે અનુભવી વ્યક્તિની સલાહ લેવાથી તમને યોગ્ય રસ્તો મળશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે જે સફળતા મળે, તેના ઉપર વધારે ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં ન કરીને તરત પ્રાપ્ત કરી લો.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નનો એકબીજા સાથે સારો તાલમેલ જળવાયેલો રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

વૃષભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે અન્ય પાસેથી મદદ લેવાન જગ્યાએ તમારી કાર્યપ્રણાલી ઉપર વિશ્વાસ રાખો. આર્થિક મામલે યોગ્ય સફળતા મળવાથી મન પ્રફુલ્લિત રહેશે. કોઇ જગ્યાએથી અટવાયેલું કે ઉધાર આપેલું ધન પાછું આવવાની શક્યતા છે. ભવિષ્યને લગતી યોજનાઓને ગંભીરતાથી લેવાનો દિવસ છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- દેખાડાની પ્રવૃત્તિના કારણે સમજ્યા-વિચાર્યાં વિના ખોટા ખર્ચ ન કરો. જે કાર્યને લઇને ઘણાં સમયથી કોશિશ કરી રહ્યાં હતાં, તેમાં કોઇ પ્રકારનું વિઘ્ન આવી શકે છે. ફોન તથા સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં તમારો સમય ખરાબ ન કરો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કારોબારને લગતો કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય લેવા માટે સમય યોગ્ય છે.

લવઃ- કુંવારા લોકો માટે કોઇ સારો સંબંધ આવવાથી સુખમય વાતાવરણ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- તમારા પોઝિટિવ વિચાર તથા વ્યવહાર તમને શારીરિક અને માનસિક રૂપથી સ્વસ્થ રાખશે.

--------------------------------

મિથુનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ તમારા માટે લાભદાયક તથા સુખમય પરિસ્થિતિ બનાવી રહી છે. સમયનો ભરપૂર ઉપયોગ કરો. થોડો સમય ઘર-પરિવાર સાથે મોજ-મસ્તી તથા મનોરંજનમાં પસાર થશે. તમે પોતાને તંદુરસ્ત અનુભવ કરશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- ધ્યાન રાખો કે મિત્ર સાથે સમય પસાર કરવાથી તમારું કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ અટકી શકે છે. જેના કારણે ઘરમાં પણ નેગેટિવિટી આવશે. આજે ઘર કે વાહનને લગતી કોઇપણ ખરીદદારી માટે સમય યોગ્ય નથી.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયિક કાર્ય સમય પ્રમાણે પૂર્ણ થતું જશે.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી તથા પરિવારજનોનો તમારા પ્રત્યે પોઝિટિવ વ્યવહાર તમારા મનોબળને મજબૂત રાખશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઠીક રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કર્કઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- ધાર્મિક તથા અધ્યાત્મિક કાર્યોમાં વ્યસ્ત રહેશો. ઘરના વડીલ લોકોની સલાહ અને માર્ગદર્શનને જરૂર અપનાવો. તેમની સલાહથી તમારું કોઇ કામ શરૂ કરો, સફળતા ચોક્કસ મળશે. ભાઇ બહેનો સાથે સંબંધ મધુર જળવાશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક-ક્યારેક તમારા સ્વભાવમાં કોઇ વિપરીત પરિસ્થિતિના કારણે ચીડિયાપણું આવી શકે છે. સમય કરતાં જલ્દી સફળતા પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની ઇચ્છા ન રાખો. નહીંતર કોઇ પરેશાની વધી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- પ્રોપર્ટીને લગતા વ્યવસાયમાં કોઇ ઉત્તમ ડીલ થવાની શક્યતા છે.

લવઃ- કોઇ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારનું વાતાવરણ સુખમય રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- માઇગ્રેનની સમસ્યા પરેશાન કરી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

સિંહઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સમય તમારા પક્ષમાં છે. તમારે તમારી ઉપર વિશ્વાસ જાળવી રાખવો જેથી તમને દરેક પ્રકારના અવસર મળી શકશે. તમારા સપના અને આકાંક્ષાઓ માટે કોશિશ કરવા માટે અને યોજના બનાવવા માટે સમય છે. કોઇપણ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય માટે કરેલી યાત્રા સફળ રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- પરંતુ કોઇના ઉપર વધારે વિશ્વાસ કરવો નુકસાનનું કારણ બની શકે છે. રૂપિયા-પૈસાના મામલે ખાસ કોઇના ઉપર વિશ્વાસ ન કરો. બાળકો સાથે મિત્રતાભર્યો વ્યવહાર જાળવી રાખો. વધારે અનુશાસન જાળવી રાખવાથી પણ સંબંધ ખરાબ થઇ શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- મીડિયા, કળા, રચનાત્મક વ્યવસાય વગેરે સાથે જોડાયેલાં લોકો માટે સમય અનુકૂળ છે.

લવઃ- કોઇ પારિવારિક વિવાદ ઉકેલાઇ જવાથી ઘરમાં સુખમય વાતાવરણ રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વાહન સાવધાનીપૂર્ણ ચલાવવું.

--------------------------------

કન્યાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- સમય આરામ અને શાંતિ આપવા માટે તૈયાર છે. તમે તમારા વ્યક્તિગત કાર્યોની જગ્યાએ આંતરિક શક્તિઓને ફરી સમેટવામાં ધ્યાન આપો. આજે ભવિષ્યને લગતી યોજનાઓ માટે મનન અને ચિંતન કરવું અનુકૂળ રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ઘરમાં બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાને લઇને તણાવ રહેશે. સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવતી સમયે ધ્યાન રાખો કે તમારો કોઇ નિર્ણય ખોટો ન હોય. ગુસ્સા ઉપર નિયંત્રણ રાખો અને શાંત રહીને સમાધાન લાવો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં વધારે ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથીનો સહયોગ તમારા મનોબળને વધારશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સિઝનલ બીમારીઓ થઇ શકે છે.

--------------------------------

તુલાઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે અટવાયેલાં કોઇ કામને પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે કોઇ સાથે ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં કરો. કેમ કે, જલ્દી જ તેનું સમાધાન મળવાના અણસાર છે. કોઇ પારિવારિક મુદ્દાને લગતો ઉકેલ મળવાથી રાહત મળશે. સમાજ અને પરિવારમાં તમારું માન-સન્માન જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- બાળકોના વ્યવહારને લઇને ધૈર્ય સાથે સમજાવવાની જરૂરિયાત છે. ગુસ્સાના કારણે પરેશાની વધી શકે છે. આ સમયે આવકની સાથે ખર્ચની સ્થિતિ પણ બની રહેશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયને લગતું કોઇપણ નવું કામ આજે કરશો નહીં.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીના સંબંધોમાં મધુરતા જળવાયેલી રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- કમર અને પીઠમાં દુખાવાની સમસ્યા વધી શકે છે.

--------------------------------

વૃશ્ચિકઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- છેલ્લાં થોડા દિવસોથી તમે તમારી અંદર આળસ જેવી સ્થિતિ અનુભવ કરી રહ્યાં હતાં. પરંતુ આજે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ વ્યક્તિ સાથે મુલાકાત તમારી અંદર જોશ અને ઊર્જાનો સંચાર કરશે. અટવાયેલાં કામ સરળતાથી અને સુગમતાથી પૂર્ણ થતાં જશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- મહેનત કરવાથી જ ભાગ્ય પણ સહયોગ કરશે. આ વાતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખો. ઘરમાં રિનોવેશનની કોઇ યોજના હાલ બની રહી છે તો તેને ટાળવું જ યોગ્ય રહેશે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયને લગતી નાની-નાની વાતો ઉપર ગંભીરતાથી ધ્યાન આપવાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- પારિવારિક વાતાવરણ સુખમય જળવાયેલું રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- આ સમયે કોઇ ઈજા કે દુર્ઘટનાની સંભાવના છે.

--------------------------------

ધનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- તમારા લક્ષ્ય પ્રત્યે સજાગ રહો, અવશ્ય જ સફળતા મળશે. પરિવાર તથા ફાયનાન્સને લગતા થોડા મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણયોના પોઝિટિવ પરિણામ મળશે. સાથે જ અન્ય ક્ષેત્રોમાં પણ ઉન્નતિના અવસર પ્રાપ્ત થશે. બાળકો સાથે બેસીને તેમની સમસ્યાઓને સાંભળો અને ઉકેલ શોધવાથી તેમનો આત્મવિશ્વાસ વધશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- કોઇના બહેકાવામાં કે વાતોમાં ન આવશો. ક્યારેક તમારી અંદર સ્વાર્થ પણ લાવવો જરૂરી છે. ધ્યાન રાખો કે તમારી ભાવુકતા અને ઉદારતાનો કોઇ અન્ય ફાયદો ઉઠાવી શકે છે.

વ્યવસાયઃ- વ્યવસાયમાં થોડી સમસ્યાઓનું સમાધાન મેળવવામાં પરેશાની અનુભવ થશે.

લવઃ- મુશ્કેલ સમયમાં પરિવાર અને જીવનસાથીનો સહયોગ તમારા મનોબળને નબળો પડવા દેશે નહીં.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્યને લગતી કોઇપણ વાતને ઇગ્નોર કરશો નહીં.

--------------------------------

મકરઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ધનને લગતી લાભદાયક સ્થિતિ બની રહી છે. થોડા સમયથી ચાલી રહેલી કોઇ સમસ્યાનું નિવારણ થવાથી તમે તણાવમુક્ત અનુભવ કરશો. વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પણ કોઇ સ્પર્ધામાં મન પ્રમાણે પરિણામ મળી શકે છે. જૂના મિત્રો સાથે મુલાકાત ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે.

નેગેટિવઃ- તમારા અહંકારને કાબૂમાં રાખો. તમારી આ નકારાત્મક આદતના કારણે તમારી યોજનાઓને સાકાર કરવામાં મુશ્કેલીઓ આવી શકે છે. કોઇપણ પરેશાનીને વાતચીતના માધ્યમથી ઉકેલવાની કોશિશ કરો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- બધા જ વ્યવસાયિક કામ દિવસના પહેલાં પક્ષમાં પૂર્ણ કરી લેજો.

લવઃ- જીવનસાથી સાથે સંબંધ સુખમય અને સારા જળવાયેલાં રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય સારું રહેશે.

--------------------------------

કુંભઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- જો તમે કોઇ સ્પર્ધામાં ભાગ લેવા જઇ રહ્યા છો તો ભરપૂર કોશિશ કરો, સફળતા તમારી રાહ જોઇ રહી છે. આ સમયે ગ્રહ ગોચર તમને દરેક પરિસ્થિતિમાં સરળતાથી કામ કરવાની શક્તિ આપી રહ્યું છે. કોઇ લાભદાયક યાત્રા પણ થઇ શકે છે.

નેગેટિવઃ- ક્યારેક-ક્યારેક તમારો અતિ આત્મવિશ્વાસ તમારા માટે મુશ્કેલી ઊભી કરી શકે છે. જવાબદારીઓને પોતાના ઉપર લેવાની જગ્યાએ તેને વહેંચતા શીખો. જેથી તમે તણાવમુક્ત થશો તથા તમારા વ્યક્તિગત કાર્યો ઉપર પણ ધ્યાન આપી શકશો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- કાર્યક્ષેત્રમાં તમારા સંપર્ક સૂત્રોને વધારે મજબૂત કરો.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નીમાં થોડું ભાવનાત્મક અંતર વધી શકે છે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- સ્વાસ્થ્ય ઉત્તમ રહેશે.

--------------------------------

મીનઃ-

પોઝિટિવઃ- છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી અટવાયેલાં કામમાં ગતિ આવશે. આર્થિક સ્થિતિ પણ સારી રહેશે. પરિવાર તથા ફાયનાન્સને લગતા થોડા મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય લાભદાયક રહેશે. તમારા સ્વાસ્થ્યમાં સુધાર આવવાથી તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર ઊર્જા અનુભવ કરશો.

નેગેટિવઃ- બપોર પછી પરિસ્થિતિઓ થોડી પ્રતિકૂળ રહી શકે છે. આળસના કારણે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કામ અધૂરું રહી જશે. આ સમય આરામની જગ્યાએ કામ કરવાનો છે. અનિર્ણયની સ્થિતિમાં ઘરના વડીલ સભ્યોની સલાહ લો.

વ્યવસાયઃ- આ સમયે વ્યવસાયમાં વધારે ધ્યાન આપવાન જરૂરિયાત છે.

લવઃ- પતિ-પત્નના એકબીજા સાથે સંબંધ મધુર રહેશે.

સ્વાસ્થ્યઃ- વધારે કામનો ભાર તથા થાકના કારણે સ્વભાવમાં ચીડિયાપણું આવી શકે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતના ડુમસ રોડ પર કાર અને બાઈક વચ્ચે એક્સિડન્ટ, સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક પર જતા બે યુવકોના મોત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો