આજે સૂર્ય સંક્રાંતિ:આજે સૂર્ય ગ્રહ મકર રાશિમાંથી કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે, આ દિવસે સંક્રાતિ પર્વ ઊજવવામાં આવશે

  • કુંભ સંક્રાંતિથી પ્રકૃતિમાં ફેરફાર થવા લાગે છે, આ સમયથી ગરમીની શરૂઆત થાય છે

12 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શુક્રવારે એટલે આજે કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ પર્વ ઊજવવામાં આવશે. આજે સૂર્ય મકર રાશિમાંથી કુંભ રાશિમાં રાતે લગભગ 9 વાગીને 27 મિનિટે પ્રવેશ કરી રહ્યો છે. જ્યોતિષ અને ધર્મગ્રંથોમાં ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે જે દિવસે સૂર્ય એક રાશિમાંથી બીજી રાશિમાં આવે છે. તે દિવસને સંક્રાંતિ પર્વ કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ પર્વ વર્ષમાં 12 વખત આવે છે. સંક્રાંતિ પર્વમાં સૂર્યોદય પહેલાં જાગીને તીર્થ-સ્નાન અને પછી ઉગતા સૂર્યને અર્ઘ્ય આપવાની પરંપરા છે. આ દિવસે શ્રદ્ધા પ્રમાણે જરૂરિયાતમંદ લોકોને ભોજન અને ઊનના કપડાનું દાન પણ કરવામાં આવે છે. અર્ક પુરાણમાં ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે આવું કરવાથી દરેક પ્રકારની શારીરિક પરેશાનીઓ દૂર થઇ શકે છે.

પંચદેવોમાં સૂર્યઃ-
પુરાણોમાં ભગવાન સૂર્ય, શિવ, વિષ્ણુ, ગણેશ અને દેવી દુર્ગાને પંચદેવ કહેવામાં આવે છે. બ્રહ્મવૈવર્ત અને સ્કંદ પુરાણમાં ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે આ દેવી-દેવતાઓની પૂજા કરવાથી દરેક પ્રકારના દોષ અને પાપ દૂર થઇ જાય છે. આ 5 દેવોને નિત્ય દેવતા અને મનોકામના પૂર્ણ કરનાર પણ કહેવામાં આવે છે. એટલે દરેક મહિનામાં જ્યારે સૂર્ય રાશિ બદલે છે ત્યારે તે દિવસ સંક્રાતિ પર્વ તરીકે ઊજવીને ભગવાન સૂર્યને વિશેષ પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે.

જ્યોતિષમાં સૂર્યઃ-
સૂર્ય દેવતાને જ જ્યોતિષના જનક માનવામાં આવે છે. સૂર્ય જ બધા ગ્રહોનો રાજા છે. આ ગ્રહની સ્થિતિથી જ કાલગણના કરવામાં આવે છે. દિવસ-રાતથી લઇને મહિનાઓ, ઋતુઓ અને વર્ષોની ગણના સૂર્ય વિના કરી શકાતી નથી. દર મહિને જ્યારે સૂર્ય રાશિ બદલે છે ત્યારે વાતાવરણમાં ફેરફાર થવા લાગે છે. જેનાથી ઋતુઓ પણ બદલાય છે. આ કારણે સૂર્યની સ્થિતિ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ માનવામાં આવે છે.

એક વર્ષમાં 12 સંક્રાંતિ પર્વ આવે છેઃ-
એક વર્ષમાં 12 સંક્રાંતિ આવે છે. સૂર્ય બધી 12 રાશિઓમાં ભ્રમણ કરે છે. જ્યારે આ ગ્રહ એક રાશિમાંથી બીજી રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરે છે ત્યારે તેને સંક્રાંતિ કહેવામાં આવે છે. જે રાશિમાં સૂર્ય આવે છે તેના નામ પરથી જ સંક્રાંતિ કહેવાય છે. જેમ કે મકર રાશિમાં પ્રવેશથી મકર સંક્રાંતિ અને લગભગ એક મહિના પછી કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરે ત્યારે તેને કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ કહેવામાં આવે છે. 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી એટલે આજે સૂર્યનું રાશિ પરિવર્તન થવાથી આ દિવસે ભગવાન સૂર્યની વિશેષ પૂજા કરવી જોઇએ. સાથે જ આ દિવસે સ્નાન-દાન જેવા શુભ કામ કરવાની પણ પરંપરા છે.

સંક્રાંતિમાં શું કરવુંઃ-
આ પર્વમાં સૂર્યોદય પહેલાં જાગીને તીર્થ સ્નાન કરવું જોઇએ. પં. મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે આવું ન કરી શકો તો ઘરના જ પાણીમાં ગંગાજળના થોડા ટીપા મિક્સ કરીને તે પાણીથી નાહવું જોઇએ. આવું કરવાથી તીર્થ સ્નાનનું પૂર્ણ મળે છે. તે પછી ઉગતા સૂર્યને પ્રણામ કરો. પછી અર્ઘ્ય આપો. તે પછી ધૂપ-દીપ પ્રગટાવો અને આરતી કરો. છેલ્લે સૂર્યદેવતાને પ્રણામ કરો અને 7 પરિક્રમા કરો. એટલે કે એક જ જગ્યા ઉપર ઊભા રહીને 7 વાર ફરવું. પૂજા પછી ત્યાં જ ઊભા રહીને શ્રદ્ધા પ્રમાણે દાનનો સંકલ્પ લેવો અને દિવસમાં જરૂરિયાતમંદ લોકોને ભોજન અને ઊનના કપડાનું દાન કરો. આખો દિવસ મીઠા વિનાનું ભોજન કરવાથી દરેક પરેશાનીઓ દૂર થાય છે અને મનોકામનાઓ પૂર્ણ થાય છે.

ધ્યાનમાં રાખવામાં આવતી બાબતોઃ-
સૂર્ય પૂજા માટે તાંબાની થાળી અને તાંબાના લોટાનો ઉપયોગ કરો. થાળીમાં લાલ ચંદન, લાલ ફૂલ અને ઘીનો દીવો રાખો. દીવો તાંબાનો કે માટીનો હોઇ શકે છે. અર્ઘ્ય આપતી સમયે લોટાના પાણીમાં લાલ ચંદન મિક્સ કરો અને લાલ ફૂલ પણ રાખો.

ઓમ ધૃણિ સૂર્યઆદિત્યાય નમઃ મંત્રનો જાપ કરીને અર્ઘ્ય આપો અને પ્રણામ કરો. અર્ઘ્યના પાણીને જમીન ઉપર પડવા દેશો નહીં. કોઇ તાંબાના વાસણમાં જ અર્ઘ્ય પડવું જોઇએ. પછી તે પાણીને કોઇ એવા છોડ-વૃક્ષમાં નાખો જ્યાં કોઇના પગ અડે નહીં.

