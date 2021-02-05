તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસ:અનસૂયા, સીતા, ઉર્મિલા અને દ્રોપદી સહિત સાત મહિલાઓ, જેમની પાસેથી સુખી જીવનનો બોધપાઠ મળી શકે છે

37 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ગાંધારી પાસેથી બોધપાઠ લઇ શકાય કે બાળકોના ઉછેરમાં નાની બેદરકારી પણ કરવી જોઇએ નહીં, નહીંતર બાળકો ભટકી જાય છે

સોમવાર, 8 માર્ચ એટલે આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ છે. આ અવસરે જાણો ગ્રંથોની સાત એવી મહિલાઓ અંગે જેમની પાસેથી આપણને સુખી જીવનનો બોધપાઠ મળી શકે છે. રામાયણ અને મહાભારત જેવા બધા ગ્રંથોમાં જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે મહિલાઓનું અપમાન કરનાર વ્યક્તિનો નાશ થઇ જાય છે. જે ઘરમાં મહિલાઓનું સન્માન થાય છે, ત્યાં બધા દેવી-દેવતાઓનો વાસ થાય છે. જો કોઇ પરિવારમાં કોઇ મહિલા હોય છે ત્યારે તેની ખરાબ અસર આખા પરિવાર ઉપર થાય છે. જાણો ગ્રંથોની સાત ખાસ મહિલાઓ અંગે...

સીતાઃ-
રામાયણમાં રાવણે માતા સીતાનું હરણ કર્યું હતું. તેણે સીતાને લંકાની અશોક વાટિકામાં બંધક બનાવી રાખ્યા હતાં. રાવણના આ અધર્મના કારણે જ શ્રીરામજીએ તેના સંપૂર્ણ કુળને નષ્ટ કરી દીધું. રામાયણનો એ જ સંદેશ છે કે જે લોકો મહિલાઓનું અપમાન કરે છે, તેઓ બરબાદ થઇ જાય છે. એટલે મહિલાઓનું સન્માન હંમેશાં કરો.

ઉર્મિલાઃ-
ઉર્મિલા સીતાજીના બહેન હતાં. ઉર્મિલાના લગ્ન લક્ષ્મણ સાથે થયાં હતાં. શ્રીરામ અને સીતા સાથે લક્ષ્મણ પણ વનવાસ ગયાં હતાં. આ કારણે ઉર્મિલાએ પતિ વિના 14 વર્ષ સુધી એક સંન્યાસી જેમ રહેવું પડ્યું હતું. આ ત્યાગના કારણે ઉર્મિલાને પૂજનીય માનવામાં આવે છે.

કુંતીઃ-
મહાભારતમાં મહારાજ પાંડુના મૃત્યુ પછી કુંતીએ અભાવમાં રહીને પણ પાંચેય પાંડવ પુત્રોને સારા સંસ્કાર આપ્યાં. ધર્મ-અધર્મનું જ્ઞાન આપ્યું. કુંતીના સંસ્કારોના કારણે જ બધા પાંડવ હંમેશાં ધર્મના માર્ગ ઉપર ચાલ્યાં. શ્રીકૃષ્ણની કૃપા પ્રાપ્ત કરી. જે લોકો ધર્મ પ્રમાણે કામ કરે છે, તેમને ઈશ્વરની કૃપા જરૂર મળે છે.

ગાંધારીઃ-
ધૃતરાષ્ટ્રની પત્ની અને દુર્યોધનની માતા ગાંધારીએ પોતાની આંખ ઉપર પટ્ટી બાંધી લીધી હતી. આ કારણે તેમને પોતાના પુત્રોના યોગ્ય-અયોગ્ય કામ દેખાયા નહીં. ગાંધારીનો પ્રતિકાત્મક સંદેશ એવો છે કે જે માતા પુત્ર મોહમાં આંખ ઉપર પટ્ટી બાંધી લે છે અને બાળકોના ખોટા કામને ઇગ્નોર કરે છે, બાળકોને યોગ્ય સંસ્કાર આપતી નથી, તેમના બાળકોનું જીવન બરબાદ થઇ જાય છે.

મંદોદરીઃ-
મંદોદરી રાવણના પ્રધાન પટરાણી હતા.તેની ગણના શ્રેષ્ઠ સ્ત્રીઓમાં થાય છે.પોતાના અપ્રતિમ રૂપ અને અલૌકિક ગુણોને લીધે લંકાના રાજા રાવણે તેમને પટરાણી બનાવ્યા હતા.મંદોદરી નૃત્યમાં બહુ કુશળ હતા.તેની ગુણંવતી નારીમાં ગણના એટલા માટે થાય છે કારણ કે રાવણને રામ સાથે યુધ્ધ ન કરવા જણાવ્યુ હતુ સાથે રાવણ સીતાનુ અપહરણ કરીને તેમના લંકામાં લઈ આવ્યા ત્યારે મંદોદરીએ એક સ્ત્રી તરીકે સીતામાતા સાથે ખુબ આત્મીય વ્યવહાર રાખ્યો હતો અને પોતાના પતિના આ કૃત્યને પણ એક પત્નીએ દુષ્કૃત્ય ગણાવી સીતમાતાને રામને સોંપી દેવા રાવણને જણાવ્યુ હતુ કારણ કે તે પોતાના કુળનો નાશ થતો અટકાવવા ઈચ્છતા હતા.રાક્ષસી વૃત્તિના પતિ સાથે રહેવા છત્તા પતિનો આ પ્રભાવ તેમના પર કયારે્ય પડી શક્યો નહતો.

દ્રોપદીઃ-
પૌરાણીક ગ્રંથ મહાભારતના પાંચાલ રાજાના દ્રુપદની પુત્રી અને પાંચ પાંડવોની પત્ની દ્રૌપદી એ હસ્તિનાપુરની રાણી બન્યા હતા.જે કૃષ્ણની અન્નય ભક્ત હતી.ભારતીય શાસ્ત્રોમાં બહુપતીત્વને માન્યતા નથી છત્તા દ્રૌપદી પાંચ પાંડવોની રાણી હતી.તે કયારે પત્ની કે માતાના રુપમાં નથી ઓળખાઈ માત્ર રાણીના રૂપમાં જ અંકિત થયેલી હતી છત્તા તે મહાભારતમાં આગવી વિશેષતા સાથેનુ પાત્ર છે અને તે તેની અનોખી શક્તિને કારણે.તે શિવજી પાસે પાંચ વિશેષ ગુણ ધરાવતા પતીની મંગણી કરી હતી અને એક જ પુરુશમાં પાચ આવા ગુણો હોવા શક્ત ન હતા તેથી તેને પાંચ પાંડવો પતીના રુપમાં મળ્યા હતા.અને ત્યાર પછીના જ્નમમાં તે સીતના રુપમાં અવતર્યા હતા.

અનસૂયાઃ-
અત્રીના પત્ની તરીકે પુરાણ પ્રસિદ્ધ સ્ત્રી પાત્ર. જેણે સ્ત્રી હોવાની સાથે સાથે સ્ત્રીત્વની શક્તિનો પરિચય દેવાધિદેવો ગણાતા ત્રિદેવોને પણ આપી દીધો હતો. તેના સતીત્વની પરીક્ષા વખતે જ્યારે ત્રિદેવીએ બ્રહ્મા, વિષ્ણુ અને મહેશને મોકલ્યા ત્યારે તે ત્રણેય બ્રાહ્મણના વેશમાં આવીને ભીક્ષા માંગી અને એવી શરત રાખી કે અનસૂયા નિર્વસ્ત્ર ભીક્ષા આપે તો જ તે ભીક્ષા લે, અનસૂયાએ મનોમન પ્રાર્થના કરી કે તેના ખરું સ્ત્રીત્વ જળવાયું હોય તો આ ત્રણે સાધુઓ બાળક બની જાય અને માતા પોતાના બાળક પાસે તો નિર્વસ્ત્ર થઈ શકે છે. આ પ્રાર્થના કરતાં જ ત્રણે દેવો નાના બાળક બની ગયા અને તેને ભીક્ષા આપી. આ રીતે દત્તાત્રેયનો જન્મ થયો. ત્યારે પછી તેને દિવ્ય વસ્ત્રોની ભેટ દેવોએ આપી જે પહેરવાથી હંમેશા એક કવચ બની જતું જેથી તેને ક્યારેય વૃદ્ધ ન થાવો અને ક્યારે મલિન ન થાવો. આ કપડા રામાવતારમાં વનમાં રામ, સીતા અને લક્ષ્મણ આવ્યા ત્યારે માતા અનસૂયાએ સીતાજીને ભેટ કરી.

