આજથી ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ:દુર્લભ સંયોગ સાથે મંગળકારી રહેશે આ વર્ષના ગુપ્ત નોરતા, ગુપ્ત સાધના માટે સર્વશ્રેષ્ઠ સમય

35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિની પાંચમ તિથિને દેવી સરસ્વતીનો પ્રાકટ્યોત્સવ પણ ઊજવવામાં આવશે
  • નોરતાની શરૂઆત સૂર્યના રાશિ પરિવર્તન અને ગુરુ-શુક્ર ગ્રહના ઉદય સાથે થઇ રહી છે

મહા મહિનામાં ઊજવવામાં આવતી ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ આ વખતે મહા સુદ એકમ 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ચાલશે. આ નોરતામાં છઠ્ઠ તિથિ વધારે હોવાથી 10 દિવસ આ પર્વ ઊજવાશે. પુરાણોની માન્યતા પ્રમાણે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં માતા દુર્ગાની 10 મહાવિદ્યાઓની પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે. વર્ષમાં બે વાર ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. પહેલી મહા સુદ પક્ષમાં અને બીજી અષાઢ સુદ પક્ષમાં. આ પ્રકારે વર્ષમાં કુલ ચાર નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. આ ચારેય નવરાત્રિ ઋતુ પરિવર્તનના સમયે ઊજવવામાં આવે છે.

માન્યતા છે કે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિનું ફળ હજાર ગણું વધારે હોય છે. આ નવરાત્રિ તંત્ર-મંત્ર સિદ્ધિ સાધના માટે સર્વશ્રેષ્ઠ માનવામાં આવે છે. જેથી દેવી દુર્ગાની પૂજાનું ફળ અનેકગણું વધી જાય છે. આ વખતે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિની શરૂઆત સૂર્યના રાશિ પરિવર્તન અને ગુરુ-શુક્ર ગ્રહના ઉદય સાથે થઇ રહી છે. જે ખૂબ જ મોટો દુર્લભ સંયોગ છે. આ સંયોગ ખૂબ જ મંગળકારી પણ રહેશે. આ નવરાત્રિની પાંચમ તિથિને દેવી સરસ્વતીનો પ્રાકટ્યોત્સવ પણ ઊજવવામાં આવશે.

ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિનું પૌરાણિક મહત્ત્વઃ-
ધાર્મિક કથાઓ પ્રમાણે, એકવાર એક મહિલા શ્રૃંગી ઋષિ પાસે આવી અને પોતાના કષ્ટ અંગે જણાવ્યું. મહિલાએ હાથ જોડીને ઋષિને કહ્યું કે મારા પતિ ખરાબ આદતોથી ઘેરાયેલાં છે અને આ કારણે કોઇ ધાર્મિક કાર્ય, વ્રત કે અનુષ્ઠાન હું કરી શકતી નથી. એવામાં માતા શક્તિની કૃપા મને પ્રાપ્ત થાય અને માતા પતિની ખરાબ આદતો દૂર થાય તેના માટે મારે શું કરવું જોઇએ. ત્યારે ઋષિએ મહિલાને કષ્ટોથી મુક્તિ મેળવવા માટે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં સાધના કરવા માટે કહ્યું હતું. ઋષિએ ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં સાધનાની વિધિ જણાવીને કહ્યું કે તેનાથી તેનું પારિવારિક જીવન સુખમય બની જશે.

માતા દુર્ગાના કયા સ્વરૂપોની પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છેઃ-
દેવી દુર્ગાની ગુપ્ત સાધના અને તંત્ર-મંત્ર સાધના માટે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં દેવી કાળી, તારા, ત્રિપુર સુંદરી, ભુવનેશ્વરી, છિન્નમસ્તા, ત્રિપુર ભૈરવ, બગલામુખી, માતંગી અને માતા કમલાની પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે.

માતા દુર્ગાની કેવી રીતે પૂજા કરવીઃ-
કહેવાય છે કે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ દરમિયાન તાંત્રિક અને અઘોરી માતા દુર્ગાજીની અડધી રાતે પૂજા કરે છે. માતા દુર્ગાજીની પ્રતિમા કે મૂર્તિ સ્થાપિત કરી લાલ રંગનું સિંદૂર અને સોનેરી ગોટાવાળી ચુંદડી અર્પણ કરવામાં આવે છે. તે પછી માતાના ચરણોમાં પૂજા સામગ્રીને અર્પણ કરવામાં આવે છે. માતા દુર્ગાને લાલ ફૂલ ચઢાવવા શુભ માનવામાં આવે છે. સાધક અનેક પ્રકારે માતાને પ્રસન્ન કરવા માટે વિવિધ પ્રકારની સાધનાઓ કરે છે.

તંત્ર સાધના અને ગુપ્ત પૂજાઃ-
નવરાત્રિમાં જ્યાં ભગવતીના નવ સ્વરૂપોની આરાધના કરવામાં આવે છે, ત્યાં ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં દેવીની દસ મહાવિદ્યાની પૂજા થાય છે. ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિની આરાધનાનું વિશેષ મહત્ત્વ છે અને સાધકો માટે તે વિશેષ ફળદાયક છે. સામાન્ય નવરાત્રિમાં મોટાભાગે સાત્વિક અને તાંત્રિક પૂજા બંને થાય છે, ત્યાં જ ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં મોટાભાગે તાંત્રિક પૂજા જ કરવામાં આવે છે. આ દિવસોમાં મોટાભાગે વધારે ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવતી નથી, પોતાની સાધનાને ગુપ્ત રાખવામાં આવે છે. માન્યતા છે કે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં પૂજા અને મનોકામના જેટલી વધારે ગુપ્ત હોય, સફળતા તેટલી જ વધારે મળશે.

