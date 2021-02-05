તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ષડગ્રહી યોગ:59 વર્ષ પછી 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મકર રાશિમાં 6 ગ્રહોનું મહાગઠબંધન, અશુભ અસરથી બચવા શનિદેવ અને હનુમાનજીને સિંદૂર ચઢાવવું

15 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લાંબા ગાળાના ગ્રહો શનિ, ગુરુ પછી શુક્ર, બુધ, સૂર્ય અને ચંદ્ર મકર રાશિમાં આવશે
  • મકર અને કર્ક રાશિ પર સૌથી વધુ માઠી અસર પડી શકે છે

આગામી 12મી ફેબ્રુઆરી ગોચરના 6 ગ્રહો એક સાથે મકર રાશિમાં આવશે. એક સાથે 6 ગ્રહોનું આ જોડાણ પૃથ્વી તેમજ મકર અને કર્ક રાશિના વ્યક્તિઓ, દેશો માટે નુકસાન કરનારું રહેશે. મકર રાશિ શનિની રાશિ છે, જેમાં હાલ શનિ, ગુરુ જેવા લાંબા ગાળાના ગ્રહોનું પરિભ્રમણ ચાલે છે, શુક્ર અને બુધ અને સૂર્ય પણ આ રાશિમાં છે, 12મીએ ચંદ્ર પણ મકર રાશિમાં પ્રેવશ કરશે.

9 ગ્રહો પૈકી 6 ગ્રહો એક જ રાશિમાં ભેગા થવાને કારણે તેની ખરાબ અસરો ઉભી થતી હોવાનું જ્યોતિષશાસ્ત્રીઓ માની રહ્યા છે. જેમાં શનિ ખરાબ ગ્રહ, સૂર્ય ક્રુરગ્રહ, ગુરુ અને શુક્ર શુભ ગ્રહ છે ત્યારે બુધ પણ તેમની સાથે ભળતાં આ રાશિમાં 6 ગ્રહોનું પરિભ્રમણ કેટલાક ખરાબ પરિણામ આપી શકે છે. મકર પૃથ્વી તત્વની રાશિ છે ત્યારે પૃથ્વીના પેટાળમાં કે અન્ય રીતે ખુવારી થવાની શક્યતા પણ નકારી શકાતી નથી. કુદરતી કે અકુદરતી આપત્તિ જેવી કે ધરતીકંપ સુનામી, પૂર વાવાઝોડું આંદોલનો કે બે દેશો વચ્ચે યુદ્ધ જેવી સ્થિતિ કે અન્ય કોઈ કુદરતી આફત આવી શકે છે, જેને કારણે જાનમાલનું નુકસાન પણ થઇ શકે છે. જયોતિષ શાસ્ત્ર અનુસાર ભૂતકાળમાં પણ પૃથ્વી તત્વની રાશિ અશુભ બની હોય ત્યારે આ મુજબના અશુભ ફળો મળેલા છે તે મુજબ આ છ ગ્રહોનો યોગ પણ અશુભ નીવડી શકે.

મુખ્યત્વે આ યોગ મકર રાશિમાં હોવાથી મકર અને કર્ક રાશિ પર સૌથી વધુ અસર પડી શકે છે. મકર સામે બરોબર સાતમે કર્ક રાશિ આવતી હોવાથી તેની પર આ છ ગ્રહોની તીવ્ર અશુભ અસર થઈ શકે છે. આ રાશિના લોકોના કાર્યોમાં અચાનક રુકાવટ મુશ્કેલી અને નાની મોટી નુકસાની થઇ શકે છે. આ બંને રાશિના જાતકોએ ખાસ સાવચેતી રાખી મોટા સાહસોથી દૂર રહેવું, નોકરી કે વ્યવસાયમાં અચાનક બદલાવ ન કરવો, લગ્નજીવન તેમજ ભાઇ ભાડું કુટુંબ કે મિત્રો સાથે વાદવિવાદથી બચવું એકંદરે 3 થી 4 મહિનાનો સમય સાચવીને કાઢી નાખવાની જ્યોતિષીઓની સલાહ છે.

અશુભ પ્રભાવ આ રીતે દૂર થઈ શકેઃ-
શનિવાર કરવો. એક સમય સાંજે ભોજન કરવું અને તેમાં પણ અડદની દાળ અને રોટલીનું ભોજન લેવું દિવસ દરમિયાન દૂધ અને ફળ લઇ શકાય શનિવારે શનિદેવ તેમ જ હનુમાનજીના દર્શન કરવા તેલ સિંદૂર અર્પણ કરી અશુભ પ્રભાવથી મુક્તિ મળે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરવી તથા તેમની આરાધના કરવી.

આ રાશિના જાતકોને ફાયદો થશેઃ-
મેષઃ- આ રાશિના જાતકોની યોગ્યતામાં નિખાર આવશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પણ શિક્ષણના ક્ષેત્રમાં સફળતા મળી શકશે અને ગુરુજનોનો આશીર્વાદ પ્રાપ્ત થશે.

મિથુનઃ- આ જાતકો પરિવારની જવાબદારી પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે આગળ આવશે. દુશ્મનોથી છુટકારો મળી શકશે અને પ્રતિસ્પર્ધાની ભાવના વિજય અપાવશે.

સિંહઃ- આ યોગ સિંહ જાતકોની આર્થિક સ્થિતિમાં સુધાર લાવશે. પારિવારિક સંપત્તિને લગતા મામલાઓમાં સારા પરિણામની પ્રાપ્તિ થઇ શકે છે.

કન્યાઃ- કન્યા જાતકો આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન ઊર્જાવાન અને આશાવાદી રહેશે. આ ઊર્જાનો ફાયદો દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં જોવા મળી શકે છે.

કુંભઃ- વેપારમાં વિસ્તારના અનેક અવસર મળી શકશે. અચાનક લાભ પ્રાપ્તિના યોગ બની રહ્યા છે. ભવિષ્યને મજબૂત બનાવવા માટે તમારી રણનીતિ કારગર સાબિત થશે

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓદિલ્હી પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા હિંસા મામલામાં આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા, બે દિવસમાં બીજી ધરપકડ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો